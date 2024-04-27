27 Pretty Things For Your Home That'll Convince Everyone Who Comes Over That You Have Great Taste

Promising review: "This bookcase was just perfect for our living room. It has a lot of capacity but is still sleek. It fits perfectly into a contemporary/midcentury modern/Japandi aesthetic. It was easy to assemble and made from high-quality materials. The only complaint I had was that I needed an offset screwdriver to screw it into the wall. I would also like to commend the rep for the excellent customer service I received. The original item I received has a small manufacturing defect: The thread in one of the holes of one shelf was missing so I couldn't attach the bolt. After I contacted them, they looked into it, and sent me a replacement bookcase free of charge." —Aniruddha Gupta

Get it from Amazon for $125.15+ (available in three sizes and 23 colors/finishes).