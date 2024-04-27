27 Pretty Things For Your Home That'll Convince Everyone Who Comes Over That You Have Great Taste

1. A set of string lights that are a staggering 48 feet long to make your outdoor space even more usable. Now you can transform your patio space into a private outdoor bistro for you and your pals to enjoy.
2. A wall-mounted bookshelf for displaying books, knickknacks, and your extensive candle collection. Extra storage that happens to look great is the ultimate win-win.
Promising review: "This bookcase was just perfect for our living room. It has a lot of capacity but is still sleek. It fits perfectly into a contemporary/midcentury modern/Japandi aesthetic. It was easy to assemble and made from high-quality materials. The only complaint I had was that I needed an offset screwdriver to screw it into the wall. I would also like to commend the rep for the excellent customer service I received. The original item I received has a small manufacturing defect: The thread in one of the holes of one shelf was missing so I couldn't attach the bolt. After I contacted them, they looked into it, and sent me a replacement bookcase free of charge." —Aniruddha Gupta
Get it from Amazon for $125.15+ (available in three sizes and 23 colors/finishes).
3. A velvet floor pillow to give your pad a little extra seating. And as a huge bonus, they'll still look adorable stacked when you're not using them.
4. A gallery wall frame set because one of the great joys in life is setting up a display of all of your favorite photos, prints, and artwork. It's just good to be surrounded by the things you love.
5. An artificial ficus for anyone who'd like a little more life in their space but is sadly lacking a green thumb. Listen, bigger plants and trees are super hard to keep alive indoors, I support this decision.
Promising review: "I love this tree! It's really great quality. Artificial trees are typically very expensive, so I was afraid this one would look cheap because it is sold at such a great price, but I took a shot based on the great reviews, and I'm so glad I did. It does not come with a decorative pot, just the small black planter as shown in the picture, but I knew this at the time of purchase and had already planned to put it in a pot I already owned. I added some dried moss on the top of the filler items I put in the pot to hold the plant in place, and it looks great. I would definitely purchase again, and I just might buy another one for another area of my home." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $31+ (available in five sizes).
6. A pair of rainbow drip candles that reveal more and more hues the longer they're lit. What a delightful surprise!
7. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.
8. A hanging branch clothing rack for displaying your favorite or most reached for pieces of clothing in a true place of honor. Bringing a little piece of the outdoors in is almost aways a good choice when it comes to decor.
PaPappa is a small business based in Tallinn, Estonia that sells whimsical clothing racks, rugs, and other home goods.
Promising review: "Everyone who has visited my new flat has commented on how lovely this is." —Claire Mackenzie
Get it from PaPappa on Etsy for $116.81+ (originally $155.88+; available in four different branch options and five hanging material options).
9. A minimalist colorblock decal that adds a pop of color and design without committing to actual paint. Much easier to put up *and* take down when you're ready for another change.
Saint George, Utah-based Kenna Sato Designs sells fun wall decor, prints, and gifts like mugs and phone cases.
Promising review: "Don’t know how I went this long without trying wall vinyls! These really do liven up boring white walls. These were relatively easy to put up even by myself and on slightly textured walls. Also great communication from the seller and getting back to questions quickly!" —Amy Cheung
Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $56.99 (available in four color combos, or you can customize with colors of your choosing).
10. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.
Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.65+ (originally $19.50+; available in three sizes or multi-packs).
11. A gorgeous glass cake stand to show off your bakes in style. But no presh. Even if it's chillin' on your countertop most of the time, it's still a beautiful display piece. Let the compliments roll in.
Promising review: "Freshly baked goods in these beauties make my kitchen look like a darling bespoke pastry shop, and that simple pleasure has lifted my spirits greatly. They are beautifully crafted from a glassmaker in Ohio, and right out of the image of a picture perfect retro kitchen. Love." —ginandjuniper
Get it from Food52 for $47+ (available in three sizes, with or without a glass dome, and in eight colors).
12. A mini bar cart you can use for drinks, photo frames, or anything in between. Its sleek look and wheels make it equally chic and functional.
Reviewers say it's on the shorter side, so depending on your height, it might be better as a stationary piece rather than something you wheel around.
Promising review: "I give 6 stars for sturdiness. This cart doesn't squeak or lean; it's very high-quality, and something I would expect to find at a Crate & Barrel." —Jason E Steckey
Get it from Amazon for $83.09+ (available in six finishes).
13. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.
14. A velvet sectional couch so you can kick back, relax, and settle in for a movie marathon. This beauty comes in 10 upholstery colors to give your living room a stunning new focal point.
Promising review: "This couch is really beautiful — the color and just the way it looks. It was also the easiest thing to put together. I’m notoriously bad at assembling furniture, and it took me, alone, less than 20 minutes. It’s not super comfortable, but it’s comfortable enough." —Giules
Get it from AllModern for $1170 (available in 10 upholstery colors and two leg colors).