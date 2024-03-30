BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Put Away The Thermals And Long Johns, You Need These 27 Spring Basics

    Pretty clothes for a pretty season.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Brittany Ross
    by Brittany Ross

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A dreamy floral wrap dress you've been waiting to wear all winter long. Every single snowy day was worth it just for the indescribable feeling you'll get when you put this on for the first time. 

    model wearing the pink floral dress
    reviewer wearing the light blue and white dress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! Comfortable, airy, well made, and perfect for a spring wedding, church, or a nice gathering! Absolutely recommend!" —Taylor Tidwell

    Get it from Amazon for $38.39 (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors/prints). 

    2. A strawberry-print T-shirt to celebrate the fact that we're entering good produce season again! I honestly hope that you stain this with strawberry juice sometime this summer since that means you're prob eating the best berry of your life.

    Tiny Beast Designs / Etsy, Tiny Beast Designs SF / Etsy

    Tiny Beast Designs sells all sorts of graphic tees and sweatshirts, from alien and cryptid-themed ones to cutesier (depending on your vibe) options like mushrooms and marine life.

    Get it from Tiny Beast Designs on Etsy for $24.95+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in five colors).

    3. A Levi's denim jacket because if you are currently lacking a denim jacket, I urge you to finally get one. Everyone deserves a well-worn layering piece in what I believe is the greatest fabric ever created.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. After reading some of the reviews, I went up a size, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature; it hits right about the hip and does not have a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket; it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime; Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —jo packer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.30+ (available in sizes XS–4X and nine colors).

    4. A set of flower hair claws if your outfit is *almost* ready but needs a little springtime je ne sais quoi. 

    reviewer wearing the black flower claw in their hair
    reviewer photo of the set of flower hair clips in assorted colors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed! I saw these online and fell in love. The colors are beautiful. (And even more so in person!!!) My hair is super thick, and these clips held it up all day! Definitely recommend. Such a good price for these!" —Sav May

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three color combos). 

    5. A pair of handmade leather huarache sandals reviewers love for their comfort and look. The slight platform gives you a little height without foot pain, and boy oh boy, will these look cute with every dress you own. 

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. 

    Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop). 

    6. A strapless corset bustier for anyone who's ready to finally let their shoulders breathe on nights out. Still a chill in the air? Toss on a leather jacket, and you're out the door. 

    Reviewer in pink strapless corset style top tucked into jeans
    Reviewer in orange version
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and 14 colors). 

    7. A pack of ribbed tank bodysuits to serve as the foundation of practically thousands of warm weather outfits over the years. Fun texture, scoop neck, and tons of colors to choose from — perfect. 

    reviewer wearing the brown bodysuit with jeans
    reviewer photo of the brown, white, and black bodysuits
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect basics! Love these tanks! It’s not a thong like a lot of these bodysuit tanks. Super comfy, and I wear these almost every day! Definitely buying more!" —SMae

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 color combos). 

    8. A stylish yet affordable jogger set that comes in at under $50 and strikes the perfect balance of fitted and flowy. Perfect for that midday errand run that you're using as an excuse to go out and see the sun. 

    A model wearing the set in coffee
    A model wearing the set in navy blue
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality! Love it! Very comfortable. The colors are so nice. Got a ton of compliments! Will get it in another color. —Aksana

    Get it from Amazon for $39.09+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 styles).

    9. An oversized blazer you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Either way, you have a chic, boxy silhouette and an extra layer to play with. 

    reviewer wearing the tan blazer
    a reviewer in a green blazer and white pants
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m in love with this fantastic jacket! The jacket is of a high quality and looks very expensive. It’s oversized, exactly what I was looking for." —Sunshine

    Another promising review: "You can never go wrong with a classic camel blazer, and this one is even trendier since it's slightly oversized. I still think it's fitted enough to be a wardrobe staple and not wane as trends fade away, though. I can dress it down with a cute crop top and some mom jeans or dress it up for work with a cami top and some white slacks — it's such a versatile jacket, and I'm pretty excited to style it a billion different ways this spring. The material is quite nice, too, and the lining will keep you pretty warm, especially in the shade or in the heavily air-conditioned office. Go ahead and take a chance on this one; it's been one of the best additions to my wardrobe this season, and I foresee this piece serving me for lots of years to come." —Bibby928

    Get it from Amazon for $37.50 (available in sizes S–L and 17 colors).

    10. A linen button-up from Alex Crane because sometimes the key to a perfect spring day is the high-quality overshirt you toss on over your 'fit. It's a splurge, but consider it a forever piece. Linen gets even softer and better over time, and this cut is absolutely timeless.

    model in light green long sleeve button-up shirt
    Alex Crane

    The shirt is cut and sewn in North Carolina. 

    Promising review: "I got the Playa shirt in Dusk and also the Cham pants in Dusk. Incredible monochromatic outfit. I've gotten so many compliments, head turns, and follow-up emails about this outfit. The fabric is a beautiful color, weight, and feel. Much nicer than the other linen I own. I'll be saving up to purchase more from Alex Crane." —Kate

    Get it from Alex Crane for $155 (available in sizes XS–L and seven colors). 

    11. A versatile cropped tee that'll selflessly serve as the base of all your spring and summer outfits and look stunning while doing it. 

    reviewer wearing the green tee with jeans and white sneakers
    reviewer wearing the olive green tee with jeans
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shirt! It instantly became my favorite crop top. It is lightweight and very breathable while also fitting very snuggly. It doesn't ride up very much, either, so I'm not constantly pulling it down. I'm about to purchase more!" —Giahne

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 36 colors and styles). 

    12. And a sleek racerback crop top if you wanna get even more sun. Who can blame you after seemingly endless months of winter?

    a reviewer wearing the sleeveless crop top in white with black workout leggings
    a reviewer wearing the top in khaki green with white jeans
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with this top! It’s thick enough to not need a bra but not so thick that it’s hot and uncomfortable. Doesn’t ride up or roll around the seams and edges. You could wear it to work out, be casual, or dress it up. Definitely snagging this in every color." —Shelbie Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $17.63+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors). 

    13. A flowy romper that's sure to bring in fistfuls of compliments as you stroll the farmers market stalls. Is it possible to get tired of praise? You'll find out. 

    reviewer posing holding a glass of wine wearing black jumpsuit
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on this jumpsuit! My friends all bought a few different colors based on mine. I love how flowy and easy it is to wear with either a tank or fitted T-shirt underneath. It’s even great as a swimsuit cover-up. Soft material — if you want it really flowy, size normally; if you want it more fitted, size down at least one size." —xraygirl

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors). 

    14. ruffled crop top with a big bow in the back that I can barely believe you don't own yet because it's so cute. You better make up for lost time and get it in a few colors right off the bat. 

    reviewer wearing the black top with jeans and black heels
    back of reviewer wearing the white top with denim shorts to show the tie in the back
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's lightweight, which is great to beat the heat. I love that I was able to wear it on and off the shoulder. The back is the cutest with the self-tie knot. I was able to tie it in the front as well but preferred the back." —CantStopWontStopStyling

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors and prints). 

    15. A pair of Everlane Way-High Curve jeans whose wide-leg cut aptly curves out at the knees and tapers back in at the ankles for a unique silhouette. I have and love these and find the slightly stretchy denim perfectly structured yet breezy.

    model in medium jeans with super wide curved legs
    Everland

    Really could not love these jeans more. They feel so *art*. I put them on, and I'm like, "Am I...the next great American painter?" They elevate tees or can be dressed up with flouncy, springy tops. So comfy, too. 10/10. 

    Promising review: "So, I was walking down the street the other day, a woman rolled down her window to yell at me: 'Love your pants!' and waved. Do I need to say more? I love they are thick but still move; they go with everything." —Adrianna

    Get them from Everlane for $128 (available in sizes 23–33, with two inseam lengths, and five washes). 

    16. A reviewer-favorite one-piece with over 8,900 5-star ratings and a plunging neckline that is ready to stun on the beach during spring break.