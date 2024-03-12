24 Affordable Toys And Gifts That Look Much More Expensive

1. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum that has a working suction that can pick up small pieces of paper and makes realistic sounds so your lil kiddo can feel like they're helping you with life's most mundane chore. It's almost like a real Dyson vacuum, just more kid-friendly and a whole lot cheaper.
Promising review: "Our son, 1.5 years old, is OBSESSED with vacuums and carpet cleaners. He has nearly broken my vacuum a few times because it's a bit too large for him to maneuver. We got him this for Christmas, and it was the only gift he cared about. He wouldn't open any other gifts after getting to it. His sister had to do the rest of them. He has been 'vacuuming' for four days straight. When I vacuum, he follows along side me with it. It is a lot quieter than I expected. The sound doesn't get annoying. I love it! If it ever breaks, I'll buy him another." —Kelsie
2. A splash-proof kids' smartwatch to give them their first taste of technology, without breaking the bank. Sorry bud, it's no Apple Watch but it's the next best thing — it can take videos, pictures, and even selfies with filters. This smartwatch even has an AR "Monster Detector" feature with a motion sensor so they can play exciting challenges!
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my son’s birthday, he absolutely loved this watch, perfect for a 7-year-old! He loves that he can take pictures of all his friends, play games, and tell time. The screen is a great size , not too big and is an easy touch screen. Amazing watch at an amazing price. Makes him feel super cool!" —s
3. A Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard because your youngster isn't quite tall enough to reach the pedals yet. Not to worry, this baby will let them experience driving, without the danger. It has a steering wheel, ignition key, horn, lights, and even a GPS — guaranteed to keep them busy for hours.
Promising review: "The best toddler toy. I hesitated on this because of the price but this is truly the best value for any toy I've purchased since my kid was born! Even without the batteries (which it took me a few days to get) it is still a great gift for the little driver in your family. There are so many little details which leaves your child discovering new things over and over. My son hates riding in the car but now, with this little wheel, he's jamming out to his own tunes in the back, honking the horn, and turning on the blinker. My favorite feature is the window pane where kids can actually steer the little car on the moving road with the steering wheel. Again, well worth every penny!" —Deb
4. A purse pet because your little one has been begging for a pet (that you end up taking care of). This adorable purse is almost like a real animal, with sounds, movement, and even the ability to answer yes/no questions! It's a win-win gift — no pet responsibilities for you and a fun, stylish purse for them.
Promising review: "Got this purse for my niece and she loved it. It is such a cute gift!!! The eyeballs move and everything. Just recommend getting batteries with this gift. You will need them :) But it is a perfect size to put anything in there!" —Kalie
5. An affordable drone for every techy kid that loves flying objects. It moves at three different speeds and has mesmerizing neon lights, but the best part is it's ability to do 360 degree flips in the air.
Promising review: "This mini drone is a really great starter drone for those just starting out or for kiddos. I bought it as a gift for my niece, but I had to take it out and play with it a few times as I've never handled a drone before. I know some people who spend hundreds of dollars on drones. This one — with the bright lights and unique colors — is comparable (on a lesser standard), and looks amazing in the dark! That's what drew me to the drone anyway — the neon blue and green colors! It takes awhile to charge, but the drone itself comes with two batteries, getting you around 10–15 minutes per charge. The controller that comes with it is simple to use. It was a pretty great feeling once I got the hang of the drone and heard those propellers start to whirl as the drone prepared for flight. I believe you can also make the drone flip and do other cool tricks, but I haven't gotten there yet. I definitely think it's a great way for kiddos to learn how to navigate a drone without breaking the bank. Definitely a great beginner drone!" —Tiffany
6. An inflatable unicorn ride-on that your adorable children will be galloping on all throughout the year. It's even better than a horseback ride, it's cheaper, AND it's a mythical creature!
Promising reviews: "This was a hit at my 1-year-old niece's birthday party this weekend! She loved it, the adults loved it and the other kids wanted it! It was easy to inflate and fun to watch her bounce around!" —Felisha
"I swear, this is the cutest kid's toy I've ever seen. I bought it for my daughter's 2-year-old birthday gift. I inflated the toy ahead of time and put the unicorn into a gift box. She was so excited when she opened the gift box. Unique style and perfect quality. Sturdy, beautifully made, so easy to set up!! Love it!!" —Susan A Musgrave
7. A 21-piece Disney princess dress-up trunk so those dreamers of yours and live out their fairytale fantasies. Your kids and their buddies can dress up as Belle, Aurora, Cinderella, and Snow White — and it'll bring you as much joy as it brings them seeing how adorable they look!
The keepsake storage trunk includes four tops, three skirts, three bracelets, three rings, necklace, sticker sheet, choker, three headbands and a tiara. The costumes fit sizes 4–6x. Recommended for age 3+.
Promising review: "I got this for our 3-year-old granddaughter for Christmas. She loves Disney princesses and playing dress-up, so this was a perfect match. I was surprised, at first, how small the 'trunk' was when I opened the box. It is lightweight and nicely decorated, and it turns out it is just the right size for a child to carry around. Neatly packed inside were four outfits, and they were simple enough that I knew she would be able to put them on herself, changing as her whims dictated. Each princess outfit has two main pieces (a top bodice and a pull on skirt) and there are also some simple headpieces. Our granddaughter loved it and had so much fun being able to change herself (sometimes needed just a little help with the bodices). She entertained us playing each part and singing the appropriate songs to fit the character. Highly recommend this product — she loves it!" —Pamela S
8. A National Geographic crystal growing kit that will be both educational and fun for your lil scientist. Plus, it comes with a light display so they'll be able to show it off!
The kit comes with six colors of crystal-growing powder; six clear seed rocks; four real crystal specimens (rose quartz, fluorite, blue calcite, quartz geode); two flexible silicone growing chambers; a light up crystal display base to display your five best crystals, a wooden stirring spoon, magnifying glass, and instructions. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Promising review: "Bought for a 8-year-old's birthday gift. Such a hit!! The excitement of making the crystal, watching them grow and the final product makes it a perfect gift. Taking out the seed crystal requires a sharp tool, like a pointy small paring knife and patience. Be careful! This is going to be a go-to gift for me in the future!" —JosieJo
9. A set of safe-to-chew-on pastel silicone stacking blocks to develop your young one's sense of touch and vision. They're embossed with various shapes, fruits, numbers, and animals that your baby is sure to love!
Promising review: "Pardon if I come across a bit overdramatic about mere children's blocks. First of all, the packaging was gorgeous. The blocks come in a neat and attractive little box. The blocks themselves are sooo cute! The colors are easy on the eyes and have a good mix (greens, pinks, blues, beiges). They are easy to clean and can be used in the bath. They are multifaceted: teething, building, counting, squeaking, floating in the tub, etc. My baby loves them (mainly he just smashes two of them together and laughs). I would recommend these to other mums or even buy them as a gift for another child since they are so well-packaged and high-quality. Okay, enough praise. I think you get it." —Gareth Mayers
10. A Gravity Maze game that'll have your children scratching their brains trying to solve each challenge. With 60 challenges to solve, they'll be using spatial reasoning and logic to figure out how to land the marble in the final cube.
The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.
Promising review: "What a great combination of construction, puzzles, and games! My 5-year-old and 8-year-old niece were able to challenge themselves to some of the levels (the 8-year-old was was more capable of solving them on her own). The adults also found themselves fixated on playing the different levels as well! It was challenging and fun! We love marble runs and games so this was a perfect fit. This is one of the few games that everyone asks to play and it's perfect when we have guest of kiddos over and keeps everyone busy and engaged for hours!" —Crystal Brown
11. A smart as heck 100 Words Book to teach them words in English AND Spanish — they're never too young to be bilingual!
Promising reviews: "Bought this for my daughter for her birthday and everyone is fighting over it at home. It is sooo so worth the money, I will buy all if they come out with different ones. The quality of a toy you’d pay $50 easily for. I expected a little-bitty toy. No, you’ll be surprised. Great gift actually." —Vera b.
"One of the best gifts we bought for our 1-year-old on his first birthday!! This is an amazing electronic book for toddlers or little ones that are learning their first words. It is also something they can continue to learn with as they grow because there are different settings. I couldn’t believe how nice it was for the price. Great buy and very educational/fun!"—slowdown&lookup12
