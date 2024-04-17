Reviewers Say They Wish They Had Discovered These 32 Beauty Products Sooner

1. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. Painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens remove years of staining and only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I have bought so many products to whiten my teeth and none of them worked as good nor reasonably priced as this pen. Two days into using this pen twice a day I could see a significant difference. This took out stains from coffee, tea, wine, and even removed the discoloration from previously smoking. I wish I found this product sooner! One thing I noticed was that this doesn’t cause any teeth sensitivity. I am super impressed and will continue to use this for years to come." —Alicia
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
3. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream helps renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
4. Rikans foot file scrubs away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising reviews: "Okay, so I’m still in shock how well this worked and gave me soft beautiful heels again! I’ve had dry, cracked 'teeth' on my heels since eight years ago from being a server at two restaurants…and I’m like WHY DIDN’T I discover this sooner?! It had gotten so bad that I was embarrassed to wear sandals in public because they just looked so gross. Then one day I realized that I should probably try SOMETHING because they were getting so bad that the 'teeth' would scratch my leg at night when my foot swiped my leg and it hurt haha so I saw this Rikans file for $10 and after some research decided to give it a shot. I honestly think thought it would take at least 10 sessions before I’d see any improvement but NO! This tool just grated my teeth away in ONE session." —benjamin kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
5. And Lee Beauty callus remover gel softens hard skin so you can easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away. 🧽
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver. I bought this and a pedicure kit. Had I known how good this would work I would have just purchased this. I had no idea this existed. I have been living in pain for years due to a callus on my foot that comes and goes after a lit of work. This stuff melts the skin away. I am amazed and wish I found it sooner." —Samantha Sims
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Seraphic Skincare microdermabrasion mitt exfoliates all your dead, dry skin with its viscose fiber material leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "I have always used body scrubs, so many different kinds and brands. When using this mitt I didn't see much dead skin but I wasn't expecting to since I consistently use body scrub. After using this mitt my skin has never felt softer or smoother. I wish I found this sooner, I would have saved a lot of money not buying buying scrubs. This is a wonderful price for a wonderful product. If it is in your cart buy it now!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available as a pair).
7. SoCozy curl spray leave-in conditioner detangles and revives curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
Watch someone's before-and-after on TikTok!
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this product. My daughter has extremely curly hair and was always a nightmare trying to wash and brush/ comb her hair. I bought this product along with 10 other products and this stuff is honestly the best stuff I have found. Spray it on, let it sit in for a couple of minutes, comb/brush and you have NO more tangles. I wish I found this stuff so much sooner. When I don't put her hair up in a point tail or braids, it definitely defies her curls and leaves her hair super soft and not frizzy." —Marilyn
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair, and it works great!" —takila addison
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
8. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "I just bought this and oh my goodness the difference in my cystic acne scars is amazing. The damage is already starting to disappear and this product just got a return customer. It's been hard for me to figure out what to do with my skin since I had my daughter and started getting really bad acne. I wish I had found this sooner!" —Malia
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).
9. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair from dry and frizzy to soft and silky in as little as, yup you guessed it, eight seconds! All you have to do is apply it in the shower after you shampoo, rinse it out after massaging it in, and let the lamellar formula do its job.
This works for all types of hair, even if it's dyed! It's recommended to use two to three times a week. For fine to medium textured hair, apply one dose; for thick to curly textured hair, apply 2–3, and apply one more dose for long hair.
Promising review: "Used this for the first time and I love it! Made my dry hair shiny and healthy looking! I wish I would have discovered this product sooner!" —Riley
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
10. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of months now and I really like it! Previously I've used Clinique or Origins...this works just as well or better. I wish I had found this sooner as it is a lot less expensive than other alternatives. I've seen other reviewers say they keep it in the fridge and while I don't find that necessary I may have to try because it sounds very refreshing!" —Cat SV
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. And Maybelline dark circle treatment concealer provides medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours (and keeps your skin moisturized!). It's perfect for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing.
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "I love this makeup! I only wish I'd found it sooner. I use it as a concealer for dark circles. It is very easy to apply and blend and while it provides good coverage it doesn't feel or look heavy. I've added it to my daily routine following moisturizer even on 'low makeup' days where I'm really only slapping on mascara and lip gloss." —cav6
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
12. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "I was shocked! This actually works. It takes the oil away without distributing the make up. Game changer for me. I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner." —Lesa A.
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
13. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "What is this magic in a bottle??? LIFESAVER!!! I wish I found this product sooner, it really made a difference with pimples, redness and pores!! Will repurchase forever." —mariavel
Get it from Tower 28, Sephora, or Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).