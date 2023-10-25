BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 "Just Because" Gifts To Make Your Partner Feel Special

    Happy partner, happy life.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I'm not a techy person, and I have a bad memory, so it stands to reason that the Polaroid is for me! I love bringing it to parties to snap candids of my friends, and when I'm feeling *extra* generous, I even give a few pictures away once in a while. Film can be kind of pricey, so I do ration it, but honestly, it makes me more mindful of what I'm photographing in a way that I like. I've had this for a few years, and the photos I've taken are my prized possessions. Highly recommend.

    Promising review: "Excellent camera, the quality of the pictures is great, and there's a certain special feeling of having a bunch of pictures in a scrapbook. Planning on taking this with me as I do a tour of several national parks and make the next year one to remember." —Xovan

    Get it from Amazon for $96.99+ (available in multiple colors and bundles).

    2. A classic Moleskine notebook to give all of their thoughts, feelings, and doodles a place to thrive. Aw, you love their brain so much.

    writer holding red notebook with elastic closure
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I am That Guy who is literally never caught without my Moleskine. I filled two notebooks in two months just with journaling on a recent trip, and my only regret is that I didn't write even more. Moleskines have the perfect paper weight and are simply durable. In short, they're the most well-known for a reason. I like the "large" size which fits in my Baggu Crescent bag perfectly and oscillate between hard and soft covers, though soft is often easier to store and travel with. 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.83+ (available in ten colors, four sizes, and with five paper types). 

    3. A Juliette Has a Gun "Not A Perfume" for the person who tends to reject traditional floral scents in favor of earthier, muskier ones. It can be hard to buy scents for someone else, but this travel version is just the right amount for them to try it out (but spoiler, I think they're gonna love it).

    writer holding small travel bottle of the scent spray
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I stopped wearing perfume a few years ago when I started getting gnarly headaches from them, but when I heard Juliette Has a Gun described on TikTok (how did I end up on PerfumeTok?), I knew I had to get a whiff. Tested it out at Sephora irl and knew immediately it would be my new signature. It's not overpowering and has just a really natural, human, almost stinky (?!) smell that I find incredibly sexy in a very specific way. Idk, I love it and think you should give it a try!

    Get it from Sephora for $30

    4. A pair of heart shades that may be a little too on the nose, but if when you look at them, you figuratively see hearts, you may as well make it literal!

    reviewer in black lens heart sunglasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I highly recommend these! They're the perfect size, great sun protection, and they came with a little cloth baggy for them, a nice microfiber cloth, and a cute little double-sided screwdriver keychain tool!" —Jerrad W. Gindlesberger

    Get a pair from Amazon for $12.88 (available in 25 colors and styles). 

    5. A cute little prayer plant from Bloomscape to add one more darling to their menagerie of plants. Aw, they're such a good plant parent.

    prayer plant in white pot and saucer
    Bloomscape

    Get it from Bloomscape for $49 (available in four pot colors).

    6. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for when you finally get up, too.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I *just* got this kettle and have to say I'm a big fan so far! I'm a tea-lover who doesn't care much for hovering over the stove, so having specific temperature settings for different types of tea is a nice little treat. Not to mention it's just a gorgeous addition to the countertop. A great little kettle, especially for the price.

    Get it from Amazon for $56.01 (originally $69.99).

    7. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment to keep their pout nice and hydrated in the harsh cold months to come. A little goes a long way! And hey, maybe you'll get a little Lanolips smooch, who knows?

    model holding a pink tube of Lanolips
    Amazon

    I feel like this might come off as an odd pick for a solo travel roundup, but listen: When I was traveling solo in Europe for two months, I would check my bag for my wallet, phone, and keys, sure, but forth on that list? My Lanolips. It's the perfect balm for staving off chapped lips caused by planes or walking around in the sun all day, and having an all-in-one balm in such a small package is amazing when you're trying to travel light. It's unscented, goes on clear, and is overall super reliable. A little goes a long way, and I somehow finished an entire tube. Would never travel without it again. 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95

    8. A cold brew maker that'll let them save $5 on fancy bean juice in the morning *and* let them get an extra 10 minutes of sleep instead of heading to the coffee shop. What more could one want?

    on the left someone scooping grounds into a filter, in the middle the coffee steeping in the pitcher, on the right the coffee being poured
    Amazon

    The cold brew maker is BPA-free, has a nonslip handle, and produces four servings of the good stuff.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews. But this is so easy and so cool, I had to! A bottle of cold brew at the grocery store is almost $5 (Starbucks). In a few uses, this pays for itself. I just need to buy the coffee, which I do anyway! Highly recommended!!!" —amy

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    9. An outrageously adorable wall clock because sometimes what's needed is a return to the simple things. Perhaps just what their space needs is a retro-leaning piece of decor that's also practical.

    green wall clock with only even numbers labeled
    Hay

    Get it from Hay for $95 (available in four colors).

    10. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep their skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great gift for any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen as well!

    model holding and applying the sunscreen
    Amazon

    I looooove the way this sunscreen feels. So light and...not sunscreen-y. I don't feel like it makes me shiny or clogs my pores or causes any of my usual sunscreen annoyance. That, and the price is right, especially compared to other trendy SPF brands. 

    Promising review: "I put this sunscreen over my moisturizer, and it leaves no white cast or heavy feeling on my face! There’s no smell, and it works great for the girls and boys with melanin!" —May Lewis

    Get it from Amazon for $16

    11. sandwich cutter and sealer for making — AHHHHH! — their own Uncrustables! The childhood dream they shared with you of housing five Uncrustables in a row is finally within reach. 

    A customer review photo showing homemade uncrustables
    A customer review photo of their DIY Uncrustables
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had to try this because I saw it on TikTok, and I spend way too much on Uncrustables for my picky kids! And my kids (ages 3 and 6) love the different shapes they can choose from." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $16.96 (originally $21.96).

    12. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder because the tendency to lose one's keys often comes along with the tendency to love quirky decor. You love that about them, but maybe we could imagine a world in which they call you asking for the spare less? 

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far, I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys, and so far, it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall, and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.48 (originally $7.98).

    13. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when they shower for a delightfully calming effect. They deserve a spa day every day. 

    a eucalyptus bundle hanging from a shower wall underneath the shower head
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.

    Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (originally $17.99, available in three sizes or multi-packs). 

    14. A Jungalow three-piece ceramic planter to give their favorite flora a place of honor. "But is there drainage?" they'll ask. Of course. I would never recommend a pot without it.

    the tall planter in lavender, brown, and dark teal
    Jungalow

    Promising review: "This was the exact style and color my bathroom needed. So pleased with the shape, quality, gloss of glazing, uniqueness. Really brings me joy to see." —Teresa L.

    Get it from Jungalow for $49 (originally $79, available in 11 colors). 

    15. mini waffle maker for the partner who digs brunch more than just about anything — just know you should be the one whipping up some waffles at least the first few times y'all use it. 

    two cooked waffles next to small blue waffle maker
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON

    Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (originally $17.99 and available in 20 colors).

    16. A brand spankin' new pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds so they can fully immerse themselves in their favorite album or get even closer to pretending like they're in the room with their favorite podcast hosts. I personally love these for their good battery life, sweet looking case, and crystal clear sound.

    writer&#x27;s white headphones in their clear charging case
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I've tried a lot of stinky Bluetooth headphones in my day, and these soar above the competition. It's super easy to toggle between active noise-canceling and regular listening, and the noise-canceling is quite impressive, especially when you dial in the fit with the included rubber tips in three sizes. Are these not also just...extremely cool looking? I'm obsessed with the charging case. It's so small and easily fits in my teeny-tiny everyday crossbody fanny pack. I'm a stickler for high battery life in cordless headphones, and these deliver. With noise canceling off, they have six hours of charge in just the headphones, and a total of 36 hours of charge in the case. Pretty good for such small headphones! I especially recommend these for folks looking for an alternative to the fit of AirPods. My one negative is that the mic feature doesn't seem to be too clear, so if you're looking for good meeting/phone call headphones, perhaps look elsewhere. But for just listening, A+. 

    Get them from Nothing US for $149 (available in two colors). 

    17. A microplane because lemon zest and fresh ginger belong in every dish, that's the law. They'll be surprised how much they reach for these once they realize how much freshly grated spices can improve a dish. Another practical gift I've gotten and used alllll the time.

    microplane with a blue handle over a bowl of orange zest
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this microplane. I wish I had bought one years ago. I make a lot of desserts that call for zest, and this is the best zester I have ever had. Makes the job so much easier. I also use it for grating cheese, and it works well for that job, too. The price is very reasonable, and I just can't say enough good things about this product. Made in USA, too!" —Jane K.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 28 colors and styles). 

    18. A Glow Recipe hyaluronic acid moisturizer in a cute little pink pot so they can treat their skin to a dewy, silky feel that lasts all the live-long day.

    Sephora

    I got a small sample of this with my Sephora points the other day and thought to myself, "This would make a great gift," so here ya go!

    Promising review: "It’s super lightweight, feels fresh, smells nice, and makes your skin glow. I received it as a gift from a friend and couldn’t be happier!" —prabii

    Get it from Sephora for $21+ (available in two sizes or as a refill pod).

    19. A rainbow prism suncatcher for hanging in their window to throw pretty specs of light across the room. The best gifts have an air of whimsy, imo. 

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office, and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —EmmyAnn

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    20. A stovetop espresso maker that makes rich, smooth espresso in under five minutes. It's foolproof — they can just add water, add coffee, heat, and enjoy!

    silver espresso percolator on a gas stove
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So happy with my espresso pot purchase. Excellent and simple. It makes the best coffee ever. It's streamlined, sleek, and attractive sitting next the stove without cluttering up counter space with some electronic digital nightmare to deal with. It's a breeze to clean — no disposable filters, either. Everyone who drinks coffee needs this." —Forest

    Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (originally $10.99 and available in six sizes and three colors).

    21. A Baggu Medium Crescent bag to hold all of their essentials nice and safely under their arm. To me, it's the ideal purse both for everyday life and for travel. Although it looks small, it fits my wallet, notebook, and water bottle with ease.

    model wearing green crssbody crescent-shaped bag with an adjustable black nylon strap
    Baggu

    It's rare to see me *without* this bag. It's simple, durable, and genuinely helps me feel like I have all of my everyday carry items safely tucked away under my wing. It has two zippered interior pockets for anything you need to keep *extra* safe, but other than that, there are no bells or whistles. It's just a great bag that I can't wait to use for...ever? Forever and ever. 

    Get it from Baggu for $52 (available in nine colors/patterns). 

    22. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if their two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cute it hurts — got them for me and my husband. He drinks water before bed now. Life is good." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 10 colors and styles or as a set of two).

    23. A handheld milk frother so they can be their own barista and add a nice little dab of foam to their DIY coffee. Yum!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's battery-operated, so be sure to hand wash it!

    Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have everything you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso. Well, I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well, I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" —Krose

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (originally $15.99 and available in 10 colors).

    24. A yuzu-scented hand soap that stamps itself into your palm in the shape of a lil' flower. Their life should be full of more small, everyday joys like this. 

    A BuzzFeed editor's hand with a soap sud in the shape of a flower on their palm
    Editor using the dispenser to put the soap on their hand
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says: "I've *also* been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $9.45 from then on out."

    Get it from Amazon for $9.82+

    25. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that'll turn their fave frozen fruits into a delicious and healthy dessert in just a few seconds. Maybe get them a basket of fruits and mix-ins to go with!

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $38.50+ (available in six colors).  

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.