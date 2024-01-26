12 Insulated Bottles That’ll Actually Keep Your Water Cold For Hours And Hours

It features triple-layer insulation so your drinks will stay cold for up to 24 hours. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it was featured in Time's Best Inventions of 2023!!!

Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Easy to carry, insulation is great and the colorway is perfect! Will be back to order more colors, if not all! :)" —Bailey

Get a 24 oz. bottle from Owala for $27.99 (available in 11 colors and three other sizes) or Amazon for $21.19+ (available in 21 colors and three other sizes).

