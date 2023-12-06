Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life And Don't Cost Much Money

    If you've been searching for a solution for any number of daily annoyances, look no further.

    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of under-cabinet lights to upgrade the look of your kitchen just by sticking them on — no tools required. They're even dimmable for a soft, glamorous look everyone chilling around the island will appreciate.

    reviewer image of kitchen cabinets with lighting installed underneath
    amazon.com

    They come with a remote that adjusts their brightness.

    Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween

    Get them from Amazon for $16.79+ for a six-piece kit (available in three light colors)

    2. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" whose two layers of bristles (regular ones, and longer, thinner, flossy ones) work in tandem to give you the cleanest feeling your mouth can imagine. "Ding!" —Your shiny teeth

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    Here's what one of our editors Emma Lord has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." 

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $16.06+ (available in four colors and multicolored pack). 

    3. A pack of light-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shut-eye.

    Reviewer image of blinding blue light coming from electrical device
    Another reviewer image with the light dimming tape over the light
    www.amazon.com

    This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

    Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko

    Get them from Amazon for $1.49.

    4. humidifier tank cleaner because the last thing you want floating around in your perfectly humidified air is bacteria and gunk from inside the humidifier itself. 

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    the fish swimming around a humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew- and mold-free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    5. A bottle of SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray to ensure your curls and coils look defined and hydrated alllll day long. 

    Reviewer's before photo showing their child's curly hair before using the spray and after photo showing glossy curls with the spray
    reviewer pointing to their curly hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!

    Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99

    6. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash because you know those little innocuous bumps you sometimes get on your arms, aka keratosis pilaris? If they bug ya, this simple and effective skincare body wash can help get rid of them!

    before and after showing the body wash totally cleared up the reviewer's arm bumps and breakouts
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald

    Get it from Amazon for $13.29.

    7. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker that makes it much easier to remember if you've taken your daily medication. No more just squinting and looking at the bottle suspiciously trying to remember, hoping it will become sentient and tell you if you already took your morning dose. 

    reviewer holding pharmacy pill bottle with device stuck on that has a yes/no slider for each day of the week
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

    8. A silicone toe cap for shielding ingrown toenails, corns, and blisters as they heal. Nothing worse than sliding an exposed blister back into a shoe. Oof, I got chills just thinking about it!

    A reviewer showing the nude toe cap over their big toe
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an unbelievable product! I work 12-hour shifts in the hospital and need protection for the corn on my left great toe. I purchased the size large and it fit well. Underneath my socks and athletic shoes, I completely forgot I was wearing it — bonus! The silicone is very soft and flexible and cleans easily. The product is priced well for the quality and quantity (six) that is provided. Each toe cap is packaged individually in the bag so the order can be shared with others if desired. I would absolutely recommend this since it has held up quite well for the 17 hours I often have it on (from the time I wake up until I am back from my shift). Cleans and dries easily and has maintained its shape." —LJ

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).

    9. A set of Wad-Free pads to keep bedsheets of any size from getting twisted, tangled, or balled-up while in the washer or dryer.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    10. A mini lint remover that works on most surfaces (think: carpets, clothes, blankets, sofas) so you can totally revamp any soft surfaces that are pilled and have overall seen better days. 

    wood handle with metal scraper
    huge ball of lint from rug
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Warning: Only use this for your sturdier stuff, because it's a strong little device and might put holes in your more delicate clothing.

    Check out the TikTok by @m.chandler_.

    Promising review: "This lint remover wasn’t confusing or bulky like some others. You just run it down your clothes to remove lint, hair, and fuzz, and it does its job! I was worried it would be sharp to the touch but it’s not, which is great if you have little kids. It’s easy to clean — you just pick it out with your fingers; it doesn’t get stuck." —JLemons

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. A pack of AirPods Pro silicone hooks because you paid too much for those dang things to lose one in a freak head banging accident. (And you're obviously not going to stop head banging, so...)

    GIF of reviewer moving their head around to show the security of the hooks
    reviewer using their AirPods with the hook covers
    reviewer hand hold their AirPod with the silicone hook
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    And they come with a little carrying case!

    Promising review: "Must have, it works. These are absolutely needed, stop my headphones from falling out, perfect fit. Will save you lots of money from replacing missing headphones." —Shevy1280

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.95 (available in two styles).

    12. Or! A pair of AirPod ear hooks that work for both first gen *and* Pros, so no matter what kind of AirPods you have, they're safe, sound, and secure. 

    reviewer wears the white AirPod hooks over ears while wearing AirPods to gym
    the white AirPod hooks around base of white AirPods
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These have been a lifesaver while I work outside!! Comfortable. They also seem to be easily adjustable to different size ears." —Kim

    Get a pair from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).

    13. An Oxo over-the-drain hair stopper to prevent future you from having to get out the drain snake and do some serious damage control. Phew! Crisis averted.

    the drain stopper with hair collected and text
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been my saving grace!! No longer do I have to routinely pull 3-foot-long strands of old goopy hair up out of my drain. Catches everything. Must have for pop-up drains!!" —Chels

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    14. A dishwasher magnet so you don't have to launch a full investigation into the status of the dishwasher every time you want to throw in a fork.

    clean/dirty magnet on dishwasher
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Serves its purpose and now my roommate and I never have to text each other asking if the dishes are clean or not." —Maggie Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $6.04.

    15. Boon drying rack to efficiently dry your littles' collection of bottles, cups, and accessories. Those rugrats may be small, but they sure can generate a lot of dishes. 

    Bottles, pacifiers, and sippy cups drying on the plastic grass rack
    Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

    Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —