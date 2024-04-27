BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Pretty Things For Your Home That'll Convince Everyone Who Comes Over That You Have Great Taste

    No time like the present to elevate your space.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Maria Sabella
    Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of string lights that are a staggering 48 feet long to make your outdoor space even more usable. Now you can transform your patio space into a private outdoor bistro for you and your pals to enjoy.

    a reviewer photo of the lights hung over an outdoor dining table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a big fan of lighting and ambience. These made my rooftop terrace all the more charming and comfortable. I bought two strings for a huge deck and they fit great! All the bulbs came intact and all work so far!" —Shanna Cancino

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in two styles and five sizes).

    2. wall-mounted bookshelf for displaying books, knickknacks, and your extensive candle collection. Extra storage that happens to look great is the ultimate win-win. 

    reviewer close up of the gold and white bookshelf holding decorative items and a white cat
    reviewer photo of the white and wood bookshelf holding pieces of decor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bookcase was just perfect for our living room. It has a lot of capacity but is still sleek. It fits perfectly into a contemporary/midcentury modern/Japandi aesthetic. It was easy to assemble and made from high-quality materials. The only complaint I had was that I needed an offset screwdriver to screw it into the wall. I would also like to commend the rep for the excellent customer service I received. The original item I received has a small manufacturing defect: The thread in one of the holes of one shelf was missing so I couldn't attach the bolt. After I contacted them, they looked into it, and sent me a replacement bookcase free of charge." —Aniruddha Gupta

    Get it from Amazon for $125.15+ (available in three sizes and 23 colors/finishes).

    3. A velvet floor pillow to give your pad a little extra seating. And as a huge bonus, they'll still look adorable stacked when you're not using them.

    Stack of five plush velvet floor pillows in various shades
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I LOVE my floor pillow! I use mine every day and I have several because I love them so much. Highliy recommend!" —KoyaMC

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $49 (originally $59, available in six colors).

    4. A gallery wall frame set because one of the great joys in life is setting up a display of all of your favorite photos, prints, and artwork. It's just good to be surrounded by the things you love.

    The frames on a wall behind a sofa
    Amazon

    The set includes one 11x14", two 8x10", and four 5x7" frames.

    Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. These frames are great quality, sturdy, well-made, and they have glass rather than plastic like some others I’ve purchased. I will definitely be buying more." —rhyan davis

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four colors and two styles).

    5. An artificial ficus for anyone who'd like a little more life in their space but is sadly lacking a green thumb. Listen, bigger plants and trees are super hard to keep alive indoors, I support this decision. 

    The tree in a white planter inside of a home
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this tree! It's really great quality. Artificial trees are typically very expensive, so I was afraid this one would look cheap because it is sold at such a great price, but I took a shot based on the great reviews, and I'm so glad I did. It does not come with a decorative pot, just the small black planter as shown in the picture, but I knew this at the time of purchase and had already planned to put it in a pot I already owned. I added some dried moss on the top of the filler items I put in the pot to hold the plant in place, and it looks great. I would definitely purchase again, and I just might buy another one for another area of my home." —SK

    Get it from Amazon for $31+ (available in five sizes).

    6. A pair of rainbow drip candles that reveal more and more hues the longer they're lit. What a delightful surprise!

    Two white candlesticks with dots of inner colored wax
    Candle after burning, with rainbow drops dripping down sides
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These have to be the coolest things I have ever purchased. I have them in an empty wine bottle. I will be buying many more to cover the entire bottle in wax." —Bre

    Get a pair from Amazon for $6.91.

    7. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.

    a white shower curtain with a dark grey solar quilt-like pattern
    Jungalow

    Jungalow is a Black woman-owned business started by designer Justina Blakeney. 

    Promising review: "The shower curtain did not disappoint it was the crowning jewel on my bathroom masterpiece. It pulled the whole color scheme together, the quality is nice, it’s soft, and it hangs elegantly. I was very pleased with this purchase." —Lisa K. 

    Get it from Jungalow for $49.

    8. A hanging branch clothing rack for displaying your favorite or most reached for pieces of clothing in a true place of honor. Bringing a little piece of the outdoors in is almost aways a good choice when it comes to decor. 

    Clothes hanging from the birch branch clothing rack
    PaPappa / Etsy

    PaPappa is a small business based in Tallinn, Estonia that sells whimsical clothing racks, rugs, and other home goods.

    Promising review: "Everyone who has visited my new flat has commented on how lovely this is." —Claire Mackenzie

    Get it from PaPappa on Etsy for $116.81+ (originally $155.88+; available in four different branch options and five hanging material options).

    9. A minimalist colorblock decal that adds a pop of color and design without committing to actual paint. Much easier to put up *and* take down when you're ready for another change. 

    the wall decal behind a bed
    the yellow, green, and red decal on a wall
    Kenna Sato Designs / Etsy

    Saint George, Utah-based Kenna Sato Designs sells fun wall decor, prints, and gifts like mugs and phone cases.

    Promising review: "Don’t know how I went this long without trying wall vinyls! These really do liven up boring white walls. These were relatively easy to put up even by myself and on slightly textured walls. Also great communication from the seller and getting back to questions quickly!" —Amy Cheung

    Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $56.99 (available in four color combos, or you can customize with colors of your choosing).

    10. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+. 

    a eucalyptus bundle hanging from a shower wall underneath the shower head
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.

    Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.65+ (originally $19.50+; available in three sizes or multi-packs). 

    11. A gorgeous glass cake stand to show off your bakes in style. But no presh. Even if it's chillin' on your countertop most of the time, it's still a beautiful display piece. Let the compliments roll in. 

    gif of the cake stand changing colors, and a hand lifting a glass cloche off of a cake
    the green cake stand holding a cake that's covered with a glass dome
    Food52

    Promising review: "Freshly baked goods in these beauties make my kitchen look like a darling bespoke pastry shop, and that simple pleasure has lifted my spirits greatly. They are beautifully crafted from a glassmaker in Ohio, and right out of the image of a picture perfect retro kitchen. Love." —ginandjuniper

    Get it from Food52 for $47+ (available in three sizes, with or without a glass dome, and in eight colors). 

    12. mini bar cart you can use for drinks, photo frames, or anything in between. Its sleek look and wheels make it equally chic and functional.

    Reviewer photo of the gold bar cart filled with serving vessels
    www.amazon.com

    Reviewers say it's on the shorter side, so depending on your height, it might be better as a stationary piece rather than something you wheel around.

    Promising review: "I give 6 stars for sturdiness. This cart doesn't squeak or lean; it's very high-quality, and something I would expect to find at a Crate & Barrel." —Jason E Steckey

    Get it from Amazon for $83.09+ (available in six finishes).

    13. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The portrait lights run on AAA batteries and come with a remote that sets both the brightness level and a timer.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 13 colors and two sizes).

    14. velvet sectional couch so you can kick back, relax, and settle in for a movie marathon. This beauty comes in 10 upholstery colors to give your living room a stunning new focal point. 

    side view of the blue couch in a living room
    close up of the green couch in a living room
    AllModern, AllModern

    Promising review: "This couch is really beautiful — the color and just the way it looks. It was also the easiest thing to put together. I’m notoriously bad at assembling furniture, and it took me, alone, less than 20 minutes. It’s not super comfortable, but it’s comfortable enough." —Giules

    Get it from AllModern for $1170 (available in 10 upholstery colors and two leg colors).

    15. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket so soft and squishy it's developed a cult following. Just be prepared that people might start dropping by when they "happen" to be in the neighborhood just to snuggle with it.

    A stack of three plush blankets
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this blanket! I brought it with me when I went to the hospital to have my little boy and it was so comforting. I love snuggling with it and him! I’m definitely buying more! I got the green, fantastic color. Holds up well in the wash too." —BlissMama

    Get it from Nordstrom for $158 (available in four colors).

    16. tree floor lamp because there's nothing more important than secondary lighting when it comes to curating a vibe. 

    closeup of reviewer's lit lamp
    the gold-tone lamp lit up in a living room
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an awesome lamp, it's very unique! It comes with amber glass incandescent bulbs. 10/10 would recommend this lamp!" —Preston

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99.

    17. velvet accent chair to place in any corner of your home that you think needs a little extra va-va-voom. What a nice little perch. 