28 Affordable Toys And Gifts That Look Much More Expensive

1. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum that has a working suction that can pick up small pieces of paper and makes realistic sounds so your lil kiddo can feel like they're helping you with life's most mundane chore. It's almost like a real Dyson vacuum, just more kid-friendly and a whole lot cheaper.
Promising review: "Our son, 1.5 years old, is OBSESSED with vacuums and carpet cleaners. He has nearly broken my vacuum a few times because it's a bit too large for him to maneuver. We got him this for Christmas, and it was the only gift he cared about. He wouldn't open any other gifts after getting to it. His sister had to do the rest of them. He has been 'vacuuming' for four days straight. When I vacuum, he follows along side me with it. It is a lot quieter than I expected. The sound doesn't get annoying. I love it! If it ever breaks, I'll buy him another." —Kelsie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A splash-proof kids' smartwatch to give them their first taste of technology, without breaking the bank. Sorry bud, it's no Apple Watch but it's the next best thing — it can take videos, pictures, and even selfies with filters. This smartwatch even has an AR "Monster Detector" feature with a motion sensor so they can play exciting challenges!
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my son’s birthday, he absolutely loved this watch, perfect for a 7-year-old! He loves that he can take pictures of all his friends, play games, and tell time. The screen is a great size , not too big and is an easy touch screen. Amazing watch at an amazing price. Makes him feel super cool!" —s
Get it from Amazon for $27.83+ (available in five colors).
3. A pack of dinosaur bath bombs so your tot will actually want to take a bath without you having to nag them. It'll fill the tub with vibrant colors and reveal a dino toy as the bath bomb fizzes away.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old is obsessed with all things dinosaur, so I was sure that this would be a hit in our household. Everything from the packaging to the actual product was a pleasant, sensory experience. Normally I have a hard time getting my kid to wash up in the evening because he knows bedtime is around the corner; however, he wouldn’t stop begging to hop in the tub with his new dinosaur eggs! The fact that each bath bomb is made with essential oils makes me feel good about soaking my little one, and the smell is quite delightful. My kid loved how fun it was when the water changed color, but I loved how it didn’t stain my bathroom. It takes a minute to dissolve because the bath bombs are quite large, but the funnest little dinosaur toy emerges once it fizzles out completely. Highly recommend! 10/10, will be purchasing again, as the price point is more than reasonable for 12 of these bad boys!" —Jesseca L.
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard because your youngster isn't quite tall enough to reach the pedals yet. Not to worry, this baby will let them experience driving, without the danger. It has a steering wheel, ignition key, horn, lights, and even a GPS — guaranteed to keep them busy for hours.
It requires three AA batteries, which you can get here!
Promising review: "The best toddler toy. I hesitated on this because of the price but this is truly the best value for any toy I've purchased since my kid was born! Even without the batteries (which it took me a few days to get) it is still a great gift for the little driver in your family. There are so many little details which leaves your child discovering new things over and over. My son hates riding in the car but now, with this little wheel, he's jamming out to his own tunes in the back, honking the horn, and turning on the blinker. My favorite feature is the window pane where kids can actually steer the little car on the moving road with the steering wheel. Again, well worth every penny!" —Deb
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A beautifully crafted rainbow abacus that would look absolutely aesthetically pleasing in your baby's playroom. They'll be tinkering with the beautifully colored beads for who knows how long!
Ev And Potique is a small biz based in Nelliston, NY, owned by a momma of three, that specializes in handmade baby and toddler items.
To customize the colors, add your preferences in the personalization box before adding to cart.
Promising review: "Wonderful craftsmanship! Love it so much. I bought this for my 6-month-old nieces for Christmas. They are twins. This is perfect." —Kelly Hall
Get it from Ev And Potique on Etsy for $26.09+ (available in two ring colors, 22 round colors, and 20 geometric colors you can request in the personalization section).
6. A purse pet because your little one has been begging for a pet (that you end up taking care of). This adorable purse is almost like a real animal, with sounds, movement, and even the ability to answer yes/no questions! It's a win-win gift — no pet responsibilities for you and a fun, stylish purse for them.
It comes with three AAA batteries but you can get more here!
Promising review: "Got this purse for my niece and she loved it. It is such a cute gift!!! The eyeballs move and everything. Just recommend getting batteries with this gift. You will need them :) But it is a perfect size to put anything in there!" —Kalie
Get it from Amazon for $18.90+ (available in four styles).
7. An affordable drone for every techy kid that loves flying objects. It moves at three different speeds and has mesmerizing neon lights, but the best part is it's ability to do 360 degree flips in the air.
Promising review: "This mini drone is a really great starter drone for those just starting out or for kiddos. I bought it as a gift for my niece, but I had to take it out and play with it a few times as I've never handled a drone before. I know some people who spend hundreds of dollars on drones. This one — with the bright lights and unique colors — is comparable (on a lesser standard), and looks amazing in the dark! That's what drew me to the drone anyway — the neon blue and green colors! It takes awhile to charge, but the drone itself comes with two batteries, getting you around 10–15 minutes per charge. The controller that comes with it is simple to use. It was a pretty great feeling once I got the hang of the drone and heard those propellers start to whirl as the drone prepared for flight. I believe you can also make the drone flip and do other cool tricks, but I haven't gotten there yet. I definitely think it's a great way for kiddos to learn how to navigate a drone without breaking the bank. Definitely a great beginner drone!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in two styles).
8. An inflatable unicorn ride-on that your adorable children will be galloping on all throughout the year. It's even better than a horseback ride, it's cheaper, AND it's a mythical creature!
Promising reviews: "This was a hit at my 1-year-old niece's birthday party this weekend! She loved it, the adults loved it and the other kids wanted it! It was easy to inflate and fun to watch her bounce around!" —Felisha
"I swear, this is the cutest kid's toy I've ever seen. I bought it for my daughter's 2-year-old birthday gift. I inflated the toy ahead of time and put the unicorn into a gift box. She was so excited when she opened the gift box. Unique style and perfect quality. Sturdy, beautifully made, so easy to set up!! Love it!!" —Susan A Musgrave
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (also available as a cow).
9. A 21-piece Disney princess dress-up trunk so those dreamers of yours and live out their fairytale fantasies. Your kids and their buddies can dress up as Belle, Aurora, Cinderella, and Snow White — and it'll bring you as much joy as it brings them seeing how adorable they look!
The keepsake storage trunk includes four tops, three skirts, three bracelets, three rings, necklace, sticker sheet, choker, three headbands and a tiara. The costumes fit sizes 4–6x. Recommended for age 3+.
Promising review: "I got this for our 3-year-old granddaughter for Christmas. She loves Disney princesses and playing dress-up, so this was a perfect match. I was surprised, at first, how small the 'trunk' was when I opened the box. It is lightweight and nicely decorated, and it turns out it is just the right size for a child to carry around. Neatly packed inside were four outfits, and they were simple enough that I knew she would be able to put them on herself, changing as her whims dictated. Each princess outfit has two main pieces (a top bodice and a pull on skirt) and there are also some simple headpieces. Our granddaughter loved it and had so much fun being able to change herself (sometimes needed just a little help with the bodices). She entertained us playing each part and singing the appropriate songs to fit the character. Highly recommend this product — she loves it!" —Pamela S
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10. An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide to transform your home into a mini playground in just a matter of seconds. You can just pop it open when your tots want to use it and folds flat when they're done!
Promising review: "This slide is AWESOME!! Unboxed it this evening and My two boys, ages 2 and 5, couldn’t get enough of it! They played on it up until bedtime, both smiling ear to ear! I wasn’t sure how well a cardboard slide would hold up with my two wild children, but it’s very thick, heavy duty, and sturdy! Seriously so happy we made this purchase! You can’t beat the price, as well! I know the boys will have endless hours of fun!" —Toni Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles).
11. A Pixicade mobile game maker for your video game connoisseurs so they can have screentime and STEM exposure! They just draw ANY game they want to create onto a piece of paper, take a picture of it, and play it on any tablet or phone. The possibilities are endless (well, up to 1,200 games).
This game comes with washable markers, instruction and quick start guides, and three activity books that cover 50 game design concepts, 30 instructional activities, and over 100 example games. You also need to download the Pixicade app available for iOS and android. The app only requires a camera and an internet connection. (iOS 8.0 and up,