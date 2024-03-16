Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Lace, Satin, And Mesh, Oh My: 27 Comfy *And* Sexy Intimate Pieces

    No need to choose between looking good and feeling good.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A stunning thong bodysuit that serves va-va-voom while delicate floral lace and rose gold details bring a delicate touch to the party.

    model in medium brown nude lace bodysuit
    Love Vera

    Promising review: "This product was absolutely beautiful and true to size and color. It’s so soft and comfy and very sexy." —Celeste H

    Get it from Love Vera for $55 (available in sizes 1X–4X and four colors).

    2. A pack of lacy G-string underwear so you're never caught looking for your *one* nice G in a pile of undies again. A true needle in a haystack situation.

    a reviewer photo of the g strings splayed out on a couch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very comfortable, almost feels like you're wearing cotton underwear. For the price, you just cannot beat it!!" —JDM

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in size S–XL).

    3. Or, a surprise pack of undies that comes with a variety of thongs, G-strings, and hipsters for the daredevil who loves undies and simply hates making decisions.

    A pile of undies from the pack of 20
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these soooo much! Honestly, was a little scared to try, but I LOVE IT! Everything I got was soooo comfy and so cute. Definitely worth the price, and it was a fun surprise to see what I got. Some designs are not what I would normally buy, but having them now, I totally would have never thought that I would like them! The boyfriend likes them, too! Would recommend!" —Kat

    Get the pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in packs of 10 and 20).

    4. An unlined Smart & Sexy lace bra if you're a sucker for the nips-under-lace look. And since it's offered in 15 lovely colors, you can rock that aesthetic for a few weeks straight while never wearing the same piece twice.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am in love with these bras and will definitely buy them again. They are soft and gorgeous. I cannot believe the price and quality. I am a 34DDD, and these bras fit PERFECTLY and comfortably. In addition to these bras, I purchased two very expensive Wacoal bras. I like these so much more." —T. Morrisroe

    Get it from Amazon for $14.34+ (available in sizes 32C–46DDD and in 22 colors).

    5. A Smart & Sexy bralette whose lace straps are a gorgeous addition for anyone who prefers their comfiest bralettes to also give them a bit of a ~frill~.

    A model wearing the bralette in pink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Fits as expected surprisingly! Love these for around the house or running quick errands. I ordered several more to have for the week since I am working from home!" —Cora

    Get it from Amazon for $11.64+ (available in sizes S–4X and three colors).

    6. A two-piece lingerie set with a unique cap-sleeved top and high-waisted bottoms — both made of lace — if you're looking for a sheer ensemble to make you double take every time you pass a mirror.

    a model wearing the set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The only thing I can say about this piece other than how soft and comfy it is: woooowza. The sizing is also really accurate, and I know how hard that is to find in plus sizes. I would absolutely recommend this piece, and I might be getting it in all the colors. 🥰" —Kayla L

    Get it from Amazon for $19.88 (available in sizes L–5XL and 11 colors).

    7. A pack of cotton and spandex hipster panties with lace details so you have a fancy-yet-functional pair to reach for every single day.

    A model wearing the panties in navy and white next to a multicolored pack of them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The absolute BEST underwear EVER. I'm finally wedgie-free for the first time in my life! I was constantly picking my underwear outta my crack UNTIL I found these underpants!!! I'm literally getting rid of all of my other underwear because they suck compared to these. They're cute, comfy, and sexy enough — yet provide enough coverage to be all that you'll ever need. Two of my girlfriends have also made the switch and couldn't be happier." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and in four varieties, though colors and patterns will vary).

    8. A padded, wire-free lace bralette to give you the support of a traditional bra without the whole "wires stabbing your ribcage" thing. And it looks good to boot? You have some lucky boobs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bra, it's super comfortable, and the lace is very pretty. Perfect for daytime and nighttime. I've tried other bras from Amazon; so far, this one is the best!! I love wearing it; makes me feel sexy. :)" —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in three colors).

    9. A pack of seamless high-cut lace panties so all you lace-lovers out there can partake in your fave fabric every damn day.

    A model wearing the lace panties in red next to the color varieties in a pack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "All my life, I have settled for merely acceptable underwear — underwear that would hopefully get me through the day with a minimum of embarrassment and discomfort. Well, today that changed. These cute, comfy underwear changed my life! They are decently priced but not cheaply made. They are comfortable and fit just right!! I love how they came in their own pink box and very discreet. There are six pairs, all different colors, in the box. They are also pretty sexy. All in all, I would absolutely buy these again and recommend them. These are a must-buy!" —Mandii

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 color packs).

    10. A marvelously engineered Giapenta London X-Back Bra whose temperature-regulating TempPro fabric helps keep you as cool as can be. Its front-adjusting straps and clasp, memory foam cups, X-back design, and soft jersey lining are just the one million cherries on top.

    Giapenta

    Giapenta is a woman-founded lingerie and intimates company combining science and comfort to create wearable bras.

    Promising review: "This bra is AMAZING! I love this bra because of the comfortable fit! I got my first one about a year ago. It is not bulky, but it's still supportive, and it has the perfect amount of lining. It's very hot where I live so I appreciate the temperature-regulating fabric — it holds up amazingly well. Shape and fit vary so much, but for me, this bra is the BEST." —Kate

    Get it from Giapenta for $68 (available in sizes 32A–36DDD/F and in two colors).

    11. A V-neck lace bralette that would also look killer under open button-ups, sheer tops, or anything else you can dream up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bralette. I wasn’t sure what size to go with after reading the reviews but just went with a small, my regular size (I’m a 32B for reference), and it fits great! Super comfortable, and the detailing looks well-made. I’m going to order in different colors!" —Lisa Judd

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and three colors).

    12. A mesh underwire demi bra whose half cups give you a bit of lift while letting your glorious body do most of the talking.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This bra exceeded my expectations. I am petite with shallow breasts and a muscular chest and back. It is very hard to find a bra that fits and even harder to find a bra that's cute, too. The lower-cut lace cups prevent gaping while still offering support. The ballet back keeps the straps from slipping off my sloped shoulders. I also like that they adjust from the front. The band doesn't dig into my back. Comfortable, and it's not ugly." —Anji

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 32B–38DD and nine colors).

    13. A front closure V-neck chemise and matching undies that casually say, "Don't mind me. I'm just floating down the stairs to the kitchen to make some tea as I look hotter than ever before."

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I expected to be disappointed, but I was pleasantly surprised! This is so cute! I just finished nursing a month or so ago, and it fits perfect. The material is super soft and not scratchy at all. Go for it!" —Ev90

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 13 colors).

    14. A pack of Camelia string panties whose cut is sexy while still maintaining some coverage. Best of both worlds! And since they're made of cotton, they're breathable and comfy, too.

    The selection of the light color pack of undies
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Not only are these undies super comfy, they are super cute, too! I love that they have the string on the side to give a sexy look, but they are comfortable enough to be your period underwear. I sleep in these, wear them under dresses, and I've even switched a lot of my thongs to these. I threw away my old undies and ordered several more of these in every color. I would be sure to wash them in a special fabric bag in the washer and dryer to keep them nice looking. Otherwise, they will survive anything!" —Pearl

    Get a pack from Amazon for $15.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five sets).

    15. A sheer baby doll top and bottom set adorned with bows that really gets across what you've always known: You're a damn gift.

    Model wearing red and black polka dot babydoll set
    Adore Me

    Promising reviews: "I bought this to wear for my anniversary! It's very soft and see-through, and I love that it has the underwire support. My husband and I loved it! It's one of our favorite baby-dolls for me to wear. It can run big so don't size up. I bought my size. I love it and feel great wearing it. Thank you, Adore Me, for an awesome baby-doll and for helping make my anniversary unforgettable." —Jennifer K.

    "The Noemi Plus is a cute and flirty lingerie piece. It runs true to size and is very comfy to wear." —Pilar M.

    Get your first set from Adore Me for $26.97 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XL–4X).

    16. A fishnet off-the-shoulder bodysuit with rhinestone embellishments if the one and only flaw you have with your favorite fishnets is that you can't cover your whole body with them.

    A customer review photo of them wearing the sparkly rhinestone lace bodysuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is beautiful and sparkly! I love the material, and feels more expensive than it was! You are getting a great product! Can’t rave enough! You get this in beautiful packaging! That detail is something I never thought I cared for, but it was lovely!" —Angelie Reyes

    Get the set from Amazon for $9.90 (available in one size and 17 styles and colors).

    17. A balconette bra from French brand Etam whose soft, sensual lace falls just so. Most of the reviews for this bra are in French (chic), but many of them mention this bra's comfort along with the beautiful colors and spot-on sizing.

    Model wearing a red lace balconette bra
    Etam

    Promising review: "Comfortable and versatile while still being sexy." —Jacqueline

    Get it from Etam for $49.95 (available in sizes 30B–36D and seven colors). 

    18. A lace halter chemise with garters and a stunning keyhole cutout for bringing literally anyone you show it to to their knees.

    Reviewer wearing green lingerie set
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This actually fit better than expected. The color looked amazing on my skin, and the material didn't look cheap (I honestly expected it to be paper thin and rip after one wear, but it didn't). It looked great without a bra, looked AMAZING with one." —Jasmine Gould

    "Sexy, comfortable, very good material, true to picture. Buy it, you won’t regret it." —Alejandra

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XL–4XL and eight colors).

    19. A Delimira underwire bra that can be both a trusty under-clothes garment AND a show-stopping piece of lingerie. In any context, it's a serve.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "You have no idea how hard it is for me to find a decently priced bra that FITS! This is so perfect! I'm 36G, and the middle actually touches me. It's so comfy! I'm ordering one in every color! I'm very happy with this!" —Aurora

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes 34B–48F and in 35 color options).

    20. A sheer lace gown that's giving old Hollywood in the coolest way. Throw this on over any lingerie look, give your hair a toss, and you're a star.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This is the perfect lingerie if you're looking for something super seductive. I love the way it flows, and the lace is so soft against my skin. I'm pretty busty so I ordered the large to give my chest a little more room. It fits perfectly and is oh so sexy! The G-string really ties it all together, although I can totally see myself wearing the robe over pretty much anything. If you want to make your man stop in his tracks with his mouth on the floor, this is the lingerie for you." —Butterfly girl

    "I bought this for my maternity boudoir photoshoot, and it did not disappoint. Fit perfectly and looked amazing. The material was comfortable even on my oh so uncomfortable pregnant body. One of the best parts is it still looks great after baby. I will get plenty of usage from this. Have already recommended it to other women looking for good quality and good priced lingerie." —MrsELC

    Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 14 colors).

    21. A trendy and fuzzy loungewear set if you feel sexiest when you're draped in luxury, feeling comfortable, and are totally at ease.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors).

    22. A V-neck lace bodysuit with flouncy short shorts and an open back. Rompers during the day are cute, but at night? It's a different (much sexier) story.

    a model wearing the black lace romper
    Amazon

    Promising review: "No surprises on the fit! The bottom is a little flouncy, but not big, just flirty. The lace is soft and comfortable. Not at all scratchy like similar items at this price point. Go for it! You won’t be disappointed." —Christina Hartt

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and six colors).

    23. A minimizing floral lace bra that offers support in a literal sense and by gassing you up to make you feel like hot stuff.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Great bra; I wasn't sure how this was gonna work out since I don't buy bras online, but it turned out pretty good. Color is pretty true, sizing is also true, and I find it really comfortable because of the thick band. Doesn't dig into my armpits and doesn't ride up from behind. It's pretty light and thin; so far, it's a great purchase." —Sipeish

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 34C–46DDD and in 25 colors).

    24. A baby doll dress so you have a new go-to when it comes to an effortlessly sexy lingerie look. It even comes with matching panties!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This outfit was a complete hit with my boo!!! I wear a 3X normally but decided to size up just for good measure, and I'm glad I did. Outfit fit just right, especially the underwear. Most underwear that comes with lingerie doesn't really fit; either it's too big or too small. These fit perfectly, and that opening in the back of the outfit is sexy as hell!!! You surely will not be disappointed with this piece." —Deirdre C.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes L–5X and 11 colors).

    25. A pack of low-rise lace trim thong undies that are stretchy, breathable, and overall the perfect, comfortable everyday thong.

    A model wearing the lace panties in black next to the color varieties in a pack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Comfy is the keyword here. I'm very picky when it comes to underwear since I'm quite bottom-heavy, but these are perfect! The lace trim is soft and stretchy, which allows a perfect fit around my waist. Based off the size chart provided, I went with the medium (6–8), as I've been a size 7 in many different brands of underwear in the past. Because of the stretch in the lace, I would maybe consider one size smaller since they may stretch over time." —Kim

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine color sets).

    26. A chemise slip because sometimes the cure for a bad day is wearing a sexy, comfy, stunning outfit to sleep.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for some comfortable nightgowns that were super soft, and I had no idea what material that was. I took a risk, but I LOVE THESE. I got the black and the red; they are the slinky type of material that hugs your curves but is not tight at all, it is super comfy. The straps are fully adjustable which is a plus for girls like me with a short torso. It fits me nicely and overall looks great and feels great. I am super satisfied." —Lees

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 26 styles).

    27. A two-pack of full-coverage bras that are also, ironically, made entirely of unlined lace. We all contain multitudes, even this beautiful contradiction of a bra.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are unbelievably pretty and comfortable. I was a manager at Victoria's Secret for years and can honestly say these are far superior to anything we sell. I have recommended to many of my busty lady friends. Girls, you can even sleep in these and wake up with everything where you left them." —JLDS

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.28+ (available in sizes 32C–46DDD and 22 colors and sets).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.