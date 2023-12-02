Skip To Content
    27 Gifts From Amazon So Good You'll Want To Add Them To Your Wish List Too

    One for you, one for me.

    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Cierra Cowan
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An Amazon Echo smart speaker to at long last turn their regular-schmegular home into a smart home. Alexa, play "I'm so Excited" by the Pointer Sisters. It's time to celebrate.

    Reviewer&#x27;s black Echo sphere speaker sitting on desk with blue glow beneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received this in the mail less than one hour ago. After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most impressive speaker system I have ever had. Long gone are the days of extra woofers, tweeters, and standing speakers. This orb packs a punch with incredible sound. You need not spend another dime on expensive sound equipment. Buy this, set it up in two minutes and play your favorite songs. You will feel like you are in front of the artist. The sound is like the Maxell commercial but better." —BakedPrairie 

    Price: $99.99 (available in three colors)

    2. An electric gooseneck kettle if they're a fiend for pour-overs or tea. They'll have their choice of five preset temperatures so they can really dial in their brew, and there's even a "keep warm" setting so they can keep some water on hold for their second cup.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I *just* got this kettle and have to say I'm a big fan so far! I'm a tea-lover who doesn't care much for hovering over the stove, so having specific temperature settings for different types of tea is a nice little treat. Not to mention it's just a gorgeous addition to the countertop. A great little kettle, especially for the price.

    Price: $54.99

    3. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase whose slippy texture will feel sumptuous against their skin, contribute to maintaining healthy hair, and look luxurious on their bed. Win, win, win.

    Reviewer&#x27;s square pillow in grey silk pillowcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These silk pillow cases are amazing! They’re easy to care for. I hand wash them and hang to dry and they dry very quickly. I love that they have a zipper and fit my king size pillows perfectly. Sleeping on them is a dream and they feel amazing on my skin. I don’t wake up with lines from them and feel that my skin texture has improved while using. Buy these, you won’t regret it. In love with these. ❤️" —Sue Ellen

    Price: $23.99+ (available in six sizes and 43 colors)

    4. A Bluetooth headband for anyone who loves nothing more than to listen to music or a podcast while going to bed. Ira Glass, sing me to sleep!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My partner snores to wake the living dead. He blissfully snorts, gurgles, gasps, and snuffles while I lie wide awake imagining all the ways I could murder him because I cannot fall asleep due to his ridiculously loud bellows. Enter stage right the most perfect of sleep headphones. I had tried my earbuds before but they hurt like hell when I tried to sleep on my side. I was also worried that in a fit of rage I would wrap the connecting wires around my partner’s neck just so I could get some silence. I found these headphones and at three in the morning I thought, well why not. They. Are. Awesome. I can sleep comfortably with the headband on. The volume control is great. It doesn’t 100% drown out the thunderous bursts issuing forth from the partner but the stream of sleep music I listen to combined with the comfort of the headband allows me to concentrate on my own private island of happiness and eventually I can fall asleep and stay asleep. I cannot recommend these earphones enough. They rock and they have kept me out of prison. A win-win." —Katherine

    Price: $19.99 (available in 16 colors)

    5. A Porter Bowl so they can eat their work lunch, leftovers, or prepped meals out of a chic, functional vessel they'll want to show off.

    pink porter bowl full of a beet and grain salad
    Amazon

    I use my Porter Bowl basically every time I bring my lunch to work, and now that I'm working from home, I use it all the time to store leftovers so they're already portioned out. The lid vacuum seals tightly, and I've never had a problem with leaks. It's both microwavable and dishwasher-safe which is obviously a huge win in my book. And it just feels nice to eat lunch out of a real piece of dishware, rather than flimsy plastic. I have the ceramic version and haven't had any problems with scratching. It's rubber-coated, so it's easy to travel with and doesn't slide around. Last year I gave one to everyone in my family as what I called an 'Oprah Gift' — you get a Porter Bowl! You get a Porter Bowl! Everyone gets a Porter Bowl!

    Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in six colors in plastic and ceramic versions).

    6. A pair of wireless earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality at an even more excellent price and will free your giftee from their corded headphone tethers for good.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wireless buds resting outside the charging case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these for about six months now and I love these. No more annoying wires dangling around my neck. And no wires needed to charge this. The case itself charges wirelessly, and the earbuds charge in the case. This means I don't have to worry about finding a charger that fits. No need for lightning connector, USB-C, micro-USB, etc. This charges on any wireless base there is. The sound is great too. I admit I was worried when buying these because of the lack of wires but the sound is better than my last pair of wired earbuds. Definitely better than the sound from AirPods. Too much noise is lost with AirPods because they don't fit to the ear like earbuds do. These can get loud too, if you want that. I never turn them up all of the way because it can get too loud for me (and I like loud music). Sound quality is great for the types of music I listen to. That includes rap, some pop, classic rock, metal like Metallica and Megadeth, harder metal like Slayer and Lamb of God. It all sounds great." —Joseph R Earley

    Price: $24.99+ (available in five colors)

    7. A pair of fluffy open-toe slippers so their tootsies can be warm and fashionable from the second they step out of bed in the morning.

    Reviewer with feet propped up on outdoor chair wearing the brown fluffy slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best slippers I’ve had in the last ten years. Bunions, foot surgery, and walking eight miles a day! I come home to foot heaven. Runs a little large." —Kimberley

    Price: $17.93+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors — not all sizes available in all colors)

    8. A two-pack of cult-favorite Dan-O's seasoning they'll scream over after recognizing them from TikTok. They're both low-sodium *and* absolutely jam packed with flavor so meats and veggies alike will rejoice at how delicious they become when doused with this beloved blend. 

    two jars of spices
    The spices on a steak and mashed potatoes and green beans
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.

    Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri

    Price: $13.99 for a pack of two (one original, one spicy)

    9. A Polaroid Now camera and film set so they can capture precious memories and hold them right in their hands straightaway. I maintain that this is one of the best gifts I've ever been given, so of course, I recommend getting it for your loved one, too!

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I'm not a techy person, and I have a bad memory, so it stands to reason that the Polaroid is for me! I love bringing it to parties to snap candids of my friends, and when I'm feeling *extra* generous, I even give a few pictures away once in a while. Film can be kind of pricey, so I do ration it, but honestly, it makes me more mindful of what I'm photographing in a way that I like. I've had this for a few years, and the photos I've taken are my prized possessions. Highly recommend.

    Promising review: "Excellent camera, the quality of the pictures is great, and there's a certain special feeling of having a bunch of pictures in a scrapbook. Planning on taking this with me as I do a tour of several national parks and make the next year one to remember." —Xovan

    Price: $138.99 (available in multiple colors and bundles)

    10. A pancake batter dispenser to enhance their already prime brunch parties. Time to invite consistency and mess-free pouring to the occasion.

    reviewer holding clear pancake batter dispenser with measurement markers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally a kitchen utensil that saves time, mess, and frustration! I ordered this because my 10-year-old daughter loves to make pancakes but she also leaves an incredible mess. She also loves to make cupcakes and that's even a double mess. Upon receiving the batter dispenser, my daughter took it out of the package and started making pancakes right away without my instructions. She loved the ease to make the pancakes in the container and then one click on the pan with no mess. We will recommend this to our family and friends and anybody else we talk to in the world." —Jim Hudson

    Price: $23.99

    11. A super cute convertible daypack because their collction of bags is already A+, but who couldn't use a new color-blocked, waterproof, everyday wonder?

    Reviewer with blue and white backpack slung over one shoulder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this as my work bag and it is great!! I work from home and the office and this bag helps transport everything back and forth nicely! I love all the pockets and it’s perfect for staying organized. The side pockets aren’t wide enough to fit a larger water bottle (32-ounce) but would work for something slimmer. The color is great and goes with everything! I love that it functions as a backpack or a handbag with sturdy straps!" —Casey R

    Price: $29.99+ (available in six colors)

    12. An Instant Pot so they can finally try the famed 7-in-1 appliance themselves. They'll love the variety of dishes they can make, easy clean-up, and wealth of recipes available.

    a reviewer photo of the instant pot with chili inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could. I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes, rice, corn on the cob (look up INSTANT POT MILK CORN ON COB and you will never eat it any other way again!). I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup...and more. This is all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome. The pork loin never dried out after it sat on the serving tray." —sugabuga

    Price: $79.99+ (available in three sizes)

    13. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that'll turn their fave frozen fruits into a delicious and healthy dessert in just a few seconds. Maybe get them a basket of fruits and mix-ins to go with!

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Price: $34.49

    14. A double hammock so they can kick back and chill to the max just as soon as the weather allows. If they're in Florida, California, or anywhere else warm, all the better. They can hop in right now.

    Reviewer lounging in hammock in backyard with arms crossed over face
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our family has truly enjoyed this purchase. We set it up on our porch and have used it a lot! Very comfortable and durable. My daughter took it on a camping trip, it was easy to assemble and very comfortable to lounge in." —Yay me

    Price: $82.14 (available in six colors)

    15. A Keurig mini coffee brewer to ensure getting their morning cup of joe is a simple moment of pure joy instead of a chore. No better feeling than that first sip of coffee in the morning.

    a reviewer photo of the mint colored keurig coffee maker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in a small apartment and it fits beautifully on the counter. So easy to use. Makes a perfect cup of coffee. It comes with quick instructions that are very self-explanatory. The negative reviews have to be from people who just didn’t get a good machine, or just expected more as if they had a very large machine. This is a one-cup machine. It makes a simple cup of coffee. It doesn’t claim to do anything else and it does exactly what it claims to do. 

    I had a cup of coffee literally in 30 seconds. I brought in the box, opened it and took the machine out, plugged it in, added water, put in a K-Cup. I love the size of it, and it’s small enough to put in a suitcase or a bag and bring with me if I should go overnight somewhere and I can have my coffee anytime I want. I love this machine. 

    I have been a Keurig customer since the very first machine and I will say that this one is just as good as all the rest. Please don’t be hesitant in purchasing this because of some negative reviews. I’m a firm believer that it can be hit-and-miss with any product. Sometimes you get a bad lot and sometimes you hit it right and you get a perfect product. I guess this is my way of winning the lottery. Thank you Keurig for making a machine that is affordable in these very hard times." —Sam

    Price: $62.05+ (available in seven colors)

    16. A Takeya Actives stainless-steel water bottle with a screw-top spout lid that ensures that it's always leak-free, no matter how much you throw it around in your bag. I love mine and your giftee is all but sure to agree! It holds just enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day — and avoiding single-use plastic water bottles whenever possible is obviously for the best.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I've tried a lot of water bottles, and l'm a big fan of my Takeya. This 18-ounce size is perfect for tucking into a bag — ahem, again, like the Baggu Crescent — and is just enough to stay hydrated throughout a long day of walking, flying, museum-ing, whatever. It keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, just as a stainless steel bottle should. And that's that on that.

    Price: $29.99+ (available in six sizes and six colors)

    17. A few pairs of vintage-chic polarized sunglasses because having a pair of cute and eye-protecting shades in every corner or your home, car, and purse is an essential part of life.

    Reviewer wearing the tortoise shell round sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loveee these! After losing one pair of Raybans and scratching another that look almost identical to these, I was done paying $100+ on sunglasses. However, non-polarized ones aren’t helpful. I found these and figured for the price, it couldn’t hurt to try and I am SO GLAD I did! I will absolutely never purchase expensive sunglasses again knowing I can but polarized ones for this price here! The quality is amazing and the lenses work better than my Ray-Bans! Do yourself a favor and give these a chance!" —Erin

    Price: $10.99+ (available in 30 color combinations and individually)

    18. A memory foam neck pillow so they can get some shut-eye while in transit. Planes, trains, and automobiles are all just considered "bed" now.

    Reviewer sleeping with pillow adjusted around neck and black eye mask over eyes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this travel pillow. The memory foam seems to adjust to your head but still gives the necessary support. There is a tie that makes it easily adjustable and I appreciate that because I like these to be snug. The fabric cover is very soft. I am not sure what that material is. In addition to the foam, one favorite thing is the shape. It is elevated in the back and gives excellent stabilizing support for when you sleep with your head leaning back. So much better than those pillows that are the same height all around. Also, for a good-sized pillow, it compresses. Included carrying sack. People might initially be concerned that there is a slight chemical smell. It goes away after a couple of days and isn’t a big deal. I assume it’s just normal ‘off gassing,’ which I learned about when I got a foam mattress recently. Anyway, I really like this travel pillow and am happy to ditch my uncomfortable inflatable one!" —Istaples

    Price: $19.99+ (available in four colors)

    19. A Ninja professional blender with an extra large 72-ounce capacity and 1,000 watts of power they'll love for crafting smoothies, soups, drinks, and anything else they can dream up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There are some products that just change your life. The blender is mostly plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap. It is very secure. It locks onto the base with a satisfying click. The lid locks down with a similar click. Unless you have heard both clicks, the blender won't start. And good thing. The blades are very sharp. They are angled to create a vortex that instantly turns any fruits and vegetables inside into viscous liquid. I like that the spout has a lid that locks open so you can pour easily. The blades come out so that they can be cleaned easily, along with the inside of the decanter. Neither my kids nor I particularly like fruits and vegetables and as a result we don't get nearly enough. And yet I can put in 10 bananas, two cartons of strawberries, two of blueberries, a bag of spinach (yes, spinach!), a cup of plain Greek yogurt, and: ambrosia! The decanter is huge, and yet between the three of us we can and do empty it in one meal. Yay!" —The Wheels Go Round

    Price: $99.99

    20. A pair of Bose wireless over-the-ear headphones if they listen to music 24/7 but would never treat themselves to such a splurge-worthy and high-quality pair of headphones. They deserve it, so if you have the budget, I say go for it.

    reviewer from side with black headphones over ear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven’t used over-the-ear headphones since I was in elementary school, so I bought these, the Sennheiser HD 560 S, and the Beats Studio3. While I didn’t exactly have beef with the other two, these Bose are by far the best. I specifically wanted noise-cancelling, wired headphones. The Sennheiser ended up not having noise-cancelling technology, and they also were better suited to plugging directly into a stereo system. (It took two adapters to listen on an iPhone 12.) The Beats are wireless with the option for a wired connection. They have pretty solid noise cancellation, although they did tend to get hot around the ears. The bass is solid and just a tinge heavier than the Bose, which was a selling point for me at first. The problem is that I listen to many genres of music in addition to hip-hop, and the Beats were downright awful for classical music. If you can afford these headphones, definitely buy them. They’re lightweight with a great battery and nice ventilation around the ears. They also come with a physical wire for when your battery dies. The noise-cancellation technology is top-notch, and there is an option to turn it off if you need to hear what’s around you. The sound quality can’t be beat. I read that purists like these Bose because they keep the music true to what the artist sent out of the studio. I completely agree with that assessment. Tl;dr: 10/10 would buy again." —Natalie

    Price: $329 (available in two colors)

    21. A plush sherpa poncho blanket for the snuggliest person you know. If their personality is already "sentient pile of blankets," be prepared to see them reach their final form.

    a model wearing the leopard print blanket shawl
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this wrap. It is super soft, has two pockets to conveniently carry my cell phone around the house. I just leave it buttoned and slip it over my head. Love the hood too since this also adds extra warmth to the wrap. The size is perfect as it drapes over my butt too which helps to keep me warm. I purchased one for my niece and she loves it too and never wants to take it off. Keeps me warm and has no plugs or wires like heating blankets have which gives me the freedom to roam around the house and keep constant warmth. I would not recommend cooking with this on since the sleeves are wide and could catch fire on a stove. A definite item to purchase and worth every penny!" —Bugger

    Price: $24.99+ (available in six colors)

    22. A stove top espresso maker that makes rich, smooth espresso in under five minutes. It's foolproof — they can just add water, add coffee, heat, and enjoy!

    silver espresso percolator on a gas stove
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So happy with my espresso pot purchase. Excellent and simple. It makes the best coffee ever. It's streamlined, sleek, and attractive sitting next the stove without cluttering up counter space with some electronic digital nightmare to deal with. It's a breeze to clean — no disposable filters, either. Everyone who drinks coffee needs this." —Forest

    Price: $16.98+ (available in five sizes and three colors)

    23. A handheld milk frother so they can be their own barista and add a nice little dab of foam to their DIY coffee. Yum!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's battery-operated, so be sure to hand wash it!

    Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have everything you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso. Well, I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well, I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" —Krose

    Price: $8.49+ (available in eight colors)

    24. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's a perfect gift to give if your love language is "making sure the people you care about are hydrated 24/7."

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This glass and carafe set is beautiful, simple, and elegant. Set on the nightstand next to my guest bed, it gives my guests an option for nighttime sips of water that make me happy." —Kaui

    Price: $13.99+ (available in 10 colors and styles or in a set of two)

    25. A beautifully illustrated write-in menu book so they can record and remember all of their soirées through the years — starting with their holiday menu, perhaps?

    watercolor illustrated cover of the menu book
    Amazon

    I was gifted this book at the end of 2019 (LOL), and now that I've *finally* been able to start using it, I'm totally in love. The illustrations are gorgeous, the hardcover book itself is sturdy and looks wonderful out on a table or on the shelf, and the pages even *feel* nice. It's a perfect gift for the loved one you always look forward to dining with.

    Price: $12.49

    26. A portable massage cushion that'll ease the tension in their neck and shoulders after a long day, because all humans adore the gift of relaxation.

    small massager strapped to top of car seat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm so happy with this purchase! I work in an office and I was having back pains. Now I use it every morning when I wake up, at the office, and before I go to sleep. I still haven’t use it in the car, but I’ll definitely try it soon! It made my back pains go away and relaxes my muscles. I definitely recommend this product, and it is great for the low price." —Jose

    Price: $49.95+ (available in five colors)

    27. A pair of Keen snow boots to keep their feet, dry, warm, and comfortable all season long. Snow may be coming, but your gift ensures it won't get them down.

    Someone sitting by fire in the snow wearing the grey and blue boots (left); someone winter hiking up snowy hill in the boots (right)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These boots are exactly what I needed for hiking and outdoor chores in the winter. They grip surprisingly well on packed snow and ice, work well with snowshoes, and are very comfortable and supportive, so much so that I haven't even had to put performance insoles in them like I usually do for hiking boots. Great purchase!" —Sam's Mom

    Price: $110.65+ (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.