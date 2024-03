26 Things That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life And Don't Cost Much Money

Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Here's what one of our editors Emma Lord has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in four colors and multicolored pack).