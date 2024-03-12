24 Affordable Toys And Gifts That Look Much More Expensive

Promising review: "Our son, 1.5 years old, is OBSESSED with vacuums and carpet cleaners. He has nearly broken my vacuum a few times because it's a bit too large for him to maneuver. We got him this for Christmas, and it was the only gift he cared about. He wouldn't open any other gifts after getting to it. His sister had to do the rest of them. He has been 'vacuuming' for four days straight. When I vacuum, he follows along side me with it. It is a lot quieter than I expected. The sound doesn't get annoying. I love it! If it ever breaks, I'll buy him another." —Kelsie

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).