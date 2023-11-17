If You Want To Finish Your Holiday Shopping Pronto, Here Are 15 Gifts They’ll Adore

1. A faux pearl-embellished headband for the giftee who likes to be a little extra when it comes to their accessories. This is the perfect mix of whimsical and elevated and will be an excellent final touch for their NYE look.
2. A Fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.
3. A stunningly colorful wall planner that's the perfect fit for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique present.
4. A Beast blender whose corrugated blender cup is simply some of the most beautiful small appliance designs I've ever seen. While normally they'd be searching for a storage solution for a single-serve blender, they might want to keep this one out like a trophy.
5. An electric gooseneck kettle for the giftee who's looking to dial-in their pour-over game ASAP. This one features to-the-degree temperature control, can hold the temp for a full hour, and comes in 11 stunning colors.
6. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.
7. A marble wine bottle chiller that'll be the star of the tablescape at their next dinner party. And whenever guests ask where they got it, they'll say your name with absolute reverence. Job well done.
8. A bottle of Truff hot sauce they'll be splashing on practically everything once they get a taste of its complex kick. Flavor boosters, activated.
9. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus. Ahhhh, two of the greatest scents on Earth. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.
10. Steel massage globes so they can give their face a nice cooling massage any time it feels weary. You're basically giving them the gift of a fancy-schmancy facial.
11. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what anyone is looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!
12. A 12-pack of mesh grocery bags with drawstring closures so they can skip the flimsy plastic bags in the produce section in favor of some reusable and breathable ones. A gift for them and a gift for the planet.
13. A mini backpack to treat them to a new everyday bag that mixes convenience and fashion. They can tuck their wallet, keys, and notebook in nice and cozy and enjoy some hands-free convenience.
14. A travel scarf ideal for the always-traveling giftee who might need a light layer on their next car ride or flight. They can wrap themselves up in this cozy and chic accessory whenever they're feeling a little chilly.
15. A composting bin they can keep right on their counter to collect any food scraps as they accumulate before taking them out to their backyard composting pile or to the local compost return. I have this bin and find it super useful for convenience and for containing smells.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.