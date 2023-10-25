25 "Just Because" Gifts To Make Your Partner Feel Special

Popular products from this list
1. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!
2. A classic Moleskine notebook to give all of their thoughts, feelings, and doodles a place to thrive. Aw, you love their brain so much.
3. A Juliette Has a Gun "Not A Perfume" for the person who tends to reject traditional floral scents in favor of earthier, muskier ones. It can be hard to buy scents for someone else, but this travel version is just the right amount for them to try it out (but spoiler, I think they're gonna love it).
4. A pair of heart shades that may be a little too on the nose, but if when you look at them, you figuratively see hearts, you may as well make it literal!
Promising review: "I highly recommend these! They're the perfect size, great sun protection, and they came with a little cloth baggy for them, a nice microfiber cloth, and a cute little double-sided screwdriver keychain tool!" —Jerrad W. Gindlesberger
Get a pair from Amazon for $12.88 (available in 25 colors and styles).
5. A cute little prayer plant from Bloomscape to add one more darling to their menagerie of plants. Aw, they're such a good plant parent.
6. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for when you finally get up, too.
7. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment to keep their pout nice and hydrated in the harsh cold months to come. A little goes a long way! And hey, maybe you'll get a little Lanolips smooch, who knows?
8. A cold brew maker that'll let them save $5 on fancy bean juice in the morning *and* let them get an extra 10 minutes of sleep instead of heading to the coffee shop. What more could one want?
9. An outrageously adorable wall clock because sometimes what's needed is a return to the simple things. Perhaps just what their space needs is a retro-leaning piece of decor that's also practical.
10. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep their skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great gift for any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen as well!
11. A sandwich cutter and sealer for making — AHHHHH! — their own Uncrustables! The childhood dream they shared with you of housing five Uncrustables in a row is finally within reach.
12. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder because the tendency to lose one's keys often comes along with the tendency to love quirky decor. You love that about them, but maybe we could imagine a world in which they call you asking for the spare less?
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far, I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys, and so far, it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall, and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48 (originally $7.98).
13. A fresh eucalyptus bundle whose scent will be released when they shower for a delightfully calming effect. They deserve a spa day every day.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products.
Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (originally $17.99, available in three sizes or multi-packs).
14. A Jungalow three-piece ceramic planter to give their favorite flora a place of honor. "But is there drainage?" they'll ask. Of course. I would never recommend a pot without it.
15. A mini waffle maker for the partner who digs brunch more than just about anything — just know you should be the one whipping up some waffles at least the first few times y'all use it.
Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON
Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (originally $17.99 and available in 20 colors).
16. A brand spankin' new pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds so they can fully immerse themselves in their favorite album or get even closer to pretending like they're in the room with their favorite podcast hosts. I personally love these for their good battery life, sweet looking case, and crystal clear sound.
17. A microplane because lemon zest and fresh ginger belong in every dish, that's the law. They'll be surprised how much they reach for these once they realize how much freshly grated spices can improve a dish. Another practical gift I've gotten and used alllll the time.
18. A Glow Recipe hyaluronic acid moisturizer in a cute little pink pot so they can treat their skin to a dewy, silky feel that lasts all the live-long day.
19. A rainbow prism suncatcher for hanging in their window to throw pretty specs of light across the room. The best gifts have an air of whimsy, imo.
20. A stovetop espresso maker that makes rich, smooth espresso in under five minutes. It's foolproof — they can just add water, add coffee, heat, and enjoy!
21. A Baggu Medium Crescent bag to hold all of their essentials nice and safely under their arm. To me, it's the ideal purse both for everyday life and for travel. Although it looks small, it fits my wallet, notebook, and water bottle with ease.
22. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if their two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.
23. A handheld milk frother so they can be their own barista and add a nice little dab of foam to their DIY coffee. Yum!
24. A yuzu-scented hand soap that stamps itself into your palm in the shape of a lil' flower. Their life should be full of more small, everyday joys like this.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says: "I've *also* been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $9.45 from then on out."
Get it from Amazon for $9.82+.
25. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that'll turn their fave frozen fruits into a delicious and healthy dessert in just a few seconds. Maybe get them a basket of fruits and mix-ins to go with!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $38.50+ (available in six colors).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.