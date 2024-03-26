Just 28 Things From Amazon To Upgrade Your Home For Spring

1. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to remove grease, grime, and stains from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" —Courtney Foltz
Price: $4.99
2. A pants hanger that'll not only save your closet and bedroom floor from clutter, but also keep your slacks and jeans wrinkle-free. I call that a win-win.
Promising review: "These are the best pants hangers I ever used. Others that I bought take up too much room and are much more difficult to get pants on and off. These are simple to use and save space without compromising the ease of pants placement. I recommend." —trailrider
Price: $26.99+ for a two-pack (available in four colors and a one-pack)
3. A pair of amber glass bottles to give your bathroom that rustic look instead of everyone having to look at the half-empty bottle of Softsoap.
To recreate the look above, be sure to grab some waterproof labels!
Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science
Price: $14.99 for a two-pack
4. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
5. A pot of faux lavender because your home needs a touch of color now that spring is here!!! You won't have to worry about the upkeep because they're not alive, BUT reviewers say that these look like the real deal!
6. A set of pastel silicone kitchen utensils so you can finally have a spatula that matches your ladle. The silicone heads prevent scratches on your pots and pans and they just look so darn sleek. Plus these spring colors are AH-MA-ZING!
It comes with a ladle, pasta spoon, slotted turner, slotted spoon, kitchen tongs, basting brush, large spatula, small spatula, spoon spatula, whisk, egg separator, and holder.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good, too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
Price: $19.99 (available in six colors)
7. Vacuum storage bags because the worst part of spring is quite possibly having to deal with storing away all your winter coats and blankets. With these handy dandy bags, you'll be able to leave them in your closet *without* them taking up all the space!
Promising review: "Got these jumbo bags recently, and they're a game-changer for tidying up! They're big enough for bulky stuff, and the vacuum-sealing thing squishes everything down, making more space. They're strong, easy to use with simple instructions, and my place looks way neater now. If you want to clear up space and keep things in good shape, these bags are the way to go. Highly recommend!" —Raveena Allam
Price: $13.59+ for 10 (available in five sizes and also in packs of 12, 20, or 22)
8. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $20.98+ (available in two scents)
9. And a mold and mildew remover because having that sludge built up isn't too easy on the eyes. Just leave this on the dirty kitchen and bathroom spots and with a few swipes, it'll look like you have a newly renovated home.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Price: $14.99
10. A peel-and-stick backsplash so you can finally cover your scratched-up, worn-down kitchen walls (it's time). It's so much easier than actually renovating your home *and* it's a heck of a lot cheaper.
Promising review: "This was a great way to elevate my kitchen without the price. I plan on renting my house out, so I didn't want to necessarily pay tons of money to pay for a 'real' backsplash. Installation was quite easy if you have steady hands. Easy to keep clean, also." —Bryan Matsui
Price: $28.99+ for 10 sheets (available in eight styles)
11. And a sheet of peel-and-stick contact paper because you simply don't have the time to replace your old countertops with granite slabs. Just stick these onto any surface that you want "renovated" and it'll look like you have a brand-new modern kitchen/bathroom/any place in the apartment!
Reviewers have also used this for their nails and even cars!
Promising review: "Honestly couldn't believe how easy it was to install and how nice it looked when I was done! I wasn't using it as a countertop, but was doing a project to refinish/cover an ugly side of an old dresser. Part of the siding of the dresser had worn off so I was worried the adhesion for the contact paper wouldn't be very good, but it worked like a charm! So impressed. It looks so sharp. Definitely recommend!" —Erin
Price: $3.99+ (available in seven designs and eight sizes)
12. A prismatic window film to turn your home into a joyous place filled with rainbows when the sun shines through (no more drab winter days, hooray)! It also acts as a privacy shield from the outside world and nosy neighbors.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment that looks directly into my neighbor's — I wanted to keep my window shades up to get some natural light in, but without risking my privacy. My girlfriend saw these on TikTok and she ordered them for her room, so I decided I wanted to try it in my apartment! They work perfectly to let light in, but without compromising my privacy. My cat also loves that she can sit in her hammock on the window now to watch the outside and can also attack the little mini rainbows we sometimes get." —Olivia
Price: $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes)