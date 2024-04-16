27 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Are *Actually* Moisture-Wicking

Oh, and these have pockets! Reviewers say they love the high, supportive waistband and the compression fit that keeps them secure during movement.

SuperFit Hero is a woman-owned small business based in California specializing in premium plus-size activewear in sizes L–7XL.

Promising review: "I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public, so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said, 'What the hell, you only live once,' and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg and laid flat under the waist belt of my pack. These shorts are the real deal. Just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!" —Mollie S.

Get it from SuperFit Hero for $75 (available in women's sizes L–7XL and in nine colors).