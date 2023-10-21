22 Pieces Of Fall Clothing From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are "Cozy"

1. A fuzzy fleece three-piece lounge set whose included tank, pants, and robe combine forces to create the Most Comfortable Outfit In The World™️.
2. A knit sweater with an adorable cabled heart in the center — forget wearing your heart on your sleeve. Think bigger!
3. A long-sleeve dress whose tied center both creates an interesting shape *and* mimics the comforts of having a sweatshirt tied around your waist.
4. A luxurious shawl if you want to be the snuggliest *and* most stylish guest at every autumnal wedding you attend this year.
5. A lightweight bomber jacket for anyone who needs to add a few more pieces of transitional clothing to their wardrobe. Tees are too summery. Coats are too wintery. This light layer is just right.
6. A knit turtleneck sweater because the first day of the year when you feel a chill in the air calls for a new sweater. Yes, I just made up that rule, but that doesn't make it any less true, just roll with it.
7. A pair of touch-screen gloves so you can keep your fingies warm *and* text your friends about how much you love them at the same time.
8. A Columbia fleece jacket that's an undeniable practical staple for the fall, especially if you're planning any chilly hikes or adventures.
9. A pair of soft velvet leggings for anyone who wants to keep their legs from getting cold without having to reach for constricting jeans everyday.
10. A thick knitted beanie with — ahhh! — a super cute faux fur poof to help keep your head and ears warm and look darn good while doing it.
11. A teddy bear jacket, because it doesn't get more cozy than a big ol' snuggly layer. You new signature piece has arrived.
12. An asymmetrical pullover sweater whose angled ribbing and cool hem definitely sets it apart from the rest of your sweaters enough to justify adding it to the collection.
13. A soft popcorn sweater because fuzzy = good, and I really don't think I need to explain myself any further.
14. A flowy oversize shirt so versatile you might as well get a few so you never have to be without it. Tied, tucked in, or as-is it'll be the perfect pair for any pants or skirts you throw at it.
15. A lantern sleeve sweater because it's official: huge sleeves are IN! And thank goodness, I'm tired of my arms being restricted.
16. A classic crewneck sweater you're gonna wanna go ahead and get in a few of the whopping 33 (!!!) colors available. From brights to neutrals, there's a hue for every mood.
17. A corduroy button-down top to pop on over any and every outfit from now until December. Go ahead and just keep it hung up by the front door so it's there when you need it.
18. A cozy open-front sweater that's simply made for the pumpkin patch. *Cue witty and cute Instagram caption about sweater weather.*
19. A hooded knit cardigan with unique toggle closures to give you a woodsy vibe without having to fully cosplay as a lumberjack.
20. A casual pullover sweater whose color-blocked stripes are just *chef's kiss*. As the prophet SpongeBob once sang: "The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time."
21. A soft cardigan that pretty soon you won't be able to remember life without. It even has two big front pockets to hold your favorite autumn treats.
22. A fisherman cable turtleneck that is more than ready to accompany you on any and all hot girl walks you take through the park this fall.
Promising review: "Loved the cotton feel of this sweater. It’s warm and cozy without being scratchy. Now I want another one." —Cindy Buell NZ
Get it from Amazon for $33.20+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X and 21 colors).
