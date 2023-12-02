27 Gifts From Amazon So Good You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too

1. An Amazon Echo smart speaker to at long last turn their regular-schmegular home into a smart home. Alexa, play "I'm so Excited" by the Pointer Sisters. It's time to celebrate.
2. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for their second cup.
3. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase whose slippy texture will feel sumptuous against their skin, contribute to maintaining healthy hair, and look luxurious on their bed. Win, win, win.
4. A Bluetooth headband for anyone who loves nothing more than to listen to music or a podcast while going to bed. Ira Glass, sing me to sleep!
5. A Porter Bowl so they can eat their work lunch, leftovers, or prepped meals out of a chic, functional vessel they'll want to show off.
6. A pair of wireless earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality at an even more excellent price and will free your giftee from their corded headphone tethers for good.
7. A pair of fluffy open-toe slippers so their tootsies can be warm and fashionable from the second they step out of bed in the morning.
8. A two-pack of cult-favorite Dan-O's seasoning they'll scream over after recognizing them from TikTok. They're both low-sodium *and* absolutely jam packed with flavor so meats and veggies alike will rejoice at how delicious they become when doused with this beloved blend.
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Price: $13.99 for a pack of two (one original, one spicy)
9. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!
10. A pancake batter dispenser to enhance their already prime brunch parties. Time to invite consistency and mess-free pouring to the occasion.
11. A super cute convertible daypack because their collction of bags is already A+, but who couldn't use a new color-blocked, waterproof, everyday wonder?
12. An Instant Pot so they can finally try the famed 7-in-1 appliance themselves. They'll love the variety of dishes they can make, easy clean-up, and wealth of recipes available.
13. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that'll turn their fave frozen fruits into a delicious and healthy dessert in just a few seconds. Maybe get them a basket of fruits and mix-ins to go with!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Price: $34.49
14. A double hammock so they can kick back and chill to the max just as soon as the weather allows. If they're in Florida, California, or anywhere else warm, all the better. They can hop in right now.
15. A Keurig mini coffee brewer to ensure getting their morning cup of joe is a simple moment of pure joy instead of a chore. No better feeling than that first sip of coffee in the morning.
16. A Takeya Actives stainless-steel water bottle with a screw-top spout lid that ensures that it's always leak-free, no matter how much you throw it around in your bag. I love mine and your giftee is all but sure to agree! It holds just enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day — and avoiding single-use plastic water bottles whenever possible is obviously for the best.
17. A few pairs of vintage-chic polarized sunglasses because having a pair of cute and eye-protecting shades in every corner or your home, car, and purse is an essential part of life.
18. A memory foam neck pillow so they can get some shut-eye while in transit. Planes, trains, and automobiles are all just considered "bed" now.
19. A Ninja professional blender with an extra large 72-ounce capacity and 1,000 watts of power they'll love for crafting smoothies, soups, drinks, and anything else they can dream up.
20. A pair of Bose wireless over-the-ear headphones if they listen to music 24/7 but would never treat themselves to such a splurge-worthy and high-quality pair of headphones. They deserve it, so if you have the budget, I say go for it.
21. A plush sherpa poncho blanket for the snuggliest person you know. If their personality is already "sentient pile of blankets," be prepared to see them reach their final form.
22. A stove top espresso maker that makes rich, smooth espresso in under five minutes. It's foolproof — they can just add water, add coffee, heat, and enjoy!
23. A handheld milk frother so they can be their own barista and add a nice little dab of foam to their DIY coffee. Yum!
24. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's a perfect gift to give if your love language is "making sure the people you care about are hydrated 24/7."
25. A beautifully illustrated write-in menu book so they can record and remember all of their soirées through the years — starting with their holiday menu, perhaps?
26. A portable massage cushion that'll ease the tension in their neck and shoulders after a long day, because all humans adore the gift of relaxation.
27. A pair of Keen snow boots to keep their feet, dry, warm, and comfortable all season long. Snow may be coming, but your gift ensures it won't get them down.
