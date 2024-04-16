27 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Are *Actually* Moisture-Wicking

1. A Black Diamond sun hoodie that's a personal fave for sunny hikes and backpacking trips. I've started to take sun protection super seriously, so a long-sleeve UPF 50+ option is a must. And even as the sweatiest person alive who refuses to pack deodorant when backpacking (extra weight? No thanks), it keeps me dry no matter how many miles I trek.
2. A racerback tank top to help your back and arms catch a breeze during humid outdoor workouts. Phew, what a relief!
3. A crisscross sports bra if you're tired of all the humdrum offerings that have been languishing in your drawer for years. Treat yourself!
4. A classic pair of bike shorts you'll find yourself wearing for everything from yoga to jogs to styling with an oversized tee, for a fun athleisure look. The world is your oyster.
Oh, and these have pockets! Reviewers say they love the high, supportive waistband and the compression fit that keeps them secure during movement.
SuperFit Hero is a woman-owned small business based in California specializing in premium plus-size activewear in sizes L–7XL.
Promising review: "I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public, so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said, 'What the hell, you only live once,' and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg and laid flat under the waist belt of my pack. These shorts are the real deal. Just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!" —Mollie S.
Get it from SuperFit Hero for $75 (available in women's sizes L–7XL and in nine colors).
5. A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets and a whopping 49,000 5-star ratings — have you ever regretted getting another pair of reviewer-loved leggings? I don't think so.
6. A scoop-neck racerback tank top so summery that buying it is a great excuse to plan a few more hikes this season. Pull up AllTrails and get moving!
7. A cross-back sports bra with removable cups so you can add or take away more coverage as you wish. Good luck choosing between the 22 fun colors and patterns, though.
8. A pair of top-rated bike shorts so you always have the perfect stretchy option to throw on for your workout. If you're waking up early to move, the last thing you want to do is think about what to wear.
9. A longline sports bra for anyone who's never quite sure if they want to wear an exercise shirt or just their sports bra. This fuller-coverage option presents the best of both worlds.
10. A pair of sweat-wicking workout pants that provide more than one solution during sweaty runs. Say hello to quick drying fabric *and* pockets.
11. A long-sleeve quick dry shirt for anyone who's ready to trade slathering on gallons of sunscreen on their chest and arms for a simple sun shirt.
12. A six-pack of cushioned compression socks so having comfortable feet doesn't have to mean sweating to high heaven as you jog.
13. A loose tunic-length top that one person said is so good, they got four of them. I mean with a breezy mesh back and 24 colors to choose from, four seems on the conservative side.
14. A sleeveless jumpsuit because you train like a superhero so it's time to dress like one, too. I can't get over how cool this thing is. Get ready to rake in some serious compliments at the gym.
15. A pair of capri leggings that are classics for a reason. They are good for any season, stretchy as can be, and ready to be paired with any workout top imaginable.
16. A set of two cropped long-sleeve workout tops for adding something a little different to your exercise drawer. Reviewers confirm they're both trendy and functional. What more could you ask for?
17. A two-piece ribbed workout set because sometimes the motivation of a matching set is just the boost you need to get up and start your workout.
18. An Under Armour half-zip pullover so you're in charge of how much breeze (and sun!) your chest gets. Maybe start with it zipped all the way for stretches and warmups and unzip for a little air as you start to sweat.
19. A pair of high-waisted shorts that one reviewer wrote are the "BEST SHORTS ON AMAZON!" The contoured back makes the booty look extra bootylicious, so if that's what you're looking for, then you've found your perfect pair.
20. A scoop-neck tank top you'll find yourself reaching for alllll the time thanks to its comfortable and classic cut. Having basics you love just makes getting dressed better.
21. A ribbed long-sleeve jumpsuit that's just WOW — so stunning. Yes, it's full coverage, but don't worry, reviewers like the one below vouch that it's cooling and very wearable as well as good looking.
22. A splurge-worthy Power Bra from Forme whose unique construction helps to gently pull your shoulders back, improving your posture during workouts or regular life. I wear this to hot yoga, where I sweat buckets, and it really helps keep me dry (and looks great tbh).
23. A racerback tank top with a mesh panel I can see you wearing to pilates a lot this year. And HIIT. And hiking. Okay, everywhere!
24. A bike unitard that's just really cool, if I do say so myself. It's super stretchy, easy to get into, and is shockingly supportive — so much more than I expected from a relatively niche piece of clothing! Yoga, jogging, weight lifting, and more await you and this one-piece.
25. A pair of Injinji sock liners that may look silly at first but will truly help keep your feet *so* much more comfortable while on hikes or trail runs, especially if you're prone to blisters. Merino wool wicks moisture, and individual toe holes give them access to their full range of motion so you can grip and rock scramble with the best of 'em.
26. A pair of quick-dry high-waisted shorts in a fun, longer length for a new summer look. Long shorts are coming back, people! Prepare accordingly.
27. A sleeveless quick-dry top with a cool little collar I just know all you tennis- and golf-heads are gonna love. Fore!!!! That's what you say when you hit a ball really hard in golf, right? ...Right?
