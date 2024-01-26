12 Insulated Bottles That’ll Actually Keep Your Water Cold For Hours And Hours

1. An Owala FreeSip tumbler that's all the hype right now, and with good reason. The thing that sets this beauty apart is the one and only FreeSip spout where you can either drink H2O through a straw or tilt it back to swig.
It features triple-layer insulation so your drinks will stay cold for up to 24 hours. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it was featured in Time's Best Inventions of 2023!!!
Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Easy to carry, insulation is great and the colorway is perfect! Will be back to order more colors, if not all! :)" —Bailey
Get a 24 oz. bottle from Owala for $27.99 (available in 11 colors and three other sizes) or Amazon for $21.19+ (available in 21 colors and three other sizes).
2. A fan-favorite Hydro Flask so you'll never have to painfully chug down lukewarm bevs! The cap has a handle so you can carry it or attach it to your bag.
It'll keep your drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.
Promising review: "I went on a 3,600-mile solo motorcycle trip in late August from LA to Denver, 120-degree heat. Filled the flask up with ice and water. Every two hours I'd stop and soak my neck-cooling scarf with ice cold water and pour some on my head and back. Keep on riding. The ice stayed frozen for hours, if not the whole day. Very easy to fill with ice and water. Pretty sure it will be great to bring a bunch of hot tea in on winter days. My other Hydro Flask keeps coffee boiling hot all day." —Yury Sakovich
Get it from Amazon for $32.44+ (available in four sizes and 17 colors).
3. Or a Hydro Flask tumbler if you prefer a handle on the side. This baby has a narrow bottom so you can finally fit a tumbler into your car's cupholder and a flexible straw so you can drink while lying down!
I recently got one of these, and trust me these bad boys DO NOT disappoint. My favorite feature, besides the fact that in keeps water cold for literally 24 hours, is the bendy straw. When I need a sip of water at night, I don't have to do a sit-up to drink, I just need to bend the straw towards me — what a brilliant, simple life hack!
Promising review: "This holds a lot of water so I can get my required amount in each day without having to refill all the time. It fits in my cupholder, keeps things really cold/hot for the longest time, and I love the straw because it makes me drink more. The best thing is that it's easy to clean! I've had a million water bottles that get disgusting because of all sorts of places for mold to gather. This simple design is perfect." —Dori Decamillis
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in nine colors and two sizes).
4. A Stanley Cup because let's be honest, this is the "It" cup. It comes with a lid with a straw opening, a drink opening, and a sliding cover to prevent anything from spilling — a tumbler that does it all.
The cold/ice retentions varies by each size — for reference, the 14-oz. tumbler will keep water cold for seven hours and iced for 20, and the 40-oz. one will keep drinks cold for 11 hours and iced for two days!
Promising review: "Love this tumbler! Have it filled with water or diet Mountain Dew and ice all day long! Leave water and ice at night to take morning pills! The ice stays frozen all day and night…love the handle and straw combo! We and our children and grandchildren use them! Easy to clean too." —Dave B
Get it from Stanley for $20+ (available in five sizes and tons of colors). Several colors and styles are also available on Amazon.
5. An Iron Flask water bottle that comes with *THREE* different kinds of caps — a carabiner straw lid, a flip lid, and a stainless-steel lid! Whether you feel like chuggin' or sippin', it'll meet your needs. Plus there are so many ~gorgeous~ colors and patterns to choose from.
It'll keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours
Promising review: "Keeps cold for at least 12 hours. I am a nurse, so I need to make sure that my water stays cold throughout my shift. This is absolutely great I love that there’s three different mouthpieces that I can use depending on what I want! It’s large, so it gives me a lot of throughout the day if I need refills, I can always refill it but the ice stays frozen so I can just add water on top of the ice from that morning, I can’t really complain about anything the lid stays on real tight. I’ve never had any leaking issues. I’ve had this for a few months now and I still love it." ¸—Bre
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 33 colors and six sizes).
6. A BrüMate Era tumbler so you can toss your iced water bottle in a bag when you're in a rush because guess what, it's 100% leakproof! The included straw is detachable and even though it may look like it's just silicone, the bottom is made with stainless steel so plastic doesn't sit in your agua all day.
It'll keep your drinks ice-cold for 24+ hours!
Promising review: "Okay let me start off this by saying I didn't even really lovvvve the Stanley to begin with. Sure it's cute, but practical? No. But THE BRUMATE!!! YES. She does everything. If you are on the fence about getting one, spend the money and get it.
"PROS: spill-proof, sleek brand-name design on cup, gripper on bottom of cup, grippy inside the handle, ACTUALLY holds ice for 24 hours, metal straw with silicone straw on top, easy to take apart and clean.
CONS: the color is a bit darker than i thought and this cup is HEAVY. But even knowing those two things I would still buy it over and over again because it's that good." —Ann H.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
7. A "Coldest" water bottle that deserves the name it has because even the LID is insulated and made with stainless steel. 🤯 It has triple-wall insulation, never sweats, and comes with the grippiest grip ever so you can hold it securely.
It'll keep your drinks cold for 36+ hours!???
Promising review: "I have left my bottle in the car, on a very hot day, for several hours, and when I take a sip it is still cold and there is still ice. When I fill it up in the morning, there is still ice when I go to bed. I hope this company stays in business for a long time, because this is the only brand of water bottle I will buy." —Jennifer C
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 34 colors and four sizes).
8. A Simple Modern Tumbler because your other tumblers just don't fit in your car's cupholder but no fear, this will. It has such a sleek and simple design so you can't go wrong with whatever color you choose. The innovative lid design allows you to turn it so you can place your straw in four different locations!
It'll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Promising review: "Ever since I've had this cup, my water intake has increased drastically. It is so easy to take with you anywhere. I am extremely happy with my purchase. It keeps things cold for long enough (over 24 hours for sure) and is more spill-proof than a Stanley cup. It’s sturdy, but not heavy and has a nice simple and sleek design. 10/10 would recommend." —Delia-Maria Goilo
Get a 40 oz. bottle from Amazon for $29.99+ (available 33 colors and patterns and a personalization option).
9. A Takeya bottle that comes with a protective bumper so the next time you accidentally drop your baby, you won't cringe on the inside. It has an insulated spout with a hinge lid so it doesn't get in your way while you're sippin' and you'll *probably* dribble a lil' less.
The double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drinks cold for 24 hours!
Promising review: "I love this drink spout and it keeps your drink cold for 24 hours. It is great for exercising or taking to work all day. I looked at many different brands and decided this was the best quality and everything I was looking for. Large opening — so easy to fill. Has a great spout — easy to drink. The coaster on the bottom is a plus so it protects the cup and surfaces. I really like the durable material. It also comes in many great colors." —Shasta1
Get it from Amazon for $24.18+ (available in 10 colors and five sizes)
10. A Larq self-cleaning water bottle because we all know the constant agony of having to clean bottles all the time. While it may be on the pricier side, this is well worth the $$$. This nifty bottle uses UV-C LED technology that claims to neutralize odor-causing bacteria and viruses so the inner surfaces and your H2O stay fresh and clean!
While you most definitely should still be cleaning your bottle, this will clean it every two hours and the charge lasts for up to a month! Plus it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours!!!
Promising review: "I love my new Larq water bottle. Ever since I’ve gotten it, I’ve gotten a lot of questions and compliments! It does a great job of keeping my water cold and for an extended period of time. Another great thing about it is definitely its self-cleaning aspect. My water definitely tastes very clean and I’m excited to bring it with me when I go on hikes as well as when I travel! The charging part of it is no extra bother because the battery lasts for an extremely long time! I’ve had this water bottle for about three weeks now and still haven’t had to charge it yet." —Karmen Wong
Get it from Amazon for $95+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
11. A CamelBak MultiBev bottle that may be the coolest bottle that I have ever seen. It comes with a detachable cup on the bottom so you can pour out your drinks AND you can take the roll-and-fold lid hidden in the cap and stretch it over the cup — what can't this do?
The bottle itself will keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 16 and the detachable cup will keep drinks cold for 12 hours and hot for four!
Promising review: "I bought it because of the cup but I was very impressed with insulation. Put some ice and water to the bottle and it kept ice for more than 24 hours. Cup works flawlessly, no filtration with the silicone cap." —N. Fierro
Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in 10 colors and two sizes).
12. A Yeti Rambler bottle so you can meet your daily water intake goal. It comes with a chug cap so with just half of a twist, you're good to go! Plus if you need a new surface for your stickers, look at how inviting this sleek, clean bottle is.
While they don't say how long it'll keep drinks cold, reviewers mention that their water has stayed cold overnight and in hot temps!
Promising review: "This is my first Yeti and I have NOTHING negative to say about it. It's a little heavy but well worth carrying because the quality is amazing. The chug cap feature is great for hygiene purposes and it's easy to clean without little parts. Keeps cold drinks til the next day! I'm a HUGE Yeti fan now!" —Mom123
Get a 18 oz. bottle from Amazon for $30+ (available in 28 colors) and check out other sizes here!
