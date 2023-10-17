FYI, Parent Reviewers (Or Their Kids) Are "Obsessed" With These 27 Products

Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "I have been struggling with my toddler’s super curly hair. (My hair is hopelessly straight.) Bath time hair brushing led to meltdown level screaming — no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed, and occasionally as a refresh in the morning, has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair — she’s obsessed with it, too." —LDacy

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.