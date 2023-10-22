22 Cheap Makeup Products That Reviewers Say Are Just Like The More Expensive Brands

1. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer glides onto your skin and blurs your pores giving you the perfect base layer for your makeup to grip onto. Its squalane formula keeps your skin hydrated while looking mattified. It's *quite* similar to Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other big name brands — without the $$$.
Promising review: "Okay so first, nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
2. Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick adjusts the color of you lips using your pH levels so you'll get the hue that's perfect for you! Don't be fooled by the super glittery tube, it'll just add a subtle ~shimmer~ to your pout. If you've been wanting to try Winky Lux's Glimmer Balm, give this a go first!
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "I have the Winky Lux version of this pH color-changing lip balm and I enjoy it! However, this lip balm is legit one third of the price and just as good. Just as moisturizing, it’s a balm so it not super long-lasting but the color actually stains a bit, which I fully enjoy. All in all, exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" —Tracy Medina
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
3. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara enhances your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better!) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 241,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. Physicians Formula Diamond Dust translucent powder gives you the ultimate shimmer on your cheeks, nose, eyes, and anywhere else you want to brush this baby on. It'll give you that glassy, dewy finish and leave you *glowing*. Reviewers compare this to Fenty Beauty's Diamond Bomb highlighter (which is $40+!) and rave about how similar it is!
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok — the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!
Promising review: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" —camielle parent
Get it from Amazon for $12.48.
5. Changeable Fantasy eyeshadow palette comes with so many vibrant colors, your eyes are sure to ✨pop✨ no matter what skin tone you have. With 40 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades, you'll be able to play around with fascinating combinations! Reviewers say it's JUST like the Morphe James Charles palette for a *fraction* of the price.
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
6. And Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base makes your eyeshadow pop more and enhances the color! Plus it combats oil and prevents creasing so it guarantees up to 24 hours of wear! It's super similar to the Mac Paint Pot but your bank account will ~thank me later~ if you get this one.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or MAC Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. Internet-beloved Makeup sponges blend your foundation, concealer, and everything else flawlessly. Reviewers rave about this affordable swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques — especially because it comes with five for less than $10!
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 10 sets).
8. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush glides onto your skin leaving a soft, dewy finish. This oil-free, water based formula will give you that au natural color and if you want more, you can easily build onto it. As good as Glossier's Cloud Paint is, sometimes spending the big bucks isn't worth the tears.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
9. BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks deliver intense colors to your lips while preventing them lips from drying out with moisturizing ingredients. Each lipstick costs less than $2 and dare I say, it may even be better than Kylie or Stila?
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner, but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three shades).
10. E.l.f. Wow Brow sculpts your arches to give you your desired shape, volume, and texture. From natural to feathered brows, you can achieve anything with this baby. Reviewers say it's *just* like Glossier's Boy Brow — just with a better price.
Check it out in a quick makeup look from TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who succinctly describes Wow Brow as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."
Promising review: "This is my absolute go to eyebrow gel. So easy to use, does the job without looking overdone because I hate the whole Sharpie eyebrow look lol, comes in a lot of natural colors, and is comparable if not better to Boy Brow, but much more affordable!" —Nina Ruth Bruno
Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in four shades).
11. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer has medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours — on top of that, it uses Haloxyl and goji berries to target dark circles and reduce the appearance of fine lines. It's perfect for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing. At this price, *no* name brands can match this.
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), It Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25-30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time I set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." —Brittney
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 16 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
12. Broadway lip gloss set comes in a pack of three with one infused with mint oil, another with rosehip oil, and the last with coconut oil — all with different purposes. They'll give you the shine that you so desire and are similar to brands like MAC and Kylie Cosmetics, without the hefty price tag.
The mint oil lip gloss has a cooling effect while also soothing your cracked lips. The rosehip oil gives your lips more moisture and reduces fine lines. The coconut oil locks in moisture without the stickiness. So whatever your lips need, you'll find something for it!
Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from Mac to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $6.47.
13. A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray keeps your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. So even if you find yourself sobbing after a Titanic watch party, your makeup isn't going anywhere boo! Reviewers say it's a similar and cheaper alternative for MAC and Urban Decay's setting sprays.
Promising review: "Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used MAC and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $7.84 (also available in dewy and radiant finishes, and a jumbo size).