    25 No-Brainer Purchases That’ll Take Your Home To The Next Level

    From teensy upgrades to splurge-worthy furniture, here are a few things to keep your eye on for your next redesign.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tiered rolling storage cart to help declutter your counter while keeping the spices, oils, and tools you use the most in the kitchen close at hand.

    white three-tiered metal rolling cart
    Goodful

    The cart is made of steel and comes with movable hooks so you can hang items like measuring spoons, towels, and other useful objects.  

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $72 (available in black or white). 

    2. A classic patio umbrella with a tilty handle so you can get juuuust the right amount of shade as you while away the hours in your outdoor space.

    gray patio umbrella above circular patio table with chairs
    amazon.com

    This umbrella doesn't come with a stand, but if you need one, try this one for $54 on Amazon.

    Promising review: "I am truly impressed with the quality and sturdiness of this umbrella. Having a crank is awesome as well and I find it super handy that you can easily shift the angle. I sit at my patio table and paint with watercolor and mid-day had been impossible since it’s so bright. This has been perfect and I now can stay outside the whole day in peace and quiet. The only downside is it does not come with a weight for the bottom. I picked one up a generic 20 pounds one at Lowe’s that fits perfectly." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in 12 colors).

    3. A wildly comfy armchair from Albany Park ready to be your new go-to spot for reading or a little cat nap. I personally own and adore this chair, along with its matching ottoman, and can attest that it's far and away the best seat in the house.

    blue velvet loveseat with two side pillows and an ottoman
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    When WFH became the norm and I finally admitted to myself that I would never work at a desk no matter how nice it was, I splurged on this chair and ottoman combo with the intention of it becoming the center of my new work nook. Much to my surprise, it also became my destination for knitting, watching TV, talking on the phone, and literally any other activity that includes sitting down. Assembling it was easy as can be — just fit the arms into place and screw on the legs — and disassembling it was just as simple. That's right: I'm about to move across the country and have sold most of my furniture, but I have deemed this set worthy of paying movers to move! I think that's the highest compliment I can give to a piece of furniture, and I mean it with all my heart. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best chair I’ve ever bought! Beautiful color, super comfortable. Our daughter just lives there now! I can’t say enough good things!" —Ryan K.

    Get them from Albany Park: the armchair for $779+ (originally $819+; available in eight fabrics and two leg colors) and the ottoman for $449+ (originally $499+; available in eight fabrics and two leg colors).

    4. A pair of lounge chairs and ottomans with adjustable backs for maximum lounging *and* storage inside the ottomans and matching table. Looking to save room when not relaxing? The ottomans can be tucked under the chairs!

    reviewer&#x27;s high-back chairs with storage ottomans with bright red cushions
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love this set! Fits perfectly on my condo balcony!! Easy to assemble, strong, looks perfect! Highly recommend them." —maggie

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in six colors).

    5. A hammock with a stand for anyone who digs a nap outdoors — according to my calculations, that's everyone.

    black hammock stand holding colorful striped hammock with a small dog in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it! Very sturdy and heavy duty hammock stand. The hammock itself is soft and thick and very comfortable. Really great deal for the price. I was afraid it was going to be cheap and flimsy. Nope! It's perfect! I use it almost every day! My cat loves it, too!" —July M. Green

    Get it from Amazon for $46.95+ (available in three colors). 

    6. A sun-patterned shower curtain, because the one you've been using since you moved into your first apartment has seen better days.

    a white shower curtain with a dark grey solar quilt-like pattern
    Jungalow

    Jungalow is a Black woman-owned business started by designer Justina Blakeney. 

    Promising review: "The shower curtain did not disappoint it was the crowning jewel on my bathroom masterpiece. It pulled the whole color scheme together, the quality is nice, it’s soft and it hangs elegantly. I was very pleased with this purchase." —Lisa K. 

    Get it from Jungalow for $49.

    7. A string of curtain-style twinkle lights to help turn your room into a relaxing getaway worthy of a million Instagram posts.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the twinkle lights hanging behind their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased one order of these lights to hang in my living room window for some gentle, ambient light. I had the sheer curtains already looking out onto our backyard. There are several different settings for the lights (still, blinking, fade...etc). These are just the right length for a window about two doorways wide. I was worried that the lights might heat up, causing a fire hazard being next to the sheer curtains, but the lights themselves do not get hot, or even warm. There are 10 strings hanging off of the main string that are quite long. The plug-in cord is long enough that it can reach the floor from up near the ceiling, and then some. I will most likely be buying another set in the near future." —Vanessa Millett

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two styles and in 12 colors).

    8. bamboo slatted bath mat that'll create a spa-like feel in your bathroom just by placing it down. Wood has such a warming effect in any room, and this is the perfect way to incorporate it into your shower routine. 

    a reviewer photo of the slatted bamboo mat on the floor of their bathroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes, three colors, and a rollable version).

    9. A Sunday Citizen bamboo duvet cover just right for anyone in search of the most breathable linens in the game. Opt for a crisp white, cream, or grey for a minimalist look or the pastel blue, green, or pink for a cheeky flush of color.

    light blue bamboo duvet cover and shams
    Goodful

    The bamboo duvet cover is hypoallergenic, thermoregulating, and made from sustainable materials. 

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $180+ (available in Queen and King sizes and seven colors). 

    10. An electric pressure washer to clean up your outdoor furniture, fences, sidewalks, and more. The results you get with pressure washing will make you swell with pride and inspire you to pressure wash basically everything you own.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can use this pressure washer on outdoor cushions, wood decks, house siding, and so many other places. You can even fill it with detergent to wash your car!

    Promising review: "I love this washer. It competes with my 2200 PSI gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight. Easy to move around, lightweight, and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." —Debbie

    Get it on Amazon for $169.

    11. A lotus pendant lampshade for anyone who knows it's time to upgrade the shades that were in their house when they moved in for ones with a lot more personality. 

    reviewer image of the lotus pendant light hanging from the ceiling
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect! I love this lampshade. I have three of them now and they look amazing. I use color-changing bulbs in them and I get so many compliments, especially when I turn the light bulbs to pastel shades. It looks so beautiful and elegant, that it looks exactly like the $200 version." —Julie Pinto

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49.

    12. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when you shower for a delightfully calming effect. Not to mention it also looks A+. 

    a eucalyptus bundle hanging from a shower wall underneath the shower head
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.

    Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (available in three sizes or multi-packs). 

    13. And a faux eucalyptus wreath so guests feel charmed from the second they walk up to your front door.

    a reviewer&#x27;s wreath with greenery and small white berries on a front door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very nice wreath, definitely a good price! I like the way the leaves can be manipulated and moved, it makes fluffing the wreath a lot easier." —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    14. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite works of art or sections of your bookshelf without having to call in help from an electrician. They even come with a remote that helps you fine-tune their brightness to just the right level.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The portrait lights run on AAA batteries and come with a remote that sets both the brightness level and a timer.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).

    15. A set of refrigerator organizers if you're looking to turn your humdrum fridge into a "that girl" fridge. Ugh, it just feels so good to have a well-organized refrigerator, and it genuinely makes it so much easier to see what you actually have. 

    a reviewer photo of an open fridge organized with the clean bins
    www.amazon.com

    The set of six includes five drawers with built-in handles and an egg tray with 14 slots.  

    Promising review: "My refrigerator and shelves are organized for the first time ever! I can just pull out a container and get what I need instead of having to move things all around to reach something in the back of a shelf." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).

    16. A super cute composting bin so you can dispose of food waste and make your own nutrient-rich compost without cluttering up your counter with an unsightly bucket. I have this bin myself and find it effective at both containing compost smells until I take it out to my main bin, as well as blending in seamlessly with my kitchen's decor.

    dark grey compost bin with a lid and a wood handle
    Goodful

    The bin is made entirely from biodegradable bamboo fiber so you're not creating waste in your effort to combat waste. 

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $40 (available in five colors). 

    17. A set of clear hanging vases for displaying small flowers or even cuttings that are propagating. The ultimate proud plant parent move. 

    reviewer image of a single flower in a vase hanging from the wall
    reviewer image of multiple vases with flowers on the wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are beautiful and simple. The hangers work perfectly in the drywall of my apartment that basically nothing works (it just crumbles with everything else I’ve tried). You get a hook with four tiny nails that essentially leave no trace but pinpricks in your wall. These look beautiful! And I will be buying more. They’re so simple and modern. They fit an entire bouquet in each vase or you can do less. Love it!" —Hillary

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a diamond shape).

    18. A floral coaster or coaster set so every corner of your home has its own curated vibe, down to where you put down your glass of water.

    Set of transparent coasters with uneven edged gold rim and white pressed flowers inside
    Poppy & Pour/Etsy

    Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.

    Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multi-colored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H. 

    Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim and in sets of one, two, and four).

    19. A pair of stunning upholstered dining chairs for anyone who wants to add a whisper of French style to their formal dining room, or any room, for that matter. Très chic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort, and design." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $174.41+ (available in seven colors and three sizes).

    20. A splurge-worthy custom upholstered wingback bed from The Inside whose selection of over 100 fabrics can speak to both minimalists and maximalists at heart. Whether you opt for solid-color linen or one of their gorgeous patterned cottons, it's a statement-making piece that'll totally make your room.

    bed frame and headboard upholstered in a black, pink, and green floral pattern
    The Inside

    Promising review: "This is the first time that I had really invested in a headboard, and, man, was it worth it. Before, I only had a bed frame, so I never spent much time in my bedroom as there wasn't anything to lean against. But now that I have the height of the wingback bed plus the emerald green velvet fabric, it is so comfy. It has entirely transformed our bedroom into a place where we can really spend time as a couple." —Abby R.

    Get it from The Inside for $1625+ (available in Twin–King sizes and over 100 upholstery choices). 

    21. A modern lamp to shed a little light on your side of the bed, as well as your interior design style. Consider a set of Edison bulbs to complete the look!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great accent lamp. Just enough light with an Edison bulb to cozy a dark corner area. Well built. Thoroughly pleased!" —Sharon

    Get them from Amazon: the lamp for $25.99 and a four-pack of bulbs for $17.99 (available in nine colors and four sizes).

    22. A toothbrush holder so you can store your toothbrush in style instead of leaving it sadly on the counter or in a weird cup where it will certainly mingle with your partner's or roommate's.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for a product that would keep the heads of the toothbrushes covered and protected, yet still keep my bathroom looking neat. This does the job very well. It adhered to the wall (placed on a ceramic tile) and looks like it is there to stay! I am very satisfied with this product. I expect it to be easy to clean, too." —Raymond

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    23. A trendy waffle towel set whose moisture-wicking texture gently exfoliates you as you dry. Having a matching towel set is a small, underrated joy that can really tie a room together.

    white waffle towel set
    Goodful

    The set comes with one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth, all made from bamboo lyocell waffle fabric, which is certified Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX. 

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $144 (available in four colors). 

    24. A minimalist ladder bookshelf available, among other options, in a stunning gold and white color that offers a boat-load of style in addition to a new place to put your doo-dads.

    The bookshelf in gold and white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill the space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy-duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, they had gaps between themselves and the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's going to last longer than anything you could, but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in 21 colors and three sizes).

    25. A velvet ottoman so you always have a posh place to prop your feet at the end of a long day. Your tootsies deserve the best, and luckily your eye for design is top-notch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg! I love this ottoman, beautiful, it's the perfect match to my sofa and chair. I've been looking for months to try to find something to match, took a chance on this one. PERFECT!!!! I couldn't be happier." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $169.20 (available in 12 colors and patterns).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.