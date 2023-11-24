Skip To Content
    Just 15 Gifts Under $50 You’ll Be Tempted To Buy Almost Immediately

    You'll adore these pretty, practical, and affordable finds from our Goodful shop.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A magnetic bag hanger so they can rest assured that their prized possession isn't relegated to the floor of the dive bar the next time you take them out.

    a purse hanging on a metal table leg by a tan and gold magnetic disc
    Goodful

    The bag hander is made of vegan leather and can hold up to 8 pounds. 

    Price: $14.99 (originally $24.99, available in two colors)

    2. A Goodful Kitchen wok whose ceramic nonstick surface is slippy and easy to clean and whose high sides make it perfect for their signature stir-fries. Come and get it!

    cream ceramic nonstick wok
    Goodful

    The wok is oven-safe up to 450 degrees, is dishwasher-safe, and is PFOA-free. 

    Price: $34.99

    3. A luxurious body oil scented with thyme to hydrate and perfume to the highest. Its elegant glass bottle that will look perfect on their counter takes it over the edge.

    bottle of Payot Paris body oil
    Goodful

    The body oil is non-GMO, paraben-free, and isn't tested on animals. 

    Price: $43 (get 20% off with code "HOLIDAY23")

    4. A faux pearl-embellished headband for the giftee who likes to be a little extra when it comes to their accessories. This is the perfect mix of whimsical and elevated and will be an excellent final touch for their NYE look.

    model in pink satin knotted headband with pearl accents
    Goodful

    Price: $20

    5. A Fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.

    model holding a fresh coffee scented candle in an amber jar
    Goodful

    The candle has a 60+ hour burn time, is made from a soy-based wax blend, and is gluten-free, phthalate-free, non-toxic, and cruelty-free.

    Price: $24.99

    6. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.

    blue glass jar of bath salts
    Goodful

    The salts are vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Price: $38 (get 20% off with code "HOLIDAY23")

    7. A stunningly colorful wall planner that's the perfect fit for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique present.

    a wall planner made up of 12 solid colored month calendar posters
    Goodful

    Promising review: "I received my spectrum wall calendar last week and oh boy it didn't disappoint! Exactly as pictured! It is hard to find a calendar like this, most out there are dull and small. I work in real estate and this is the perfect size to keep everything organized and legible. I have received lots of compliments!" —Tatiana Hall

    Price: $48

    8. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.

    model wearing silky green eye mask
    Goodful

    The mask is made from eucalyptus silk, which is Tencel lyocell made from eucalyptus. 

    Price: $20 (originally $30; available in four colors)

    9. A colorful puzzle because who doesn't love wiling away the hours solving a pretty puzzle with their pals? Especially over the winter holiday with blessed nothing else to do but hang, chat, and puzzle.

    models working on colorful puzzle with sun design
    Goodful

    The puzzle features art by Clare Youngs and has 1,000 pieces. 

    Price: $30

    10. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus — two of my personal favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.

    amber bottle of milk and honey brand body wash
    Goodful

    The soap is cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "Smells so refreshing and makes me feel like I am showering in a luxurious spa instead of an apartment. Highly recommend! Love the eucalyptus." —Anna F. 

    Price: $30

    11. A pyramid-shaped incense holder so they finally have *just* the place to burn their incense that conveniently doubles as a cool lil' piece of decor.

    clear grey step pyramid shaped incense holder
    Goodful

    The incense holder is made of borosilicate glass.

    Price: $28 (available in four colors)

    12. A 12-pack of mesh grocery bags with drawstring closures so they can skip the flimsy plastic bags in the produce section in favor of some reusable and breathable ones. A gift for them and a gift for the planet.

    mesh produce bags
    Goodful

    The set includes four large, four medium, and four small bags. 

    Price: $12.99

    13. A three-pack of patterned stainless-steel straws to ensure they always have a reusable option on hand that looks rad to boot!

    mint, tan, and rose gold stinless steel straws with paint splatter patterns on them
    Goodful

    The stainless steel straws are BPA-free and come with a cleaning brush. 

    Price: $12.99 (also available in a pack of six)

    14. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what anyone is looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!

    ash and painted white steel round wall clock
    Goodful

    The clock requires one AA battery, which is not included. 

    Price: $42.50 (originally $50; available in two colors)

    15. A set of three nesting trays so they have the perfect place to put their candles, keys, wallet, jewelry...any everyday object that doesn't quite have a home yet.

    flat oblong nesting trays in natural light wood, light grey, and dark green
    Goodful

    The smallest tray is made of wood, the medium tray is plastic, and the longest tray is aluminum. 

    Price: $48 (available in five colors)

