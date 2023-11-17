Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Want To Finish Your Holiday Shopping Pronto, Here Are 15 Gifts They’ll Adore

    Check off everyone on your list with these gorgeous, practical finds from our Goodful shop.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A faux pearl-embellished headband for the giftee who likes to be a little extra when it comes to their accessories. This is the perfect mix of whimsical and elevated and will be an excellent final touch for their NYE look.

    model in pink satin knotted headband with pearl accents
    Goodful

    Price: $20

    2. A Fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.

    model holding a fresh coffee scented candle in an amber jar
    Goodful

    The candle has a 60+ hour burn time, is made from a soy-based wax blend, and is gluten-free, phthalate-free, non-toxic, and cruelty-free.

    Price: $24.99

    3. A stunningly colorful wall planner that's the perfect fit for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique present.

    a wall planner made up of 12 solid colored month calendar posters
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week and oh boy it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this, most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall

    Price: $48

    4. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply some of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen. While normally they'd be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, they might want to keep this one out like a trophy.

    white slim single-serve blender with a textured glass blender cup
    Goodful

    The blender comes with the base, blades, blender cup, a drinking lid and carrying cap, and a storage lid. It has a pulse setting and a blend setting, is made from BPA-free Tritan, and has a blending capacity of 750mL. 

    Promising review: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had a Vitamix and a Ninja and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth in my opinion." —Taylor K. 

    Price: $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors)

    5. An electric gooseneck kettle for the giftee who's looking to dial-in their pour-over game ASAP. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors.

    model holding a white gooseneck kettle above its stand
    Goodful

    The kettle has a 0.9-liter capacity, an LCD display, a brew stopwatch feature, and can heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pour over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow." —Melinda P. 

    Price: $165+ (available in 11 colors)

    6. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.

    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is Tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $20 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    7. A marble wine bottle chiller that'll be the star of the tablescape at their next dinner party. And whenever guests ask where they got it, they'll say your name with absolute reverence. Job well done.

    marble wine bottle chiller with green wine bottle inside
    Goodful

    Price: $69.90

    8. A bottle of Truff hot sauce they'll be splashing on practically everything once they get a taste of its complex kick. Flavor boosters, activated.

    bottle of truff hot sauce
    Goodful

    Promising review: "The absolute best hot sauce. We finally had a chance to try it and will never go without it at home again! Such good flavor and heat — it's a must-have!" —Katie V. 

    Price: $17.98

    9. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of the greatest scents on Earth. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.

    amber bottle of milk and honey brand body wash
    Goodful

    The soap is cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "Smells so refreshing and makes me feel like I am showering in a luxurious spa instead of an apartment. Highly recommend! Love the eucalyptus." —Anna F. 

    Price: $30

    10. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial.

    silver facial globes in a bowl of ice
    Goodful

    These cooling globes are also nice to have on hand for some relief if you have a headache. 

    Price: $69.99 for a set of two

    11. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what anyone is looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!

    ash and painted white steel round wall clock
    Goodful

    The clock requires one AA battery, which is not included. 

    Price: $50 (available in two colors)

    12. A 12-pack of mesh grocery bags with drawstring closures so they can skip the flimsy plastic bags in the produce section in favor of some reusable and breathable ones. A gift for them and a gift for the planet.

    mesh produce bags
    Goodful

    The set includes four large, four medium, and four small bags. 

    Price: $12.99

    13. A mini backpack to treat them to a new everyday bag that mixes convenience and fashion. They can tuck their wallet, keys, and notebook in nice and cozy and enjoy some hands-free convenience.

    model wearing mini white backpack across body on vacation
    Goodful

    Price: $66.75 (originally $89; enter code "HOLIDAY23" at checkout)

    14. A travel scarf ideal for the always-traveling giftee who might need a light layer on their next car ride or flight. They can wrap themselves up in this cozy and chic accessory whenever they're feeling a little chilly.

    model wearing brown, black, and white travel scarf
    Goodful

    Price: $68

    15. A composting bin they can keep right on their counter to collect any food scraps as they accumulate before taking them out to their backyard composting pile or to the local compost return. I have this bin and find it super useful for convenience and for containing smells.

    yellow composting bin on kitchen counter
    Goodful

    The bin is made from biodegradable bamboo fiber and comes with a charcoal filter to help keep smells at bay. I've used this bin and love it!!!

    Price: $40 (available in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.