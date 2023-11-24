Just 15 Gifts Under $50 You’ll Be Tempted To Buy Almost Immediately

1. A magnetic bag hanger so they can rest assured that their prized possession isn't relegated to the floor of the dive bar the next time you take them out.
2. A Goodful Kitchen wok whose ceramic nonstick surface is slippy and easy to clean and whose high sides make it perfect for their signature stir-fries. Come and get it!
3. A luxurious body oil scented with thyme to hydrate and perfume to the highest. Its elegant glass bottle that will look perfect on their counter takes it over the edge.
4. A faux pearl-embellished headband for the giftee who likes to be a little extra when it comes to their accessories. This is the perfect mix of whimsical and elevated and will be an excellent final touch for their NYE look.
5. A Fresh coffee-scented candle to make their house smell *chef's kiss*. Coffee and candles are two of the most beloved things in the modern world. Combined? I can't imagine something they'd be happier to open.
6. A jar of lavender-scented mineral bath salts so at the end of a long day they can sink into a sumptuous and relaxing bath to unwind. Nothing like a good soak.
7. A stunningly colorful wall planner that's the perfect fit for anyone who can't quite decide if they're a minimalist or a maximalist. Sleek design + bright solid colors = an irresistibly unique present.
8. A silky eye mask so they can get a great night's rest any and everywhere. Its slippy texture will also be kind to their skin and hair, so there aren't any trade-offs for achieving the ultimate shut-eye.
9. A colorful puzzle because who doesn't love wiling away the hours solving a pretty puzzle with their pals? Especially over the winter holiday with blessed nothing else to do but hang, chat, and puzzle.
10. A castile soap body wash that smells like lavender and eucalyptus — two of my personal favorite scents. It's gonna feel and smell great, as well as look tip-top in their shower. Very posh.
11. A pyramid-shaped incense holder so they finally have *just* the place to burn their incense that conveniently doubles as a cool lil' piece of decor.
12. A 12-pack of mesh grocery bags with drawstring closures so they can skip the flimsy plastic bags in the produce section in favor of some reusable and breathable ones. A gift for them and a gift for the planet.
13. A three-pack of patterned stainless-steel straws to ensure they always have a reusable option on hand that looks rad to boot!
14. An ash wall clock that's both practical and beautiful — just what anyone is looking for when it comes to new home decor. Telling the time the old-fashioned way has its merits!
15. A set of three nesting trays so they have the perfect place to put their candles, keys, wallet, jewelry...any everyday object that doesn't quite have a home yet.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.