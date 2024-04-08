BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Perfect Pieces To Wear On A Warm-Ish Spring Day

    For those perfect sunny-yet-brisk days.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A ruffle-sleeve blouse if spring for you means jumping for joy over heading out to the first good farmer's market of the season. Gotta have the right 'fit for the occasion!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is ADORABLE! So adorable that I bought it in yellow, white, and pink, and then my boss bought it in blue! It’s super comfortable and goes great with a cute pair of jeans or dress pants. Love!" —Mari Berggen

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors/prints).

    2. A pair of Everlane Way-High Curve jeans whose wide-leg cut aptly curves out at the knees and tapers back in at the ankles for a unique silhouette. I have and love these and find the slightly stretchy denim perfectly structured yet breezy.

    model in medium jeans with super wide curved legs
    Everland

    Really could not love these jeans more. They feel so *art*. I put them on and I'm like, "Am I...the next great American painter?" They elevate tees or can be dressed up with flouncy, springy tops. So comfy to boot. 10/10. 

    Promising review: "So, I was walking down the street the other day, a woman rolls down her window to yell at me: 'Love your pants!' and waved. Do I need say more? I love they are thick but still move, they go with everything." —Adrianna

    Get them from Everlane for $128 (available in sizes 23–33, two inseam lengths, and five washes). 

    3. A bold button-down top so you can FINALLY get back to showing off your bright shirts instead of covering them up with a darn jacket.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shirt is just cool! Like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and New Kids on the Block COOL. It makes a statement that you OWN your style. The colors are just as flashy in person as online. I received many compliments! You can not be missed while wearing it, that's for sure! Buy it!" —Alaina B

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 26 colors/prints).

    4. A tiger tee if your love of animal print has gone a little too far and you need to break it up without totally straying.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The most comfortable T-shirt I own!! I wish they made more prints in this material cause I love it that much! It’s so soft it fits great! It’s thick but not uncomfortably thick! And it fits true to size!" —Travis kleveno

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors/prints).

    5. Or a graphic butterfly tee that's simply another cutie to add to your seasonal T-shirt rotation. 'Nuff said!

    a reviewer wearing the t-shirt in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute and comfortable!! It isn’t very oversized, though, so if you want the oversized look, I’d recommend going up a size ❤️" —maddie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).

    6. A classic trench coat because even though cold weather is almost gone, light layering pieces are still essential. This trench is a perfect investment piece that will never go out of style and instantly elevate whatever you throw it over.

    Model in a trench coat
    Buck Mason

    Get it from Buck Mason for $348 (avialable in sizes XS–XXL and two colors). 

    7. A wide-leg linen jumpsuit I predict will be your signature look of the year. With its simple but sophisticated construction, adorable waist tie, and fabric that only gets better over time, I don't know how you could resist wearing this every day.

    Linen Fairytales / Etsy

    Linen Fairytales is a Bulgaria-based Etsy shop that specializes in linen pajamas, robes, skirts, dresses, tops — you name it. Currently, their production time is about four weeks.

    Promising review: "I got this jumper in navy and it is a real showstopper! Beautifully made, fun to wear, and beautiful on. I can't wait to wear it at home and into town." —hippietrinkets

    Get it from Linen Fairytales on Etsy for $107.86 (originally $134.83; available in sizes XS–4XL and in 18 colors).

    8. A maxi wrap dress you can rock as — duh — a dress, but also as a flowy outer layer if you can't help but go for a '70s moment.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. It is so soft, breathable, and lightweight. Do keep in mind this is a true wrap dress; I see a lot of complaints about the wind blowing open the dress which — if you know it’s a true wrap dress — you will need to be mindful. That said, I don’t mind the true wrap and I will be buying this dress in other colors/patterns. I did size up to have more fabric to work with and it worked out perfectly." —LISA

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 28 colors/prints).

    9. A darling A-line dress available in a range of plaid hues that's sure to be the star of any upcoming picnics. Way to be on theme!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus, I LOVE that there are pockets... the dress is constructively made really well, too; I was pleasantly pleased to see it had a lining so it’s not at all transparent. I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" —Theresa St Peter

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven prints).

    10. A two-piece loungewear set so you can finally pack your (I say this with love) not-so-cute practical winter sweats away in favor of some cute and springy loungewear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is legit my favorite short set for the summer. It's a mint green and a very muted pinkish peach. It's so comfy and I never want to take it off. I ordered a size up just because I wanted to make sure the shorts didn't ride up and I'm glad I did because it's so comfy." —LDUBSKE

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors/patterns).

    11. A strawberry-print T-shirt to celebrate the fact that we're entering good produce season again! I honestly hope that you stain this with strawberry juice sometime this summer since that means you're prob eating the best berry of your life.

    Tiny Beast Designs / Etsy, Tiny Beast Designs SF / Etsy

    Tiny Beast Designs sells all sorts of graphic tees and sweatshirts from alien and cryptid-themed ones to cutesier (depending on your vibe) options like mushrooms and marine life.

    Get it from Tiny Beast Designs on Etsy for $24.95+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in five colors).

    12. A formfitting Free People Movement onesie you can layer button-ups and jackets over if needed or wear solo on days when the sun is out and oh-so-glorious.

    Free People

    Promising review: "I have never worn a onesie before, but I love this. I wear it multiple times a week. I usually do a loose tank over the top or an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt because it is still slightly cool here in North Florida. It fits true to size. I have to wear a sports bra underneath, but I always have to wear a bra. The top fits similar to a one-piece swimsuit." —HilaryRing

    Get it from Free People for $98 (available in sizes XS/S–XL and in 12 colors).

    13. A flowy button-down blouse if you're always in search of the Next Great Shirt For Every Occasion (TM).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the blouse. It will be perfect for warmer weather. I’m hesitant about sizes on Amazon but this was spot on. The fit is great. Ordering another color." —Sharon Coville

    Get it from Amazon for $27.80 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors/patterns).

    14. A matching wool vest and wide-leg pants set from Aam for any spring events you have coming up where you want to serve full-stop. Not to be dramatic, but this is my current favorite outfit. The fit feels tailored right off the rack, and it comes in five gloriously poppy colors.

    model in matching teal vest and wide-legged trouser set
    Aam

    I don't think any garments have ever fit me so well. I'm a 34DD, so I'm used to vests being too small, but this one feels like it was tailored to me. The medium fits my chest and waist — a miracle! The pants are cut so well and are especially generous in the hips. Trust the size guide. I'm used to not trusting them and sizing up anyway, but this one is spot-on!

    Get them from Aam: the vest for $84 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors) and the pants for $142 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors). 

    15. A pair of Mountain Hardware hiking pants that I simply cannot recommend more highly for trekking in all year, but especially in spring and fall when you want a little more coverage from a breathable fabric.

    model in blue tapered hiking pants
    REI

    Promising review: "This is my third pair — great fit, light,  but good for year-round in SD. I like the slim lines of the pant legs. Not tight but not baggy. Have proven durable so far." —Lisa

    Get them from REI for $85 (available in sizes XS–3X and five colors). 

    16. A pullover puff-sleeve sweater for days when there's a bit of chill in the air but you really want to opt for a sunny silhouette. I present to you the perfect solution.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this sweater! So soft and comfy! I now have pink and blue and white is ordered. Washes very nicely on delicate and dries nicely. I will be wearing these year round. Sleeves are perfect length right at the elbow. I can't say enough about them. You're missing out if you don't get at least one." —Rita Boyd

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes XS–XL and tons of colors).

    17. A loose tunic tank that this reviewer below proves can be paired with pants suited for any weather and look just as killer.

    a reviewer wearing the white and black patterned top with jeans, shorts, and black pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found a blogger wearing this top on Instagram and fell in love. It’s such a pretty color. I have wide hips and an average waist and often have a hard time finding clothes I truly feel comfortable and confident in. I always get compliments when I wear this top. I ordered a medium and it’s definitely more of a loose fit, but not oversized." —Lisa W.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors/prints).

    18. A zip-front denim jumpsuit you can rock anywhere from the garden to class to rooftop drinks. Layer with a turtleneck for cool evenings, but during sunny days, let those arms finally breathe.

    model in light denim tank top long sleeve long jumpsuit with a zip front
    DU/ER

    Promising review: "This is such a cute piece! Fits me perfectly! It just grazes my ankle. I see the models in the ads and it hits them mid-calf which also looks great. I was delighted not to have to have the length altered and the overall fit is just perfect, not too tight, not too baggy. I get compliments every time I wear this. Can be worn with boots or runners for whatever look you are after." —Stacey A.

    Get it from DU/ER for $158 (available in sizes XXS–XL and three washes). 

    19. A two-tone tee that'll help break up your T drawer of solids and introduce a fun, boxy fit into the mix.

    a different reviewer wearing the top in white and navy blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very cute, flowy top. I love the material, it's almost a soft moisture-wicking type fabric that you could either wear to the gym or dress up with some jeans and heels. The top fits loose with the front being slightly shorter than the back. It's not quite a 'crop top' — it definitely goes below your belly button — but it's in the cropped family and more of a shorter T-shirt. I'll definitely purchase more variations of this T-shirt in the future, I highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).

    20. A Levi's denim jacket because if you are currently lacking a denim jacket, I urge you to finally get one. Everyone deserves a well-worn layering piece in what I believe is the greatest fabric ever created.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —jo packer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.61+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in nine colors).

    21. A stretch silk midi dress that is *my* personal favorite layering piece whenever spring decides to throw me a 50-degree day. Over shirts and under light jackets it's just a dream come true.

    model in blank silk midi dress with high round neck and wide tank sleeves
    Quince

    This silk dress is also — get this — machine washable! 

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! I was afraid this would look too much like a nightgown, but I was so wrong! It’s slinky and elegant and looks terrific on its own or with a jacket over it. I will be purchasing this in other colors too!" —Lisa

    Get it from Quince for $79.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors). 

    22. A ruffled puff-sleeve, ruched-bust dress for anyone who wants to bring garden party vibes to any room they enter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy with my purchase! I received many compliments when wearing this dress and it makes sense, because it’s lovely! It’s super comfortable, too. It’s beautiful to wear out but also comfortable enough to wear around the house. It’s just as beautiful on the shoulder, though I prefer it off, but the great thing is that it stays put whichever way you should to wear it. I highly recommend it!" —Melanie Grace

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors/prints).

    23. An enviable Big Bud Press short sleeve jumpsuit that I dare you not to put on at least once every day for the next six months. I honestly bet you can't do it, it's that magnetic, cool, and comfortable.

    muted emerald green short sleeve jumpsuit
    Big Bud Press

    Get it from Big Bud Press for $210 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and many colors). 

    24. A pair of relaxed linen overalls to toss on over long-sleeves, tees, and tanks whenever you need to run out to the garden to tend to your plant babies. Ah, life is good.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect to wear casually over a T-shirt to go shopping, run errands, or bum around at home. The fit is pretty baggy which I was hoping for, and the material is very light. I read other reviews and sized down. Very cute!" —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 19 colors/patterns).

    25. Or a pair of jean overalls for bringing real farmer vibes to the table...or streetwear vibes, honestly!

    a different reviewer wearing light-wash overalls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the cutest overalls ever. They fit perfectly! They fit great in the hip area and are loose enough for a more relaxed fit. Great purchase!" —Jello

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 washes).

    26. A high-waisted swing skirt available in a stunning 44 (!!!!) prints, so it's all but certain you'll find your new favorite among them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence... get the skirt! I found the polka-dotted ones are true to size while the florals are more snug with less stretch." —Kara DiBie

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 44 colors/prints).

    27. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans — I know some people are gonna disagree with me on this, but I think jeans are really, truly the perfect pant all year long. Especially in the transitional seasons when a wide leg keeps you warm when it's chilly but breezy when the sun comes out.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Give these jeans a moment to stretch out a bit. I thought I ordered too small but after wearing them a few times they are perfect. Every time I wear these I get compliments. I have a bigger bum and thighs but these are perfect. Price point is great as well." —L. Mayfield

    Get them from Amazon for $55.61+ (available in sizes 25–32 and 16 Plus–24 Plus and in 15 washes).

    28. A pair of high-waisted pleated pants whose adorable tied belt is the monochromatic accessary you didn't know you needed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these pants. They’re so comfortable and STRETCHY! They look very professional and are perfect for my business casual work attire. The pants are a perfect length (also stretchy at the ankles) and sit right above my hips. I can’t wait to get every color! ❤️" —destinyyautumn

    Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 45 styles, colors, and packs).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.