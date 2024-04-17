Reviewers Say They Wish They Had Discovered These 32 Beauty Products Sooner

Promising reviews: "Okay, so I’m still in shock how well this worked and gave me soft beautiful heels again! I’ve had dry, cracked 'teeth' on my heels since eight years ago from being a server at two restaurants…and I’m like WHY DIDN’T I discover this sooner?! It had gotten so bad that I was embarrassed to wear sandals in public because they just looked so gross. Then one day I realized that I should probably try SOMETHING because they were getting so bad that the 'teeth' would scratch my leg at night when my foot swiped my leg and it hurt haha so I saw this Rikans file for $10 and after some research decided to give it a shot. I honestly think thought it would take at least 10 sessions before I’d see any improvement but NO! This tool just grated my teeth away in ONE session." —benjamin kim

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.