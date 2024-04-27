Congrats, You Made It Through The Work Week: Here Are 39 Affordable Things To Treat Yourself To

1. An ice tray so you can enjoy a fancy glass of Diet Coke with some spherical ice. Plus reviewers recommend adding some fruit for a refreshing treat!
This set comes with two trays, a bin, and a scooper. Each tray makes 33 spheres!
Promising review: "This ice tray set is a GAME CHANGER. Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, being hard to get ice out of, and emptying too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two backups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" —Kascidy Badon
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in black).
3. A Saem hydrating eye stick that helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in a collagen version).
4. A ~Mystical Fire~ colorant so you can turn your fire into a mesmerizing light show — so magical it's like witchcraft. I don't think you could ever get bored watching these colorful flames.
P.S. don't use this if you're going to cook food over the fire!
Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
Get it from Amazon for $6.40.
5. A pair of constellation tassel earrings that'll be the *star* of your outfit. You can also take off the fringe backs when you want a little less ~bling bling~.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66 (available in two colors).
6. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can jam out to "Beautiful Things" because that's what these bbs are. You'll never have to deal with wired headphones again *and* they'll give you up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Wow, can they get any better? Oh WAIT, they can — a reviewer said they prefer these over AirPods!
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
7. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick that removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $8.75.
8. A vitamin C showerhead that'll not only provide you with a lovely citrusy scent, but also help filter out chlorine, iron, and all the other stuff that makes your water icky. Tell me, is there a better way to relax after coming back from a hard day of work?
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews and that's just being honest, but I saw this on TikTok so I went ahead and made the impulsive decision to buy it and OMG it's changed my life. If you think your house has horrible water pressure, try this out. I had a pretty fancy showerhead before because of aesthetics but the water pressure was so crappy that I wasn't able to use the showerhead properly since it was a 2-in-1 type. I've had a regular shower head before that. This however, although it doesn't look great, feels great with high water pressure that doesn't feel like a thousand pins sticking at you." —Kim Lee
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available with or without a hose).
9. An assortment of Cadbury chocolates so you won't have to fly allll the way to Europe for some ~wicked~ (*in a British accent*) candy. I'm literally salivating thinking about unwrapping one of these bars.
Each set comes with with one Curly Wurly, one Picnic, one Twirl, one Starbar, one Crunchie, one Wispa, one Dairy Milk Caramel, one Double Decker, one Dairy Milk, and one Flake.
Promising review: "While watching Matilda The Musical recently on Netflix, we saw one of the kids handing Matilda a Curly Wurly bar. Having never tried one before, I went online to fine them and happened across this box. This candy has not disappointed. Fresh and delicious!" —Barbra
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. Essence Lash Princess Mascara that enhances your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush — so you don't need extensions or falsies. The best part? The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 246,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have found my holy grail mascara! Most days, I dont wear any makeup, except for mascara — this is perfect for that or a more dramatic look. This mascara provides length and volume with a good wand to separate lashes. It dries to a soft, feathery texture. This stuff stays put! It has stood the test of rubbing, itchy/watering eyes from allergy symptoms, crying, running through rain, sleeping in make up — all without smudging, flaking or clumping. This version doesn't claim to be waterproof, though water and my regular cleanser are not enough, I have to use eye makeup remover to clean it off thoroughly." —Lindsey M.
Get it from Amazon for $3.49.
11. A small but mighty white-noise sound machine if you're a high-maintenance sleeper (zero shame in that because same here, bestie). It has so many relaxing sound options like a babbling brook or crackling fireplace so you'll be knocked out in no time.
It comes with four different warm light settings, 25 sound options, five timers, 32 volume levels, and is rechargeable!
Promising review: "This Christmas gift was the perfect cure for my hard to sleep nights. Within just a few minutes I was out cold. Talk about feeling refreshed this morning!! I may even skip my coffee haha! We are taking it it for a trip we have coming up because it’s so easy to use, small and compact for packing and let’s face it hotels are the hardest places to sleep so we think this will be a game changer for us." —A C
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A NeeDoh Nice Cube that's the perfect fidget toy because you'll be able to squish it all day long without it popping. It's like playing with mess-free slime and reviewers rave about how it isn't sticky, so it doesn't pick up dust or dirt. I need this in my hand, NOW.
Promising review: "High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" —Joe stevenson
Get it from Amazon for $12.54 (the color is either blue, pink, or purple and gets selected for you at random!).