FYI, Parent Reviewers (Or Their Kids) Are "Obsessed" With These 27 Products

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates for making detangling after bath time less stinky all around. Oh, how the brush will flow! Oh, how your little one's curls will shine!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "I have been struggling with my toddler’s super curly hair. (My hair is hopelessly straight.) Bath time hair brushing led to meltdown level screaming — no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed, and occasionally as a refresh in the morning, has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair — she’s obsessed with it, too." —LDacy
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. And a detangling brush to make the whole process even more effortless. Now, there's no use crying over a few tangles, thank goodness.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be obsessed with a hairbrush, but here I am. My daughters get massive tangles and knots so I bought this brush out of desperation. It does a much better job than our last brush at getting their tangles out for both my thick-haired daughter and my fine-haired daughter. They are happy, and I appreciate having less of a battle and tears! I read the reviews saying the brush feels good on the scalp, so I tried it and oh my goodness, it feels like the best scalp massage ever. After stealing my kids' brush every day for months, I finally bought my own. Extra bonus is that both colors we got are really pretty! If it isn't obvious, we all highly recommend!" —Vanessa Wright
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 11 colors).
3. A value pack of reusable puffy stickers because I'm pretty sure there's nothing more powerful than being a child with a seemingly limitless number of stickers. These *will* appear in every nook and cranny of your life, so thank goodness they're cute!
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising review: "My 1.5-year-old is obsessed with these. Not sticky enough to do any damage but can also be reused a few times." —Katie Merkatoris
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make them less of a choking hazard for your small fry without committing to seemingly endless chopping and slicing.
Promising review: "OMG, I’m OBSESSED with this product! Let’s me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. Definitely worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most of the time more than once a day. This has made it so easy that my husband and I almost cried hahaha. 🤗" —Makeda
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
5. A set of reusable food pouches for easily transporting soft foods like smoothies and applesauce in a mess-free and waste-free way. Wins all around!
These reusable pouches have an extra wide zipper opening at the bottom making them easy to fill.
Promising review: "These pouches are wonderful! I bought the large size and they work for all my kids ages 1–10 years. The little one gets his purees and the older ones use it in their lunch bags for anything from porridge to yogurts to smoothies. I love that they are reusable and are super easy to fill with a funnel. As for the cleaning, yes it can get all dried and caked on after several hours in a lunch bag but I just leave them to soak in hot water and soap and then clean with a brush. I leave them to dry semi open and there are usually no lingering smells but when needed, I will rinse in vinegar to get them perfectly fresh smelling. Great product!" —NT
Get a pack of six 5-ounce pouches from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three colors and three sizes).
6. A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes musical toy to keep your baby entertained for hours with classical songs and flashing lights. No better company than composers like Mozart, Vivaldi, Chopin, and Rossini.
7. A cult-favorite stain remover that's strong enough to take on the big three: grass, oil, and blood. Over 21,000 5-star raters vouch for it, but with a name like "Grandma's Secret," how could it not be effective?
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this product. We use it on EVERYTHING from wine spills, to grass stains, and everything in between. I use it on our carpet, sofas, and the kids' clothes! I love this stuff. We buy it over and over again." —Jennifer Collins
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.13.
8. A pack of brightly colored stacking cups that are SUCH an old school toy, you have to applaud it. Who needs an iPad when you have eight rainbow cups on a loop?
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.
Promising review: "MVP in our toy collection!! Of all our toys, these stacking cups are the ones our 10-month-old reaches for first EVERY time. She is obsessed and has been since she was 4 months old! At first, the rims of the cups were easy for her to practice her grasp, but as time has gone on she has used them to bang together and, finally, to stack. They are easy to clean (I believe they are intended to be a bath toy, although we don't use them that way) and easy to throw in a diaper bag for on-the-go play. If we could only have one toy for her, this would be the one!" —Carmen Lewis
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $10.61.
9. A set of plastic knives so they can hang out with you in the kitchen and do some actual chopping on fruits and veggies. Do you remember the soaring sensation of being a kid and being given a little job to do? No better feeling.
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.
Promising review: "We have only used these to chop different fruits so far, but my little one is obsessed! These are great if you are trying to introduce kids to helping in the kitchen. They are the perfect size for little hands, and easy to clean after use." —Brianna
Promising review: "Got these as a recommendation from another mom, and my toddler is obsessed! They are safe and won't cut them, but she can easily help in the kitchen. I love the different sizes, and her favorite thing is the colors." —M. Zator
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
10. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers whose unique lids let little hands in while preventing massive food spillage. Could the backseat of your car one day be Cheerio free? OK, maybe not Cheerio free, but less of a Cheerio graveyard, certainly.
Promising review: "We are obsessed! I have been looking for a snack cup for our daughter for a little bit now but ultimately chose this brand. Here’s why I like it: It’s clear! My baby can see what snacks are inside, and she gets so much joy trying to fish out what snack she wants. We put Cheerios and freeze-dried fruit in it for her, and I think the only 'complaint' I have is because of the dried fruit, when she turns it upside down the powder created from the snack does sneak out. But it’s worth it to see how excited my daughter gets when she has her snack cup. It provides her a little more independence." —Ariel Babbitt
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.
11. A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars so your little explorer can check out birds, airplanes, and other cool sights from their own front yard.
12. A tub of The Pink Stuff for returning your stainless steel, glass, drywall, and other surfaces to the glory they once had pre-kids and more notably pre-kids with crayons.
Promising review: "This mom of five is obsessed with this!! Lemme tell y’all something... If you have children under 2, buy about 50 of these! I have two little artists that have a knack for finding Sharpies, no matter where they are. Even if I don’t have any in the house, I’m pretty sure they can conjure them out of thin air. Sometimes, I wake up with an entire Picasso on my walls. This stuff right here will take all of it off, no matter what color it is, with little to no effort at all. There is no cleaner on the market like it, hands down THE BEST stuff." —Nate A.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
13. A Tushbaby hip carrier so you can keep your snuggly baby or toddler nice and close without having to carry 100% of their weight every hour of every day. Your arms are getting super strong, but let's give 'em a break.
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds.
Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed! I love my Tushbaby! The quality is amazing, and I love the pockets big enough to store my huge iPhone max. I took it to Disneyland, and I'm so glad I did; my toddler wanted to be carried everywhere, and this saved my back. Even my husband wore it, and he loved it too!" —Kelsi Earwood
Get it from Amazon for $84.99.