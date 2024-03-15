Skip To Content
    27 Clothing Items From Amazon So Stylish You Might Want To Hide Them From Your Roommate

    "Sorry, My Closet Shop is closed today."

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A V-neck button-down dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfortable and adorable. Here's lookin' at you, row of buttons!

    Promising review: "Comfortable, pockets, cute, super beautiful, and great quality. Couldn’t ask for more! Buying another one ASAP!" —dev

    Price: $34.59 (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors)

    2. A sleeveless jumpsuit if 2024 is finally the year you enter your Jumpsuit Era. And it's about time, too! Welcome to the club, here's your membership card. 👇

    A model wearing a sleeveless wrap jumpsuit in olive
    Promising review: "This feels so high end! Great material, thick & soft! Love it!" —Adrienne

    Price: $44.69+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in six colors)

    3. A cropped corduroy jacket that's the perfect layering piece during all four seasons. It's a "hang by the door just in case" garment for sure.

    A model wearing a apricot cropped corduroy jacket
    Promising review: "I wear this jacket all the time. I love the fact that it's not too heavy or too light of a jacket. I can throw it on and go on a hot day or a cool day and still feel comfortable and stylish." —Jené Garrett

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors)

    4. A high-waisted flowy skirt for anyone who feels their best in easy, breezy 'fits. You're about to be in heaven, and lucky you, there are 20 (!!!) colors to choose from.

    Promising review: "So comfortable and breathable. Washed sooooooooo well! Got so many compliments on it while away on vacation." —SKP

    Price: $33.89 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors)

    5. A pair of boyfriend jeans whose cuffed style will help you show off your fave sneakers, flats, or ankle boots.

    reviewer wearing the jeans
    Promising review: "I love these jeans! They are exactly what I was hoping for. I wanted a pair of jeans to wear with boots; these jeans are perfect for that! I usually wear a size 8. I ordered a size 6, and they fit perfectly." —Bobby Jo

    Price: $23.10+ (available in sizes 6–18 and in five colors)

    6. A biker jacket that unfortunately does *not* come with a motorcycle as an included accessory, but that's OK, it's still cool!

    A model wearing an army green zip-up biker jacket
    Promising review: "Love this moto jacket in black jean material. Perfect fit and love this style. Too chic!!!! Love it!!!!" —S Baugh 

    Price: $39.59+ (available in sizes L–5X and three colors)

    7. A bell-sleeve blouse with two mesh stripes on the flare that add a fun little twist to an endlessly wearable silhouette.

    Promising review: "I love this style! Very comfortable and easy to wash. I want one in every color and pattern!" —Angela

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors)

    8. A tie-knot blouse for anyone looking for a waist-accenting silhouette without going for a full crop top.

    Promising review: "This top is very versatile. It could be worn to work or out for an evening of fun! The tie front and buttons in the front make it very fashionable. The shirt is very comfortable and highly recommended!" —Danielle Richesson

    Price: $26.88 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors)

    9. A pair of overalls because if you haven't hopped on the overalls trend, there's no time like the present. You can layer them over almost any top, they're comfy as heck, and they're one of my personal favorite garments right now for whatever that's worth.

    Promising review: "These are by far the most comfortable overalls I’ve ever had! The fit is great, they’re super stretchy, and the color is awesome! I love the denim look without the heaviness that usually comes with them. Would recommend!" —13455

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors/prints)

    10. A sweater dress to stave off the need to wear constricting pants, even on chilly spring evenings. Throw some boots on with this stunner and you're good to go.

    Promising review: "Beautiful sweater dress. Long enough to be worn with or without leggings. Fits and looks as expected. I will be buying two more. Highly recommend." —Tifany Kurtz

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 21 colors)

    11. A polka dot two-piece set that you should picture yourself wearing on a sunny outdoor vacay this spring or summer. Can you see it? Well, there's a 99% chance you're wearing this outfit in that fantasy.

    Promising review: "Love this outfit!!! So comfy and affordable... Very chic :) I'm 5'2" 160 lbs. I ordered a M. Fits perfect!" —Monique M. Sanchez

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors)

    12. A square-neck dress whose trendy long puff-sleeves are sure to be the envy of literally anyone who sees them. Don't let anyone borrow this dress, it's unlikely to be returned.

    Promising review: "This dress fit really nicely and has a nice quality. Definitely a must-buy. :)" —Amazed

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors)

    13. A pair of high-waisted trousers whose wide leg conveniently makes them comfortable *and* mega-trendy. Remember when we used to wear pants that looked painted on? Dark times).

    A model wearing a pair of black, high-waisted, wool-blend, cropped, wide-leg trousers
    Promising review: "I love these slacks. The wool is very soft. They look like they are made for me. I am 5’4” and weigh 138 lbs. I bought a M because my waist is 29”. I hit the jackpot with these pants. If they made other colors I would buy more. I highly recommend the product." —Sandra Summer-Parks

    Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors) 

    14. A knit crop top sweater and skirt set because, speaking from experience, it can be hard to resist buying a matching set. Lucky for you, this one is under $50 for both pieces.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater set. It's lightweight, very comfortable, and super cute on. I receive compliments whenever I wear it. I ordered other colors because I love it so much!" —Sieta Chapman

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors)

    15. A strapless mini dress with a simple-yet-elegant ruffle detail that is made to be your new go-to look for drinks with friends after work. Complaining about work is even better when you're wearing *just* the right 'fit.

    A reviewer wearing the same strapless off shoulder ruffled mini dress in black
    Promising review: "This is the perfect dress for so many occasions; for the price point, it is totally worth the purchase! I dressed it up with a silver belt and shawl for a wedding, and I will be wearing it to a BBQ this weekend. Very comfortable, too! Believe the hype and get this dress!" —Kelly Lavery 

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes L–4X and in four colors)

    16. A mini dress whose surplice neckline and flouncy skirt are picture-perfect for spending the day at the farmer's market or a music festival.

    Promising review: "Such a perfect spring dress! The green is such a pretty print and color!! I’m 5'11", and the large fit perfect, and the length is great! The material is so nice and such a great dress for the price!!!" —Marianna Bolanos

    Price: $35.09 (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors)

    17. A suede skirt with some serious vintage vibes for all my folks who who love a throwback.

    Promising review: "So cute! Love material, fit, and style! I’m 5’3", 130 pounds, and went with size M!" —Caroline

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors)

    18. A pom-pom cami because ya know what's often under-appreciated when putting together an outfit? Texture. This top fixes that.

    A model wearing a spaghetti strap pom pom camisole in white
    Promising review: "I love this material. Very comfy and stylish!" —Cordero M

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 24 colors)

    19. A cross-wrap knit sweater that *yes* may prompt some questions from friends about how you got it on (lol, it's simple, don't worry), but that'll be worth it since you'll get triple the amount of compliments.

    A model wearing a v neck long sleeve off the shoulder wrap sweater in khaki
    Promising review: "This sweater is super soft and cozy. The fabric quality is great, and it can be worn multiple ways. I'm a medium but ordered a large because I wanted it slightly oversized. I plan on ordering again in a different color. Worth every penny!" —Alicia Hill

    Price: $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors)

    20. A houndstooth sweater vest to add yet another brilliant knit to your transitional spring wardrobe. Layer it over almost anything, and boom! Instant influencer.

    A reviewer wearing a khaki houndstooth sweater vest
    Promising review: "I sized up one size and so happy I did. I got a medium and love the oversized fit. I am OBSESSED with this vest! Such high quality and so on trend! Super comfortable, not itchy, and goes with so much! Highly recommend!" —Stephanie Leigh

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 12 colors)

    21. A maxi, boho-chic dress so you can keep cheery summer vibes going via floral print well into the spring.

    A reviewer wearing a black floral, boho-inspired, short-sleeved maxi dress
    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! When I wear it, I get compliments on this dress every where I go." —ABgreen

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 12 colors)

    22. A classic swing dress whose slightly ruffled sleeves will differentiate it from the rest of your collection. Listen, you don't need to defend your love of an A-line style to me!

    A model wearing a short ruffle sleeve swing dress in a black sunflower pattern
    Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable; it's like wearing your nightdress! It looks amazing, soft fabric, not see-through at all. I get compliments all the time!" —Mrs. J.

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes L–4X and in 41 colors)

    23. A puff-sleeve top in a soft French terry fabric if you're having a hard time choosing between a regular top and a sweater. This feels like the perfect (and most adorable) midpoint.

    Promising review: "This is a great piece that can be dressed up or worn casually. The material is great — very soft and washes well." —Iris Gutierrez

    Price: $15.05+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in six colors)

    24. A boho blouse available in an array of seriously cute florals and paisleys for any day when a solid look just won't do. For me, that's every day, but you're on your own pattern journey.

    A model wearing a long sleeve boho blouse in red floral
    Promising review: "Love this blouse, material, vibrant color. Fits well with a casual or elegant look." —Silve

    Price: $28.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors)

    25. A floral romper with a shirred top that has the benefit of being both super trendy *and* wildly comfortable. Wait, why aren't I wearing this right now?

    A reviewer wearing a ruffled short sleeve sleeve romper in blue
    Promising review: "This romper is very beautiful, comfortable, and lightweight. I love this romper!" —Melissa Hall

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors)

    26. A V-neck tank blouse whose cute li'l buttons are just the cherry on top of an already adorable silhouette.

    Promising review: "Fits nicely! In fact, I really liked the look that I immediately ordered another top in another color. Looks nice with jeans or shorts, as well as with dress pants, and a light jacket." —Jodie Clarke

    Price: $23.95 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors)

    27. A floral draped shawl if you love a T-shirt or tank dress but want to add a little something extra to make it a full look, ya know?

    Promising review: "Beautiful covering for any outfit! Kimono came as described and is a beautiful, vibrant, orange color. Goes with many outfits and very comfortable." —Alexsandra Cortés

    Price: $25.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors)

