    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Storage Items To Take Advantage Of Vertical Space, Empty Walls, And Other Random Spots In Your Home

    Great news for anyone who wishes they could make storage space out of that itty-bitty space behind their bathroom door.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A clear shower curtain with pockets that you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through. Phew, your bathtub ledge needed a break.

    clear shower curtain with pockets holding bathroom accessories
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be aware not to overload it." —Minerva King

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).

    2. A macrame fruit hammock to free up some precious kitchen counter space while also giving your produce a cute little place to chill. Aw, it's like they're on vacation!

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    Knapp's Knots / Etsy / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    3. An over-the-door shoe organizer that makes excellent use of unused vertical space and gives you an excuse to pick up a few more pairs of shoes if you have a few empty pockets.

    amazon.com, Ciera Velarde / BuzzFeed

    Ciera Velarde: That's my coat closet pictured above, and using this to organize my and my husband's winter gear is so, so helpful. The clear pockets are great at helping you see exactly what you have stored, and basically you can just grab and go on your way out the door. It might just be the best under-$10 purchase I've ever made.

    Promising review: "This is good for students who live in dorms or small apartments. It fits in the small closet space. I would recommend it to all students. Perfect for 12 pairs of footwear." —Chinmayi Karmalkar

    Get it from Amazon for $7.47+ (available in six colors and with extra large pockets).

    4. A garment rack to help you out if you have the distinct misfortune of having a room without a closet *or* the great fortune of having too many great clothes to fit in your closet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like this clothing rack. I’m using it for clothes that I wear most often so they are easier to get to than digging through my closet of clothes I wear less often. It was easy to put together and directions were clear but I did need a second person to help me. I probably could have done it on my own but it was easier to have someone else hold up the pieces while I screwed in the hardware. It’s pretty sturdy on its own. I wouldn’t put anything super heavy on the top overhead shelf, but I have folded up clothes on the top shelf, like 20 sweaters/dresses/shirts hanging currently and two pairs of shoes on the bottom, and I don’t feel it rock when I pull clothes off. Seems durable as well; the metal bar the clothes hang on is thick and holds my heavy wooden hangers fine." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in nine styles and three colors).

    5. A three-tiered shelf for maximizing counter space that would otherwise be hard to use. All your most-used oils, spices, and utensils just found their new favorite hangout.

    a three-tiered shelf with kitchen essentials on it
    Amazon

    You can adjust the three tiers to fit your counter's specific height.

    Promising review: "I love this stand! It’s so perfect for my coffee corner. I am able to get everything organized and utilize the space on my counter. The shelves are really sturdy and not wobbly at all. They easily support everything I want to put on each shelf." —McKenna's Mommy

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in six colors/styles).

    6. A deliciously retro storage locker from Mustard Made if you could use another closet lying around. Clothes, tools, linens, books, all that hobby stuff you have no place to store...all would look killer in this trendy unit, which by the way comes in 11 stunning colors. (Good luck picking.)

    Mustard Made

    Promising review: "I knew this was going to be a cute storage solution but what I was SUPER impressed about was the assembly process! This was so well designed, and was so easy to put together, and you can put this together yourself. Plus the instructions were really easy to follow!" —Wendy

    Get it from Mustard Made for $599 (available in 11 colors).

    7. A set of drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers were wondering if you were ever gonna clean them up.

    reviewer showing a makeup drawer with clear bins organizing it
    amazon.com

    In the 21-piece set, you'll get three large bins, six medium rectangle bins, six small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.

    Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and look good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer and I love the fact if I need something I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat.." —Jen

    Get a set of nine organizers from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes). 

    8. A slim rolling storage tower so you can finally make use of extra space by your sink to house hair tools, special occasion cosmetics, and cleaning supplies.

    amazon.com

    This rolling tower measures 29.25 inches high, 21 inches long, and 5 inches wide.

    Promising review: "It blends in so well between my washer and dryer and has much more storage than I had thought. We have downsized and this gives me room to store cleaning items as well as laundry necessities." —Judith

    Get it from Amazon for $30.86.

    9. A vinyl rack that's essentially a piece of art unto itself. Love a combination storage solution, vinyl accessory, and sculpture. 

    wooden vinyl rack with about 10 records resting on it
    back view of the wooden vinyl rack
    Cilpastore / Etsy

    Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.

    Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie

    Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $54.08+ (originally $67.60+; available in four finishes).

    10. A pair of stackable water bottle organizers to proudly display all of your favorite bottles you've collected over the years, which are otherwise surprisingly difficult to find a place for.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bottle holders are great for keeping all of our water bottles nearly organized. No more shuffling things around to get what you actually need or trying to hold the bottles in the cabinet as you're opening/closing. Was worried that the plastic would be flimsy and "cheap", but its actually very nice and thick. Stacking them is easy too. I will be getting more!" —imanurse

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of two, four, and eight).

    11. A shower caddy that's held up by super-strong adhesive strips so you can finally clear your products off the tub wall and store them in a nice, reachable place. That very specific "the shampoo bottle fell into the tub and it scared me" scream will never be heard again.

    A stainless shower basket shelf with hooks
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Holy crap! This is way better than an over-the-shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing, as you can tell we have it chuck-full and it’s not once moved or came undone!!!! Gives our shower more space and way easier to keep clean now!! I’d highly recommend it!!! Also, please note we don’t have tile, so I’m unsure how it would hold up on different surfaces but they give you two adhesive strips so it gives you an opportunity to try on different areas.” —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).

    12. An over-the-sink wooden rack to give yourself the gift of extra room to store extra cosmetics and bath products *or* make things fancy with a candle and some decor.

    wooden rack over the back of the kitchen sink that&#x27;s holding a candle and a jar
    The904BlondeSquad / Etsy

    The904BlondeSquad is a small business in Jacksonville, Florida that creates handmade home decor, ornaments, tumblers, and more.

    Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! She matched the color I described perfectly and it’s so freaking cute in my little bathroom! Shipping was fast considering these are handmade to order and painted. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my new shelf! I 10/10 definitely recommend. I love it!" —Alissa Hastings

    Get it from The904BlondeSquad on Etsy for $28.50+ (originally $30+, available in 16 widths, 6 heights, and a personalized color or stain).

    13. An expandable spice rack so you can see and have easy access to every tasty flavor in your arsenal. Nothing more annoying than rooting around for curry powder at a crucial moment.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer

    Get two shelves from Amazon for $19.88.

    14. A cabinet door organizer to keep cutting boards, plastic wrap, and plastic bags out of the way. That one weird skinny cabinet was just NOT working for you.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing made my life so much easier. Instead of trying to shove all my tinfoil and sandwich bag boxes into one drawer I can now put them all in here. Saves space and fits great over cabinets! And, it’s super easy to put together." —Maggie Hundshamer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in a single or double pack).

    15. A styling station so plug-in hair tools can have their own special place, instead of taking up all of your open under-the-cabinet space in one big ball.

    The styling station holding hair tools and hanging from a towel rack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.69+ (available in three colors). Or, check out an over-the-cabinet-door styling station.

    16. A pack of stacking shoe organizers that conveniently stack a pair in the space one shoe would normally take for maximum shelf utilization. You just found yourself an excuse to double your shoe collection, my friend.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Each organizer is adjustable to accommodate any type of shoe height. It also has an anti-slip surface so shoes stay put even at an angle.

    Promising review: "I have lots of shoes and before they used to take up a lot of space. Now I can use this shoe slot organizer and I have at least twice as much space! They give you so many of them also which is great. I would have given five stars but a couple of them didn’t snap in place very well." —Debbie S.

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).

    17. A set of space-saver bags for compressing bedding, pillows, off-season-clothes, or any other bulky linens into a much smaller, flatter, and more easily storable package. Basically magic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household

    Get a pack of six large bags from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and a variety pack).

    18. A tower of slide-out baskets so versatile you might as well get a few pairs now since you'll inevitably find a use for them in every room. From the pantry to the bathroom, everywhere could use an extra drawer or two.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The bins also come with dividers that you can place inside to keep everything as organized as possible.

    Promising review: "This product was sooo easy to put together!! I recently moved into a new house and have way too many skincare products that I’m not using everyday as part of my routine. I needed a way to organize them and this was perfect and has the area underneath my sink looking so neat and organized! I fit my surplus of skincare, all my nail stuff, and some extra bath stuff all inside. I love it!!" —B

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    19. A storage cabinet that fits juuuuust so in that little spot behind your door for anyone who will not be satisfied until they can put "efficient to the max" on their resume.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a must-have for any small space. My bathroom has no medicine cabinet, just a mirror, and is pretty small, so storage is a huge deal. My girlfriend came across this item, so I figured I would give it a shot. I know it states it needs a two-person install, but I put this together and hung it in about an hour by myself with very minimal effort. This fits so much stuff, it really is amazing, and it does not impede any operation of the door. I can't fully explain how much I recommend this. I'm about to order the mirror version for my bedroom for colognes and little knick-knacks to declutter the countertops." —happy shaver

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99.

    20. An over-the-door basket system for basically creating an extra bathroom closet out of thin air. Prepare to be suspected of witchcraft.

    black over the door organizer with six baskets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet door organizer is the perfect use of “vertical space” in my small bathroom! I now have all my supplements and bathroom potions out of my tiny hall linen closet and conveniently located on the door for easy access! Great product!" —Amy

    Get it from Wayfair for $42.99 (originally $68.99, available in six colors).

    21. A towel rack if a linen closet is what you lack. Wait, should I get out of the digital media game and be a poet...? Existential crisis unlocked.

    reviewer&#x27;s towel rack holding six grey towels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily

    Get it from Amazon for $20.79+ (available in eight colors).

    22. An under-sink rack for anyone whose gorgeous pedestal sink is unfortunately hindering their ability to store necessary toiletries.

    reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet storage rack with bath products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the VERY accessory that I've been searching for to go under my bathroom basin. It fits perfectly under there and hides the drain pipe from view and adds extra shelving for things that are needed in the bathroom. Adds to the appearance of the bathroom, but at the same time conceals what I wanted to conceal from view." —Sue Vertrees

    Get it from Amazon for $33.45.

    23. A simple wide stacking shelf you can use on closet floors and shelves alike so your lil' things can fit underneath it snugly and safely while your bigger things can chill up top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This doubled my closet overhead storage space! Even though I am tall (5'9"), it can be hard reaching stuff on top of this shelf, but overall, it's the perfect size because there's room underneath and still plenty on top!" —mdf96

    Get it from Amazon for $29.12.

    24. A mounted organizer made out of four mason jars whose Southern charm is undeniable. The cutest way by far to store toothbrushes, cosmetics, cutlery, and so much more.

    four mason jars mounted on a piece of wood that&#x27;s attached to a wall
    BingDecorRustic / Etsy

    You could also hang this up in a kitchen to store cutlery!

    BingDecorRustic is a small business in Illinois that transforms mason jars into smart organization products and pretty home decor.

    Promising review: "I can't believe how quickly I received this after ordering and it is so well made and works perfectly in our tiny bathroom for freeing up counter space! We love it." —Sara

    Get it from BingDecorRustic on Etsy for $29 (available in two colors).

    25. An adjustable rack for keeping pot lids and cookie sheets upright and at attention instead of crashing to the floor whenever you need them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak / Hobby Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two styles).

    26. A hexagonal toilet paper holder because it's hard to resist a fun piece of decor like this when it's actually useful to boot. Bye, weird tower of TP in the corner.

    honeycomb-shaped organizer packed with toilet paper
    Ewart Woods / Etsy

    Ewart Woods is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade organization and storage solutions that blend into your home decor.

    Promising review: "Really simple but effective. Would recommend for small bathrooms in need of storage. Like a piece of art. Thanks again!" —Noelle

    Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $73.14+ (originally $91.43+, available in four colors and two sizes).

    27. A set of cascading closet organizers for anyone who has a "more is more" approach when it comes to their precious clothing collection. These will help you stave off a clothing purge for another year at LEAST.

    amazon.com

    Watch in amazement as your closet suddenly gains so much storage space!

    Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five different quantities).

    28. These stackable corner shelves so your vast skincare collection can finally have a place of honor in your bathroom instead of being stashed away unceremoniously.

    reviewer&#x27;s skincare on a three-tier shelf system
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty nice shelves for sure. I like that they stack and are clear. I think they make the bathroom counter look clean and somewhat more organized. They are easy to sanitize so that is a plus. I would definitely recommend if you want something cheap but nice to help the clutter." —RJ2727

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four colors and also in a four pack).

    Now it's time to celebrate all this new storage space you now have!

    Comedy Central

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.