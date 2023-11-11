Skip To Content
    27 Personal Care Products That'll Fix Your Somewhat Embarrassing Problems

    If dandruff, warts, and pimples are gettin' ya down...

    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A four-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" whose two layers of bristles (regular ones, and longer, thinner, flossy ones) work in tandem to give you the cleanest feeling your mouth can imagine. "Ding!" —Your shiny teeth

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    Here's what one of our writers Emma Lord has to say: "I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." 

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors and multicolored pack). 

    2. A stainless-steel tongue scraper to get that breath fresh as can be. Don't let tongue gunk gross out the next person you close-talk to...or don't close-talk in the first place! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Reviewer before and after showing the scraper removed a brown film that was on their tongue
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two colors and in two-pack options).

    3. A natural shoe deodorizer spray if The Big Stink has been plaguing your and your loafers for years. Be gone, smell! Be gone!

    The spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95.

    4. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash because you know those little innocuous bumps you sometimes get on your arms, aka keratosis pilaris? If they bug ya, this simple and effective skincare body wash can help get rid of them!

    before and after showing the body wash totally cleared up the reviewer's arm bumps and breakouts
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald

    Get it from Amazon for $13.29.

    5. A shampoo scalp massager that exfoliates the scalp to reduce dandruff and frees loose hair that would probably shed on your floor as soon as you stepped out of the shower. This thing's goal is the ensure nothing falls off that head of yours when it's done with it!

    reviewer image using the massager on their hair
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare-ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing. I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    6. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover who will happily scrub your most stubborn zits away a few days a week. What a helpful lad!

    A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $11.88

    7. Medicated, waterproof bandages if youve been locked in battle with warts for years and have been losing — much to your dismay. Many reviewers report these bandages *finally* being the thing that pushes them to victory. 

    four images of a reviewer's wart breaking through the skin and erupting outward
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube

    Get a pack from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in four sizes). 

    8. Korean skincare exfoliating mitten aka the pièce de résistance of ~everything~ showers, removing dead cells and giving your skin a clean, smooth finish. Ahhhh, that's gonna feel good.

    reviewer using the glove showing the dead skin that come off on their leg and on the glove
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    9. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that'll help get those claws conditioned, strong, and ready to get painted if you so choose.

    A before image of a reviewer's brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    10. A pack of Mighty Patches to have on-hand just in case you start getting a veritable unicorn horn on your forehead the night before a big presentation. Just pop on a sticker and it'll suck all that pus and sebum out of your whitehead overnight.

    reviewer&#x27;s clear pimple patch full of puss
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have issues with acne (especially those nasty whiteheads) but can't afford all the fancy step by step treatments out there, you at least need to buy these. This truly worked at minimizing my pimples, sucking up the wound and keeping big pimples from getting worse. It really does draw up the pus to the patch! I leave one on overnight and just slowly peel off and then wipe away any remaining pus. I even let my mom who was visiting try it on her pimple and she loved them, so I had to order more!" —Megan Meehan

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77

    11. A nose hair wax kit for anyone who's bothered by stray strands in their nostrils. It's not gonna feel great, but it will get the job done. 

    Reviewer with the sticks inside their nostrils
    Reviewer's used wax sticks full of nostril hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.

    Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99

    12. TheraBreath oral rinse so you can almost guarantee that the conversation people have about you when you walk away is about your sparkling personality rather than your foul breath. 

    Hand holding the large bottle of oral rinse
    www.amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.57

    13. An itty-bitty toenail brace set that fixes your ingrown and curved toenails, even if they've been like that for as long as you can remember. Pop on these little vices and let them get to work!

    left: bent, u-shaped nail in september right: normal looking nail by november
    www.amazon.com

    The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it, including a nail file, solvent, and cotton swabs.

    Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.

    Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.

    14. Foot exfoliating peel masks to get baby-soft skin on your tootsies and avoid making a *scraaaaape* noise against the sheets while snuggling with your boo. Them: "What was that?" You: "My dead foot skin."

    day 6 and day 8 of reviewer's peeling skin on feet
    day 14 of reviewer's super smooth feet
    www.amazon.com

    Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.

    Promising review: "Okay, so first things first: I have VERY calloused feet from years of barefoot gravel adventures. The directions advised me to use a second application one week after the first, which I did. My feet just keep PEELING. I'm talking massive chunks of skin coming off. My feet literally haven't felt this soft in over a decade and I'm only 21!! It's a must-have for those wanting to take care of their feet!" —Callie Pinaire

    Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in four scents). 

    15. A foot file for giving yourself an at-home pedicure you can be proud of. Will cheese-grating your own foot be kind of gross? Yes. But the results speak for themselves. 

    A reviewer's dry calloused heel
    The same reviewer's heel looking smooth and callous-free after using the file
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    16. A bottle of SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray to ensure your curls and coils look defined and hydrated alllll day long. 