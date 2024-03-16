Lace, Satin, And Mesh, Oh My: 27 Comfy *And* Sexy Intimate Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A stunning thong bodysuit that serves va-va-voom while delicate floral lace and rose gold details bring a delicate touch to the party.
2. A pack of lacy G-string underwear so you're never caught looking for your *one* nice G in a pile of undies again. A true needle in a haystack situation.
3. Or, a surprise pack of undies that comes with a variety of thongs, G-strings, and hipsters for the daredevil who loves undies and simply hates making decisions.
4. An unlined Smart & Sexy lace bra if you're a sucker for the nips-under-lace look. And since it's offered in 15 lovely colors, you can rock that aesthetic for a few weeks straight while never wearing the same piece twice.
5. A Smart & Sexy bralette whose lace straps are a gorgeous addition for anyone who prefers their comfiest bralettes to also give them a bit of a ~frill~.
6. A two-piece lingerie set with a unique cap-sleeved top and high-waisted bottoms — both made of lace — if you're looking for a sheer ensemble to make you double take every time you pass a mirror.
7. A pack of cotton and spandex hipster panties with lace details so you have a fancy-yet-functional pair to reach for every single day.
8. A padded, wire-free lace bralette to give you the support of a traditional bra without the whole "wires stabbing your ribcage" thing. And it looks good to boot? You have some lucky boobs.
9. A pack of seamless high-cut lace panties so all you lace-lovers out there can partake in your fave fabric every damn day.
10. A marvelously engineered Giapenta London X-Back Bra whose temperature-regulating TempPro fabric helps keep you as cool as can be. Its front-adjusting straps and clasp, memory foam cups, X-back design, and soft jersey lining are just the one million cherries on top.
11. A V-neck lace bralette that would also look killer under open button-ups, sheer tops, or anything else you can dream up.
12. A mesh underwire demi bra whose half cups give you a bit of lift while letting your glorious body do most of the talking.
13. A front closure V-neck chemise and matching undies that casually say, "Don't mind me. I'm just floating down the stairs to the kitchen to make some tea as I look hotter than ever before."
14. A pack of Camelia string panties whose cut is sexy while still maintaining some coverage. Best of both worlds! And since they're made of cotton, they're breathable and comfy, too.
15. A sheer baby doll top and bottom set adorned with bows that really gets across what you've always known: You're a damn gift.
16. A fishnet off-the-shoulder bodysuit with rhinestone embellishments if the one and only flaw you have with your favorite fishnets is that you can't cover your whole body with them.
17. A balconette bra from French brand Etam whose soft, sensual lace falls just so. Most of the reviews for this bra are in French (chic), but many of them mention this bra's comfort along with the beautiful colors and spot-on sizing.
18. A lace halter chemise with garters and a stunning keyhole cutout for bringing literally anyone you show it to to their knees.
19. A Delimira underwire bra that can be both a trusty under-clothes garment AND a show-stopping piece of lingerie. In any context, it's a serve.
20. A sheer lace gown that's giving old Hollywood in the coolest way. Throw this on over any lingerie look, give your hair a toss, and you're a star.
21. A trendy and fuzzy loungewear set if you feel sexiest when you're draped in luxury, feeling comfortable, and are totally at ease.
22. A V-neck lace bodysuit with flouncy short shorts and an open back. Rompers during the day are cute, but at night? It's a different (much sexier) story.
23. A minimizing floral lace bra that offers support in a literal sense and by gassing you up to make you feel like hot stuff.
24. A baby doll dress so you have a new go-to when it comes to an effortlessly sexy lingerie look. It even comes with matching panties!
25. A pack of low-rise lace trim thong undies that are stretchy, breathable, and overall the perfect, comfortable everyday thong.
26. A chemise slip because sometimes the cure for a bad day is wearing a sexy, comfy, stunning outfit to sleep.
27. A two-pack of full-coverage bras that are also, ironically, made entirely of unlined lace. We all contain multitudes, even this beautiful contradiction of a bra.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.