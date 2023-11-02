Trust Me, These 27 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates for making detangling after bath time less stinky all around. Oh, how the brush will flow! Oh, how your little one's curls will shine!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
2. A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers because I'm pretty sure there's nothing more powerful than being a child with a seemingly limitless number of stickers. These *will* appear in every nook and cranny of your life, so thank goodness they're cute!
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising review: "Great stickers, great value, endless possibilities! These are wonderful! You’d think you have enough for the rest of your life but you don’t :) my 2- and 4-year-old love them so much we are using them almost everyday! They stick great and my 2-year-old can take them off himself and you can easily restick them and they’ll still be sticky enough. We use blue paper and use the ocean animals or green for jungle animals or embellish a picture. Recently we used them to make an ABC book, so you have endless possibilities with these!" —Noelle
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $6.99.
3. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer whose blender ball allows you to simply add the wet and dry ingredients to the bottle, shake it up, and get pouring. And with the bottle's narrow tip, you can let your creative genius shine at the flattop — Mickey Mouse pancakes coming right up!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.14.
4. A pack of sink extenders so those little hands don't have such a hard time reaching the water flow. Learning to wash hands properly is vital, and this will certainly help!
5. A clever sight word Bingo game to take the pain out of helping your kids practice sight words, and even going so far as to make it fun! I vote you get cute little Bingo visors to go with too.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend. Once she's chosen her books for the week, she loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over. After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing. And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like "them," "her," "go," "if" - small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." —Molly Harrington
Get it from Amazon for $15.34.
6. A set of reusable food pouches for easily transporting soft foods like smoothies and applesauce in a mess-free and waste-free way. Wins all around!
These reusable pouches have an extra wide zipper opening at the bottom making them easy to fill.
Promising review: "These pouches are wonderful! I bought the large size and they work for all my kids ages 1–10 years. The little one gets his purees and the older ones use it in their lunch bags for anything from porridge to yogurts to smoothies. I love that they are reusable and are super easy to fill with a funnel. As for the cleaning, yes it can get all dried and caked on after several hours in a lunch bag but I just leave them to soak in hot water and soap and then clean with a brush. I leave them to dry semi open and there are usually no lingering smells but when needed, I will rinse in vinegar to get them perfectly fresh smelling. Great product!" —NT
Get a pack of six 5-ounce pouches from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three colors and three sizes).
7. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make them less of a choking hazard for your small fry without committing to seemingly endless chopping and slicing.
Promising review: "Such a TIME-SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Let’s me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried." —Makeda
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
8. A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors to safely let their crafty side thrive. It's never too early to start a healthy love of making ironic collages, in my opinion.
Promising review: "Hours of cutting fun. My daughter LOVES this book. I purchased it to help with her fine motor skills and she has been cutting out all of the shapes ever since. I love that the activities in the book start of simple and get progressively more difficult as you go on towards the end. Also, though the scissors will cut the paper in the book, they are not sharp enough to cut your child, their clothing, your curtains, etc. That's a bonus over other preschoolers' scissors." —KT
Promising review: "This book is fantastic! My son looks forward to practicing his cutting skills EVERYDAY! The pictures are very colorful. He enjoys putting the puzzles together. We love learning to cut!" —Kristi
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching your growing offspring about the days of the week, months, holidays, and weather in a fun and interactive way. It doesn't get into the more existential aspects of time, but hey — that's what being a teenager is for.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves updating this calendar each morning. It's a great daily activity and helps with planning what activities are on the schedule for that day. It also helps him learn the days of the week and what day of the month it is." —familyof3
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
10. A cult-favorite stain remover that's strong enough to take on the big three: grass, oil, and blood. Over 21,000 5-star raters vouch for it, and with a name like "Grandma's Secret" how could it not be effective?
Promising review: "This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us, even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.19 (available in three sizes and various multi-packs).
11. A clever faucet splash catcher — it's great that your youngins are learning to wash their hands, but it will be even greater when they don't create a massive puddle around the sink every time they give it a go.
Hustle Sew Shop is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that specializes in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! I have four kids who take care of the dishes after dinner each night and to say they are messy would be an understatement! This little water catcher has solved the puddle that used to surround my faucet at the end of each night. Thank you!!" —cadencewilliams2
Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
12. A detangling brush to make the whole process even more effortless. Now, there's no use crying over a few tangles, thank goodness.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "Finally...a brush my kids will actually use! We have two girls, both of whom are under 10 and have long hair. The crying and screaming we've always gotten during hair-brushing time has been out of control. I saw a recommendation of this brush somewhere online so I took a chance (less than $20 for a chance of no more tears? I'm in). Flash forward to a few weeks later...we've gotten a second brush, because my youngest wanted her own. They both now spend ages brushing their hair, enjoying how soft it feels and how easy the brush goes through tangles. The little one actually asked me to brush her hair last night...just because she likes how it feels. I am beyond thrilled. If you have a kid who struggles to let you brush her hair or get out tangles, GET THIS BRUSH! You will not be sorry." —L. Clark
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 10 colors).
13. A sleek touchless forehead thermometer that allows you to take their temp even as they nap. An essential when you have a sick kiddo and don't want to wake them as they get some much-needed rest.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors).