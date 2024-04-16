26 Things Your Cat Would Most Definitely Ask For If They Could Speak

1. A cat tree so they have their own little castle to sleep, scratch, and play in. You have your own apartment, let them have theirs!
BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes has this to say: I've owned this exact cat tree for about a year and a half now and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats (that's them on the right above) are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for less than $100, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simple weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
2. An automatic cat feeder to ensure they're fed at the correct intervals even when you have to be away for a bit. You can even record a small voice message to go off at feeding time so they can hear your declarations of love along with lunch.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages.
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E
3. A suction cup cat hammock so they can lounge in the sun riiiight up against the warm window. They'll also spy on the neighbors and report back any drama for you.
Place it near a cat tree, and they'll be able to jump back and forth between them!
Promising review: "I recently just moved out of my parents' place, where there were screened-in porches and large windows with easily accessible views for my cat, into an apartment that has few windows he can look out of. I bought this hoping it would give him a place to look outside and enjoy an afternoon nap. He typically never uses any cool stuff I buy for him, but as soon as he figured this out he fell in love with it! I find him most days lounging in it and watching all the animals that fly or walk by. I personally decked it out with a cozy blanket and some fake eucalyptus vine to make him feel like he’s in the wilderness. It’s easy to put together and hang and also comes apart easily. Would definitely recommend for an apartment kitty!" —Sara P
4. A set of sleek, modern elevated bowls that are elevated and tilted, making nosh time easier on their neck and tummies. Small changes can make big differences!
The wide design of the bowl will also help prevent whisker fatigue, which is when their whiskers get irritated from being touched or stimulated too much.
Promising review: "I have always had a problem with my one cat vomiting undigested food. My vet told me she was probably eating too fast. I stumbled upon an ad on Facebook stating the bowl position was the reason for cats vomiting; bowls resting on the floor put their neck at an odd angle and can cause acid reflux. I’ve used them for about two weeks and my cat has not vomited once! It was almost a daily occurrence prior to purchasing these! I did have to rest their old bowls inside these to get them to eat. But after a few days I could put the food directly into these bowls and they did not complain." —kindlefire09-8
5. A self-grooming toy so they can give themselves a nice little massage on their own time. You're a great brusher, but you can't stand there with a brush 24/7 quite like a wall can.
Promising review: "Our two cats love this — we have three in various rooms in the house. The scratcher really helps with our overly aggressive cats who like to 'nuzzle' our TV trays while we have coffee on them/almost tipping them over — we just pick them up, set the cat near one of the scratchers and re-direct them that way. We used those peel-and-stick velcro tabs to affix to the corner of the kitchen island and two hallway corners. They have been up for over six months at this point — no issue!" —wmchef
6. An ultra-cute ceramic water fountain to keep their water circulating and fresh all day long. It will also be uhhh the cutest piece of decor in your house? So prepare to give it a place of honor.
Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes had this to say: I've been using this cactus water fountain for months and absolutely love it. I've used the cheap plastic kind in the past and noticed that 1) they get dirty fast and are annoying to clean, and 2) cats can knock them over or push them around. This ceramic fountain has solved all my problems, and the best part is that both of my cats actually love drinking out of it! It's hefty and doesn't shift around as they are trying to drink, and there's been no attempts to dismantle it either. It gives off a good flow from either side of the cactus in the middle, and my cats either like to nibble on that or drink around the hole the water flows into. This fountain is also super quiet, though you'll notice it making a bit of a noise when the water gets low (which helps remind you to clean it out and put in fresh water), and it shuts off entirely when out of water for safety. Ample hydration is *so* important for cats, especially if they're mostly on a dry food diet, so it's worth it to invest in a proper watering fountain that's built to last. And this one is.
7. A wall mounted cat capsule that's equally as comfy for your cat as it is funny for you. Where *won't* this little guy curl up?
Promising review: "This product brings us endless joy. I installed it eight feet off the ground and at first worried it was too high for the cats. I kept a small blanket in there and coaxed them in with treats so they’d get use to stepping into the curve. I eventually took the blanket out and now our youngest cat has claimed this as his spot and LOVES it. We love to see all the different ways he squishes his body into a liquid to sleep." —V
8. An organic cat grass growing kit that your cat will enjoy noshing on for some extra vitamins and fiber. A plant of their own may also deter them from eating your other houseplants. Phew!
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo, who wanted to create unique, organic, non-toxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
9. A tunnel bed because what cat doesn't love curling up in an itsy-bitsy hard-to-get-to space? It even has a few swinging toys attached. What is this, cat heaven?!
The middle of the tube has a plush cat bed in it, so they can also take cat naps there if they prefer to use the tunnel for play. You could also lay a blanket in the tunnel for added comfort!
Promising review: "My cats LOVE this bed and tunnel combination. I hear them racing through it at all hours of the day and night. It is quite big, so make sure you check the dimensions if you are living in a small space like I am." —Pet_Parent
10. A clear toy blocker to keep tiny stuffed mice and balls with bells from disappearing under the couch, oven or fridge, never to return.
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners insane amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
11. A cat door so they can sashay in and out of the house to either go outside or onto an enclosed porch at their own leisure.
It has a slide-in closing panel with a lock so you can restrict access when you don't want your cats going out, and the whole thing is easily removed thanks to its spring-loaded frame that lets you lift it right out of the sliding door track.
Promising review: "Our cats took right to it! I figured it was going to be a nightmare training them. One of them jumped through it as I was installing it, AND I even had the main door wide open. It was hilarious! Anyway, I wanted to say that the retractable top makes it so easy to install and remove at will! It wasn’t something I was looking for, but once I realized this awesome feature, I knew it was a bonus! So, I quit on installing it permanently with all the screws and went with it as is. Now, when we are going to be gone longer than a day, I can just simply pull the retractable top down a little and remove the door. I was a little bummed about the sealing, or lack thereof, where the door makes contact with the PetSafe insert. So, I just ran up to the store and grabbed a couple of different weather strip seals and put one on the PetSafe insert and one on our sliding glass door, overlapping them so they seal each other as the door closes shut. We bought the medium-size pet door because we have 15- and 20-pound beast cats. Our biggest fits just fine. I also fashioned a bar to fit between the door to brace lock it when we are asleep or gone. Lastly, the weather stripping it came with for the back of the door is fantastic! Very simple, and the sticky stuff is great!" —Lookin4That1Thing
12. A clever Door Buddy latch to conveniently keep larger dogs out of certain spaces while giving your cat the option of coming in. If there's one thing cats love it's VIP access.
Promising review: "We have a Boston Terrier who LOVES cat food but it makes him extremely sick. We needed something to keep him out but let the cats in so we tried this. It works so well, we bought a second one for our bedroom so the cats at night can come and go as they please but it keeps the dog in our room and out of their hair if they choose to wonder the house! I’m not sure how I lived without it but I won’t be without it now!" —Mickey Bergman
13. A catnip alternative variety box featuring a suite of ingredients and chews beloved by the cat community at large. What a smorgasbord!
The box includes matatabi chew sticks, silvervine powder, valerian root, and an all-natural blend of catnip packed with the most potent part of the plant: its flowers. The box comes with one refillable toy.
Meowy Janes is a small New Jersey-based business that sells all natural catnip and alternatives such as whole silvervine fruit.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is a lot better than regular catnip. From the time I open the box, my two cats are all over me to get at it. Just a little bit at the time will satisfy them. They like chewing and rubbing on the sticks as well as playing with toys that you apply it to. I have purchased this a couple of times and they never get tired of it." —C. Scroggs
14. An outdoor catio so they can experience more of the outside world without having FULL access to the neighborhood. They'll love the wind through their whiskers. You'll love knowing where they are.
Psst — the cat door above would work well as an entrance to this. It has a front door for humans to pass through for playing and cleaning and six large platforms cats can lounge on, and the roof is covered with asphalt for weather protection.
Promising review: "Once I rescued my fourth cat, I realized I had become a cat lady, so I figured I’d just roll with it and buy the cats their own patio. They absolutely love their extra freedom to come and go. They watch the lizards sunbathe in the morning and spend hours out there during the night. We have the cat door in the window so just like my human kids, they are constantly in and out. Shipping was faster than anticipated. No issues with packaging, parts or assembly." —Momma
15. A set of soft catnip-infused felt balls they can (and will) bat around all day long, much to the relief of your ever-chewed on shoelaces.
Simply B Vermont is a small business located in, you guessed it, Vermont. They make all kinds of adorable pet accessories and toys for cats AND dogs.
Promising review: "The seller was super thoughtful and attentive, and most important of all our kitties are obsessed with these balls! Even my shyer one is running around with these having an absolute blast even without my tossing them around. It’s also wearing her out which is quite hard to do. Highly recommend!" —Ketti Schulenberg
