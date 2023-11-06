25 No-Brainer Purchases That’ll Take Your Home To The Next Level

1. A tiered rolling storage cart to help declutter your counter while keeping the spices, oils, and tools you use the most in the kitchen close at hand.
2. A classic patio umbrella with a tilty handle so you can get juuuust the right amount of shade as you while away the hours in your outdoor space.
3. A wildly comfy armchair from Albany Park ready to be your new go-to spot for reading or a little cat nap. I personally own and adore this chair, along with its matching ottoman, and can attest that it's far and away the best seat in the house.
4. A pair of lounge chairs and ottomans with adjustable backs for maximum lounging *and* storage inside the ottomans and matching table. Looking to save room when not relaxing? The ottomans can be tucked under the chairs!
5. A hammock with a stand for anyone who digs a nap outdoors — according to my calculations, that's everyone.
6. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.
7. A string of curtain-style twinkle lights to help turn your room into a relaxing getaway worthy of a million Instagram posts.
8. A bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine.
Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes, three colors, and a rollable version).
9. A Sunday Citizen bamboo duvet cover just right for anyone in search of the most breathable linens in the game. Opt for a crisp white, cream, or grey for a minimalist look or the pastel blue, green, or pink for a cheeky flush of color.
10. An electric pressure washer to clean up your outdoor furniture, fences, sidewalks, and more. The results you get with pressure washing will make you swell with pride and inspire you to pressure wash basically everything you own.
11. A lotus pendant lampshade for anyone who knows it's time to upgrade the shades that were in their house when they moved in for ones with a lot more personality.
Promising review: "Perfect! I love this lampshade. I have three of them now and they look amazing. I use color-changing bulbs in them and I get so many compliments, especially when I turn the light bulbs to pastel shades. It looks so beautiful and elegant, that it looks exactly like the $200 version." —Julie Pinto
Get it from Amazon for $18.49.
12. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.
Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (available in three sizes or multi-packs).
13. And a faux eucalyptus wreath so guests feel charmed from the second they walk up to your front door.
14. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.
15. A set of refrigerator organizers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into a "that girl" fridge. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have.
The set of six includes five drawers with built-in handles and an egg tray with 14 slots.
Promising review: "My refrigerator and shelves are organized for the first time ever! I can just pull out a container and get what I need instead of having to move things all around to reach something in the back of a shelf." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
16. A super cute composting bin so you can dispose of food waste and make your own nutrient-rich compost without cluttering up your counter with an unsightly bucket. I have this bin myself and find it effective at both containing compost smells until I take it out to my main bin, as well as blending in seamlessly with my kitchen's decor.
17. A set of clear hanging vases for displaying small flowers or even cuttings that are propagating. The ultimate proud plant parent move.
Promising review: "These are beautiful and simple. The hangers work perfectly in the drywall of my apartment that basically nothing works (it just crumbles with everything else I’ve tried). You get a hook with four tiny nails that essentially leave no trace but pinpricks in your wall. These look beautiful! And I will be buying more. They’re so simple and modern. They fit an entire bouquet in each vase or you can do less. Love it!" —Hillary
Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a diamond shape).
18. A floral coaster or coaster set so every corner of your home has its own curated vibe, down to where you put down your glass of water.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multi-colored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim and in sets of one, two, and four).
19. A pair of stunning upholstered dining chairs for anyone who wants to add a whisper of French style to their formal dining room, or any room, for that matter. Très chic.
20. A splurge-worthy custom upholstered wingback bed from The Inside whose selection of over 100 fabrics can speak to both minimalists and maximalists at heart. Whether you opt for solid-color linen or one of their gorgeous patterned cottons, it's a statement-making piece that'll totally make your room.
21. A modern lamp to shed a little light on your side of the bed, as well as your interior design style. Consider a set of Edison bulbs to complete the look!
22. A toothbrush holder so you can store your toothbrush in style instead of leaving it sadly on the counter or in a weird cup where it will certainly mingle with your partner's or roommate's.
23. A trendy waffle towel set whose moisture-wicking texture gently exfoliates you as you dry. Having a matching towel set is a small, underrated joy that can really tie a room together.
24. A minimalist ladder bookshelf available, among other options, in a stunning gold and white color that offers a boat-load of style in addition to a new place to put your doo-dads.
25. A velvet ottoman so you always have a posh place to prop your feet at the end of a long day. Your tootsies deserve the best, and luckily your eye for design is top-notch.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.