    27 Stylish Items From Amazon For People Who Absolutely Hate Being Uncomfortable

    Why put on real pants when your favorite T-shirt dress is right there...

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Christina Enrico
    by Christina Enrico

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An oversized corduroy shirt if your favorite word in the English language is "shacket." Pop this on over any old outfit for a bit of warmth and casual charm.

    Reviewer wearing beige oversized corduroy button down over beige top with denim shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved this shirt. It's one of my favorites now. It is thick material, so definitely warm. I like the length of the shirt. I can wear jeans or leggings. It's very comfortable." —Dawn

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 38 colors)

    2. A pullover puff-sleeve sweater for days when there's a bit of chill in the air but you really want to opt for a sunny silhouette. I present to you the perfect solution.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this sweater! So soft and comfy! I now have pink and blue and white is ordered. Washes very nicely on delicate and dries nicely. I will be wearing these year-round. Sleeves are perfect length right at the elbow. I can't say enough about them. You're missing out if you don't get at least one." —Rita Boyd

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes XS–XL and tons of colors)

    3. A pair of Ugg slippers so you can pad around your house in the early morning holding your favorite mug without the burden of chilly feet.

    Reviewer wearing gray ugg slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Putting these shoes on is like stepping into a supportive cloud. They are absolutely wonderful. I immediately ordered another pair. I never want to be without these shoes. Yes they are that comfortable. I wear a size 8m and they are a perfect fit. They are not a wide shoe but will stretch some with wear I’m sure..." —KARLA F

    Price: $99.95+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and nine colors)

    4. A pair of loose-fitting, wide leg palazzo pants for the days when you need to wear pants but just can't bear to break out the trousers.

    Reviewer wearing red palazzo pants with dark gray halter tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the silkiest most comfortable pants ever. I had a tummy tuck recently and I needed something that wouldn't squeeze at the waist or be itchy. It made it so nice to have something soft in that area especially because I'm still healing! I will be buying more pairs!" —Isaac N. Maceyra

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors and patterns)

    5. A gorgeous floral print maxi dress if you can't stand the feeling of being constrained by your clothes. This beauty has a smocked waist and nice flowy skirt for maximum freedom.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this dress! I got so many compliments on it! It fits like a dream (true-to-size) and is very comfy. I’m on the taller side and it also is long enough! I did wear a slip under it for some added opaqueness." —Rachyl Spencer

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors)

    6. A cropped pullover you can wear as part of an athleisure look or a normal daytime vibe. It all comes down to styling.

    Reviewer beige cropped pullover with white biker shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweatshirt is SO soft, thick, and soooo cute. Can't wait to buy more." —Matthew Whisman

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors)

    7. A V-neck button-down dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfortable and adorable. Here's lookin' at you, row of buttons!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought eight of these dresses in different colors. Love them all! They are so comfy, cute, and have POCKETS! Can’t go wrong there. Great dress that I can wear with flip-flops (I live in Florida) or cute wedges for date night. Get compliments all the time on these dresses!" —Margarita - Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.59 (available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors)

    8. A pair of high-waisted leggings for hiking, lounging, and literally anything in between. What would we do without these stretchy little wonders?

    a reviewer wearing the leggings on a hike in the mountains
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews but I just had to leave a review for these. I am not normally a leggings person but these leggings have converted me. I purchased two pairs, black and charcoal, and both were the same color as the swatches online. Once I tried these leggings on I did not want to take them off, they are so buttery soft it feels like you have nothing on. After wearing all day they were not stretched out and there was no bagging at the knees or anywhere else. I absolutely love these leggings and will be purchasing more." —Mfroch

    Price: $14.99+ (available in one size and one size plus, full and capri lengths, with or without pockets, and in 23 colors)

    9. A tie-waist cotton sheath dress to upgrade your office style without succumbing to traditionally constrictive work clothes. It's been a while since you got a new "I'm a boss" outfit. Treat yourself.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a teacher and the dress is nice for the classroom! I got lots of compliments when wearing it! It looks cute and is comfy!" —Ashley Schutjer

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors)

    10. A casual midi dress you'll be so happy to have on-hand on days when you need to look cute ASAP. Sleep an extra 15 minutes and let this dress answer the question, "What should I wear today?"

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is amazing, super comfy, and a great material. I wore this out yesterday and received so many compliments. A lot of my friends thought it was a boutique dress. I love the fabric!" —Connie Colbert

    Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors)

    11. A dreamy floral wrap dress ready to accompany you for any and all frolicking you plan on doing this summer. 

    model wearing the pink floral dress
    reviewer wearing the light blue and white dress
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect. Perfect fit. Comfortable. Light and breezy. Good quality. I have worn this dress many times and always get compliments on it. I highly recommend this dress!" —jillpoletti

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors/prints)

    12. A minidress for days when you just need a little extra boost. Adorable puff sleeves are good for that, and I bet we could get research to back that up.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors)

    13. A classic swing dress whose slightly ruffled sleeves will differentiate it from the rest of your collection. Listen, you don't need to defend your love of an A-line style to me!

    A model wearing a short ruffle sleeve swing dress in a black sunflower pattern
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable; it's like wearing your nightdress! It looks amazing, soft fabric, not see-through at all. I get compliments all the time!" —Mrs. J.

    Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes L–4X and 38 colors)

    14. A soft T-shirt dress so you can look casual and cute at a moment's notice. And with summer almost here, it's time to get some nice cool options for when the sun's doing its thing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress basically with one eye opened and one eye closed. Because I am ALWAYS skeptical about ordering things online. However, it surpassed my expectations. I got a lot of compliments while wearing it. The yellow is so vibrant and bright. The dress is super comfortable and it swings while I walk. I will be ordering three more in different colors. 😄🤗😜" —Shenelle Wynne

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 36 colors)

    15. A ruched bodycon dress that'll shepherd you through a killer night on the town. Don't worry, it's nice and stretchy so your signature moves on the dance floor won't be constrained.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So comfy!!! Lightweight, but not sheer. Great color, good stretch in the side gathering. Can't wait to order in more sizes." —Jacqueline Doty, Clarity by Jaqui

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors)

    16. A fuzzy hooded cardigan for anyone who's ever looked at a Teddy bear and thought, "They look super comfortable."

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This jacket is super soft, warm and fluffy, both inside and out. I ordered another one for my daughter. I wear it all the time." —Janelle S. Shepard

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    17. A super cute collared dress if you want to play a hand in bringing back early '00s indie sleaze. As a lover of a collar myself, I salute you.

    Reviewer wearing red short sleeve mini dress with white collar and black brimmed hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute! Very stretchy and comfortable, not too short, got compliments all day long the first time I wore it. If you’re on the fence, just buy it. You’ll love it!" —mahtyd

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and eight colors)

    18. A pair of bike shorts, aka one of the most essential wardrobe pieces of all. When summer is in full swing and the sun is doing its thing, there's nothing these shorts, an oversizes tee, and some chunky sneakers can't accomplish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best shorts ever. I use them for working out or even lounging around. They are so comfy and stretchy and they have a cool little pocket on the side. I highly recommend." —Daniel VonFrankenstein

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, three lengths, and 38 colors and sets)

    19. A stretchy jumpsuit to swaddle you in stretchy goodness while also making you look put together as hell. Whether you go for sneaks or wedges, you've got a look.

    a reviewer wearing the brown jumpsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First jumpsuit purchase and I love it!! It is so cozy it feels like I’m in pajamas. You can dress it up with fun shoes and play with the neckline to make it suit the day’s activities. Might just have to get another color!!" —Brianne Stidham

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors)

    20. A pair of cutout floral flats reviewers promise are nice and comfy. And I mean, come on. They're almost too cute to handle.

    Reviewer wearing white floral cut-out flats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super super cute! I love the look and how they feel. They're very comfortable and they almost mold to my feet. I'm usually between a 10/11 so I ordered the size 11 and they fit perfectly. Definitely recommend if you want a cute unique pair of flats." —Megan Vest

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors)

    21. A pair of high-waisted dress pants you can easily wear to work and, much more importantly, can rock at happy hour with your friends afterwards. 

    reviewer wearing the pants in red with a lace bustier top
    another reviewer wearing the pants in yellow with a lace top and jacket
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These might literally be the most comfortable pair of pants that I own that I can wear at the office. They make my butt look great while still giving the flowiness that I was looking for. The only downside is that they're a little thin so they aren't very warm but they'll be great in the summer!" —Tabi

    Price: $28.99+ (available in S–5X and 30 colors/styles)

    22. High-waisted rolled denim shorts because the only thing that improve the classic denim experience is a subtle elastic waistband to ensure you can, ya know, breathe and stay comfortable in these all day long. 

    Reviewer wearing high waisted denim short
    another reviewer wearing the shorts in a light wash
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best summer shorts. I wish I had these in several colors. The fit is spot-on. I purchased the blue denim and the black and both are great colors, but I want more colors. I also love the elastic waistline." —doub515

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors)

    23. A pair of Toms block heels for anyone looking for as comfortable a heel as possible. A nice cushy footbed does the trick for keeping you upright at weddings, work, and out dancing.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW THESE shoes are SO comfy!!! They are really soft and flexible — remind me of a dance shoe. I'm NOT a heel-shoe-wearing girl but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushy and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now." —tara_fitandhappy

    Price: $50.92+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles)

    24. A goes-with-everything waffle-knit top you'll find yourself throwing on several days a week this summer, I basically guarantee it. This baby comes in 18 colors, so it may be worth it to get a few upfront.

    Reviewer wearing burgundy waffle knit top with denim shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a very comfortable, lightweight, and pretty top. I like it so much I bought it in two different colors." —rosoky

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors)

    25. A pair of trendy cushioned slides to keep by the door for last-minute errands, neighborhood walks, and walks with Fido.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 5–12.5 and 23 colors)

    26. A tie-waist mini sweater dress so you can stay wrapped in comfort at events, dinners, and the like on crisp summer evenings. Dining on the patio, anyone?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really loved this dress. I wore it for my birthday and I got so many compliments. The quality is very good. It’s actually thicker than what I expected but it was very breathable and very comfortable." —Savanna

    Price: $45.89 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors)

    27. And a short-sleeve maxi dress you'll be relieved to know is in the closet on days when you're just not sure what to wear. Behold: your beloved go-to.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is so soft and comfy! It isn't see-through like most things you buy! I love it and have even gotten compliments wearing it! I bought two!" —J. Luthe

    Price: $25.60 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors and patterns)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.