28 Storage Items To Take Advantage Of Vertical Space, Empty Walls, And Other Random Spots In Your Home

1. A clear shower curtain with pockets that you can count on to store the vast number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and face washes you rotate through. Phew, your bathtub ledge needed a break.
2. A macrame fruit hammock to free up some precious kitchen counter space while also giving your produce a cute little place to chill. Aw, it's like they're on vacation!
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
3. An over-the-door shoe organizer that makes excellent use of unused vertical space and gives you an excuse to pick up a few more pairs of shoes if you have a few empty pockets.
4. A garment rack to help you out if you have the distinct misfortune of having a room without a closet *or* the great fortune of having too many great clothes to fit in your closet.
5. A three-tiered shelf for maximizing counter space that would otherwise be hard to use. All your most-used oils, spices, and utensils just found their new favorite hangout.
6. A deliciously retro storage locker from Mustard Made if you could use another closet lying around. Clothes, tools, linens, books, all that hobby stuff you have no place to store...all would look killer in this trendy unit, which by the way comes in 11 stunning colors. (Good luck picking.)
7. A set of drawer organizers to transform your junk drawer into the most beautiful drawer in the land. Your bathroom, kitchen, and credenza drawers were wondering if you were ever gonna clean them up.
8. A slim rolling storage tower so you can finally make use of extra space by your sink to house hair tools, special occasion cosmetics, and cleaning supplies.
9. A vinyl rack that's essentially a piece of art unto itself. Love a combination storage solution, vinyl accessory, and sculpture.
Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.
Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie
Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $54.08+ (originally $67.60+; available in four finishes).