Put Away The Thermals And Long Johns, You Need These 27 Spring Basics

1. A dreamy floral wrap dress you've been waiting to wear all winter long. Every single snowy day was worth it just for the indescribable feeling you'll get when you put this on for the first time.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! Comfortable, airy, well made, and perfect for a spring wedding, church, or a nice gathering! Absolutely recommend!" —Taylor Tidwell
Get it from Amazon for $38.39 (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors/prints).
2. A strawberry-print T-shirt to celebrate the fact that we're entering good produce season again! I honestly hope that you stain this with strawberry juice sometime this summer since that means you're prob eating the best berry of your life.
3. A Levi's denim jacket because if you are currently lacking a denim jacket, I urge you to finally get one. Everyone deserves a well-worn layering piece in what I believe is the greatest fabric ever created.
4. A set of flower hair claws if your outfit is *almost* ready but needs a little springtime je ne sais quoi.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed! I saw these online and fell in love. The colors are beautiful. (And even more so in person!!!) My hair is super thick, and these clips held it up all day! Definitely recommend. Such a good price for these!" —Sav May
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three color combos).
5. A pair of handmade leather huarache sandals reviewers love for their comfort and look. The slight platform gives you a little height without foot pain, and boy oh boy, will these look cute with every dress you own.
Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
6. A strapless corset bustier for anyone who's ready to finally let their shoulders breathe on nights out. Still a chill in the air? Toss on a leather jacket, and you're out the door.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and 14 colors).
7. A pack of ribbed tank bodysuits to serve as the foundation of practically thousands of warm weather outfits over the years. Fun texture, scoop neck, and tons of colors to choose from — perfect.
8. A stylish yet affordable jogger set that comes in at under $50 and strikes the perfect balance of fitted and flowy. Perfect for that midday errand run that you're using as an excuse to go out and see the sun.
9. An oversized blazer you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Either way, you have a chic, boxy silhouette and an extra layer to play with.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this fantastic jacket! The jacket is of a high quality and looks very expensive. It’s oversized, exactly what I was looking for." —Sunshine
Another promising review: "You can never go wrong with a classic camel blazer, and this one is even trendier since it's slightly oversized. I still think it's fitted enough to be a wardrobe staple and not wane as trends fade away, though. I can dress it down with a cute crop top and some mom jeans or dress it up for work with a cami top and some white slacks — it's such a versatile jacket, and I'm pretty excited to style it a billion different ways this spring. The material is quite nice, too, and the lining will keep you pretty warm, especially in the shade or in the heavily air-conditioned office. Go ahead and take a chance on this one; it's been one of the best additions to my wardrobe this season, and I foresee this piece serving me for lots of years to come." —Bibby928
Get it from Amazon for $37.50 (available in sizes S–L and 17 colors).
10. A linen button-up from Alex Crane because sometimes the key to a perfect spring day is the high-quality overshirt you toss on over your 'fit. It's a splurge, but consider it a forever piece. Linen gets even softer and better over time, and this cut is absolutely timeless.
11. A versatile cropped tee that'll selflessly serve as the base of all your spring and summer outfits and look stunning while doing it.
Promising review: "I love this shirt! It instantly became my favorite crop top. It is lightweight and very breathable while also fitting very snuggly. It doesn't ride up very much, either, so I'm not constantly pulling it down. I'm about to purchase more!" —Giahne
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 36 colors and styles).
12. And a sleek racerback crop top if you wanna get even more sun. Who can blame you after seemingly endless months of winter?
Promising review: "I am in love with this top! It’s thick enough to not need a bra but not so thick that it’s hot and uncomfortable. Doesn’t ride up or roll around the seams and edges. You could wear it to work out, be casual, or dress it up. Definitely snagging this in every color." —Shelbie Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $17.63+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).
13. A flowy romper that's sure to bring in fistfuls of compliments as you stroll the farmers market stalls. Is it possible to get tired of praise? You'll find out.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on this jumpsuit! My friends all bought a few different colors based on mine. I love how flowy and easy it is to wear with either a tank or fitted T-shirt underneath. It’s even great as a swimsuit cover-up. Soft material — if you want it really flowy, size normally; if you want it more fitted, size down at least one size." —xraygirl
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).
14. A ruffled crop top with a big bow in the back that I can barely believe you don't own yet because it's so cute. You better make up for lost time and get it in a few colors right off the bat.
Promising review: "It's lightweight, which is great to beat the heat. I love that I was able to wear it on and off the shoulder. The back is the cutest with the self-tie knot. I was able to tie it in the front as well but preferred the back." —CantStopWontStopStyling
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors and prints).