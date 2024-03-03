If You Can Barely See Your Bedroom Floor Anymore, You May Need To Check Out These 25 Organization Products

1. A set of six over-the-door shelves so you can store anything from accessories to shoes or anything else that you don't have room for in your closet. No more tripping over random things anymore, yay!
Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986
Get it from Amazon for $18.97 (available in seven colors).
2. A bedding hanger to hang up all your quilts and throws because their designated space right now is your bedroom floor. This'll declutter your room and keep all your blankets cleaner!
Things Made Easy Store is an Etsy shop that specializes in bedding storage.
Promising review: "Perfect! I have now bought four of them because everyone who sees it wants it. Perfect for hanging a quilt, throw, bedspread, etc. when it’s not needed. Well made, well shipped, arrived quickly with no issues whatsoever. I am very happy with this purchase." —Sandy
Get it from Things Made Easy Store on Etsy for $44.95.
3. A hanging storage tray so you can give your wallets and clutches a home that's *not* the floor. It can hold up to five of 'em so they'll stay safe and sound stored in your closet.
4. An ingenious over-the-door laundry hamper because you've stared at the pile of dirty clothes that's been festering on the floor for long enough. Plus you'll be able to shoot some hoops so you'll actually have fun putting your laundry away.
Promising review: "Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great. I put one on the back of the door and one hanging from a towel rack and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin, and I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket, and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." —D. Jelte
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and sets of one and two).
5. Or a waterproof laundry basket so you can finally distinguish your clean clothes from your dirty ones without having to do the smell test *scrunches nose*.
Promising review: "A great buy! I would 100% recommend! I mean, I guess we don’t really give much thought to where we throw our dirty undies and such but I feel like this is the place for them! A nice sturdy product, easy to put together, nice big size, and it looks nice......what more can you ask for?? For real though, my toddler could have successfully put this thing together. It really was that easy. Tighten a few screws and you rollin’ babbbyyyyy. Bada bing bada boom, done. Put the laundry bag in, tie it and you’re all done. If you’re not sure if you want to buy it, do it! You’ll be glad you did." —Sammy
Get it from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
6. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped nonslip hangers to not only save your closet floor from clutter but keep your pants wrinkle-free. I call that a win-win.
Promising review: "A strong and durable hanger. These look like they will last for a while. I was looking for a way to save closet space and to make storing pants better, and this is it! Also useful for color organizing." —Taylor Richardson
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.99+ (also available in a pack of six).
7. Plus a set of hook-shaped hangers that are made specifically for your hoodies. Now your fave sweatshirt will have its own place in your closet instead of next to your bed on the floor.
Venalli is a Kansas-based small biz specializing in vibrant hoodies and hooks for hoodies.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Daniel Boan says: "This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."
8. A record/magazine holder so you can finally organize your books and such neatly instead of keeping a stack on the ground. You'll be able to show off your one-of-a-kind vinyls and the vintage magazine you've had since middle school.
You can also use it to organize your desk files!
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand, but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made, but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm, and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $16.39 (available in two colors).
9. A hanging shoe organizer because everywhere you step in your room, you find yourself tripping on several pairs of shoes. Now your heels, sneakers, and slippers have a safe storage space and your bedroom will be ~hazard-free~.
It has 24 pockets and reviewers also use it to store tumblers, makeup products, and even snacks!
Promising review: "Prior to making this purchase, my family would toss their shoes in an empty diaper box that immediately invaded the entryway space. It was chaos but this product has provided a place that is close to the front door and out of the walkway. Plus I enjoy having the ability to neatly organize all of our shoes." –Cayja Vu
Get it from Amazon for $8.87+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
10. Or an over-the-door shoe rack if you're a shoe connoisseur and have waaay more pairs than you can count. You'll be able to store up to 36 pairs here so *hopefully* all your shoes will fit.
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I recently moved in together and one of my main concerns was our combined shoe storage. We just installed this last week and I felt compelled to write a review because it is THE BEST shoe storage solution I have ever come across. I've tried under the bed, over the door pockets, shelves, stands, you name it... but this one is just the most organized, most logical storage ever." —Kathleen
Get it from Amazon for $28.86.
11. An over-the-door hanging purse organizer so you can keep your precious bags off the ground and make use of the space behind your door. It'll be able to hold *all* of your bags and rotates 360 degrees so you can find your go-to purse in a jiffy.
It has 12 hooks and holds up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for me! My purses are no longer all over the floor in my closet. They all fit nicely on here. I love this so much. The packaging was nice and everything came in perfect condition. I have about 10 purses on it right now and it's really nice and strong. It fits on my door perfectly but you do have to push on the door a bit in order for it to fully close and open. However, that is not a problem for me at all. It's very easy for me to see all my purses now and my closet is no longer a mess. From other reviews I've seen, I know this can definitely hold a lot of weight and way more bags then I have on it. I love the way it looks!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (also available in a two-pack).
12. And a hanging purse organizer for your precious handbags to protect them from dust, scratches, and any other threats that lurk on your floor.
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catch-all now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in four colors).
13. A five-shelf hanging closet organizer so you can store anything that you can't hang (or don't want to 😉) instead of leaving it in a jumbled pile on your floor.
Promising review: "I wasn't quite sure what to expect at this price point but this item has exceeded my expectations. It is sturdy, roomy, very well made, and holds a lot. I ordered it in red to brighten up my closet and am so happy with my choice. I'm using it to store my sweaters and knit tops and it's so nice to finally have everything neatly organized." —Lucy
Get it from Amazon for $12.87 (available in eight colors).
Or, check out this shelf organizer/hanging rod combo if you could use some extra shelf space but you also aren't in a position to give up any precious room for hanging.