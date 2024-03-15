27 Clothing Items From Amazon So Stylish You Might Want To Hide Them From Your Roommate

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A V-neck button-down dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfortable and adorable. Here's lookin' at you, row of buttons!
2. A sleeveless jumpsuit if 2024 is finally the year you enter your Jumpsuit Era. And it's about time, too! Welcome to the club, here's your membership card. 👇
3. A cropped corduroy jacket that's the perfect layering piece during all four seasons. It's a "hang by the door just in case" garment for sure.
4. A high-waisted flowy skirt for anyone who feels their best in easy, breezy 'fits. You're about to be in heaven, and lucky you, there are 20 (!!!) colors to choose from.
5. A pair of boyfriend jeans whose cuffed style will help you show off your fave sneakers, flats, or ankle boots.
6. A biker jacket that unfortunately does *not* come with a motorcycle as an included accessory, but that's OK, it's still cool!
7. A bell-sleeve blouse with two mesh stripes on the flare that add a fun little twist to an endlessly wearable silhouette.
8. A tie-knot blouse for anyone looking for a waist-accenting silhouette without going for a full crop top.
9. A pair of overalls because if you haven't hopped on the overalls trend, there's no time like the present. You can layer them over almost any top, they're comfy as heck, and they're one of my personal favorite garments right now for whatever that's worth.
10. A sweater dress to stave off the need to wear constricting pants, even on chilly spring evenings. Throw some boots on with this stunner and you're good to go.
11. A polka dot two-piece set that you should picture yourself wearing on a sunny outdoor vacay this spring or summer. Can you see it? Well, there's a 99% chance you're wearing this outfit in that fantasy.
12. A square-neck dress whose trendy long puff-sleeves are sure to be the envy of literally anyone who sees them. Don't let anyone borrow this dress, it's unlikely to be returned.
13. A pair of high-waisted trousers whose wide leg conveniently makes them comfortable *and* mega-trendy. Remember when we used to wear pants that looked painted on? Dark times).
14. A knit crop top sweater and skirt set because, speaking from experience, it can be hard to resist buying a matching set. Lucky for you, this one is under $50 for both pieces.
15. A strapless mini dress with a simple-yet-elegant ruffle detail that is made to be your new go-to look for drinks with friends after work. Complaining about work is even better when you're wearing *just* the right 'fit.
16. A mini dress whose surplice neckline and flouncy skirt are picture-perfect for spending the day at the farmer's market or a music festival.
18. A pom-pom cami because ya know what's often under-appreciated when putting together an outfit? Texture. This top fixes that.
19. A cross-wrap knit sweater that *yes* may prompt some questions from friends about how you got it on (lol, it's simple, don't worry), but that'll be worth it since you'll get triple the amount of compliments.
20. A houndstooth sweater vest to add yet another brilliant knit to your transitional spring wardrobe. Layer it over almost anything, and boom! Instant influencer.
21. A maxi, boho-chic dress so you can keep cheery summer vibes going via floral print well into the spring.
22. A classic swing dress whose slightly ruffled sleeves will differentiate it from the rest of your collection. Listen, you don't need to defend your love of an A-line style to me!
23. A puff-sleeve top in a soft French terry fabric if you're having a hard time choosing between a regular top and a sweater. This feels like the perfect (and most adorable) midpoint.
24. A boho blouse available in an array of seriously cute florals and paisleys for any day when a solid look just won't do. For me, that's every day, but you're on your own pattern journey.
25. A floral romper with a shirred top that has the benefit of being both super trendy *and* wildly comfortable. Wait, why aren't I wearing this right now?
26. A V-neck tank blouse whose cute li'l buttons are just the cherry on top of an already adorable silhouette.
27. A floral draped shawl if you love a T-shirt or tank dress but want to add a little something extra to make it a full look, ya know?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.