    22 Pieces Of Fall Clothing From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are "Cozy"

    That's pretty much the only adjective I'm worried about when it comes to my fall wardrobe.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Hanan Awad
    by Hanan Awad

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A fuzzy fleece three-piece lounge set whose included tank, pants, and robe combine forces to create the Most Comfortable Outfit In The World™️.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Heads up this set is hand wash only.

    Promising review: "Set is super cozy and warm. Love the quality. Based on the sizing chart, I would say size up. The band on the waist does stretch, but for comfort I would size up one." —Lizbeth Quintana

    Price: $47.69 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 colors/patterns)

    2. A knit sweater with an adorable cabled heart in the center — forget wearing your heart on your sleeve. Think bigger!

    Reviewer wearing black sweater with pink heart, stops past the waist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super comfy, cozy, and lightweight. Love the style. I ordered another one after the first. Got tons of compliments." —Kiersten

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors/patterns)

    3. A long-sleeve dress whose tied center both creates an interesting shape *and* mimics the comforts of having a sweatshirt tied around your waist.

    Reviewer wearing sand colored long sleeve dress, stops mid thigh
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the material! Soft and cozy with leggings and a scarf! Perfect for all seasons! I love how it ties at the waist! " —AlexZ

    Price: $16+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 31 colors/patterns)

    4. A luxurious shawl if you want to be the snuggliest *and* most stylish guest at every autumnal wedding you attend this year.

    Reviewer wearing brown faux fur wrap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shawl was perfect for my chilly wedding! It was so warm and cozy! The color was perfect, and it really almost feels like real fur." —Roxanne

    Price: $49.99 (available two sizes and 14 colors)

    5. A lightweight bomber jacket for anyone who needs to add a few more pieces of transitional clothing to their wardrobe. Tees are too summery. Coats are too wintery. This light layer is just right.

    Reviewer wearing blue jacket with black zipper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Light but cozy, definitely comfy and stylish." —gabriela jakubek

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors)

    6. A knit turtleneck sweater because the first day of the year when you feel a chill in the air calls for a new sweater. Yes, I just made up that rule, but that doesn't make it any less true, just roll with it.

    Reviewer wearing orange sweater with high turtle neck
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! Perfectly oversized and cozy. You can dress it up or dress it down." —Chris

    Price: $41.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors/patterns)

    7. A pair of touch-screen gloves so you can keep your fingies warm *and* text your friends about how much you love them at the same time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these gloves. The touch-screen aspect is excellent, but, as with pretty much all gloves, you are able to type on your phone but the precision is slightly off. This doesn’t really bother me as I can still use the other features on my phone with them on, which I really enjoy. The gloves are especially great since I often do labor work outside, and they keep my hands delightfully cozy while still allowing me to perform my tasks. I bought a pair for both of my coworkers, and they really enjoy them as well. Would definitely recommend." —M.H.

    Price: $5.99+ (available in sizes M–XL and 12 colors)

    8. A Columbia fleece jacket that's an undeniable practical staple for the fall, especially if you're planning any chilly hikes or adventures.

    Reviewer wearing charcoal jacket with zipper, stops at the waist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I literally just got this jacket and tried it on. I LOVE it! I WISH I lived in cold climate so I could wear this very cozy jacket a lot more often! The fabric is a very interesting texture. I got it in the cirrus grey color. Very happy with this purchase.” —Vicki Alexander

    Price: $59.99+ (available in sizes XS Petite–3X and 114 colors)

    9. A pair of soft velvet leggings for anyone who wants to keep their legs from getting cold without having to reach for constricting jeans everyday.

    Reviewer wearing black velvet leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable, soft, and cozy that I am probably going to order another pair so I have something to wear while the other pair is drying. Good as jammies and fine out of the house, too, with a nice tunic or sweater." —Laserbeam

    Price: $17.95+ (available in one size, one size plus, or S–3X and 36 colors/patterns)

    10. A thick knitted beanie with — ahhh! — a super cute faux fur poof to help keep your head and ears warm and look darn good while doing it.

    Reviewer wearing black knitted beanie with black pom pom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This beanie is perfect for cold weather. It fits great and is warm and cozy. The best part is that the pom pom is detachable and cute. So you can mix and match if you have several beanies." —just_Trish_style

    Price: $16.99+ (available in 32 colors)

    11. A teddy bear jacket, because it doesn't get more cozy than a big ol' snuggly layer. You new signature piece has arrived.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very soft teddy bear material. A nice big warm soft hug. This is a very cuddly coat. I got these for my girls for Valentine's Day and told them this was a big hug from your dad. They immediately wore them and lounged around and loved how warm and cozy the fit and material were. This was a win! It's tough to please teenagers, and this got smiles." —J. Hall

    Price: $43.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors)

    12. An asymmetrical pullover sweater whose angled ribbing and cool hem definitely sets it apart from the rest of your sweaters enough to justify adding it to the collection.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great cozy sweater for an amazing value. I am quite impressed at the thickness and softness of the material. This is meant to be oversized, so order your normal size. Washes great in cold water and tumble dry low. I’m back for another color!" —Marianna

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors/patterns)

    13. A soft popcorn sweater because fuzzy = good, and I really don't think I need to explain myself any further.

    Reviewer wearing oversized cream colored sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this sweater! Perfect if you love oversized. Fits true to size and is so dang soft and comfy! It feels like you are wearing a warm blanket! Love this color and great quality and material. If you like oversized, I’d get your normal size, but if you don’t want it as long I would size down. Love this sweater and would recommend! So so soft and cozy." —Caitlin Edmund

    Price: $41.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 30 colors/patterns)

    14. A flowy oversize shirt so versatile you might as well get a few so you never have to be without it. Tied, tucked in, or as-is it'll be the perfect pair for any pants or skirts you throw at it.

    Reviewer wearing beige long sleeve shirt with high neck
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the fit, color and feel...such a perfect basic. I’ve worn this twice and have received SO many compliments on it. It’s really cozy but still adds some shape by being fitted on the forearms. This piece is sewn well, and the neckline is just wide enough to show a bit of collarbone. It can be styled by pulling off of one shoulder too. Highly recommend!" —Emily

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors/designs)

    15. A lantern sleeve sweater because it's official: huge sleeves are IN! And thank goodness, I'm tired of my arms being restricted.

    a reviewer wearing the sweater in green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater is so cozy, not heavy, and goes with so many different things. It can be dressed up or down. One of my favorite purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    16. A classic crewneck sweater you're gonna wanna go ahead and get in a few of the whopping 33 (!!!) colors available. From brights to neutrals, there's a hue for every mood.

    reviewer in red crewneck sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an extremely soft and comfortable mid-weight sweater. I especially like the fact that it is made with a cotton knit that is great for winters in the south. It's a cozy addition to my winter wardrobe. I plan to wear the off-white sweater with a pair of off-white cords on Christmas. Very pleased with my purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $32.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 33 colors)

    17. A corduroy button-down top to pop on over any and every outfit from now until December. Go ahead and just keep it hung up by the front door so it's there when you need it.

    reviewer wearing the top in beige
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really love the how cozy this is without being heavy, and this color is gorgeous. Exactly what I wanted." —Erika

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 50 colors)

    18. A cozy open-front sweater that's simply made for the pumpkin patch. *Cue witty and cute Instagram caption about sweater weather.*

    reviewer wearing the chunky knit sweater in orange
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for a fall photo shoot, and it was perfect. It's also so cozy that I think I'll live in it all winter! It's an oversized style, but I definitely suggest sizing up if you want it to fit like they show in the picture." —Hannah VanDuinen

    Price: $34.82 (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors/designs)

    19. A hooded knit cardigan with unique toggle closures to give you a woodsy vibe without having to fully cosplay as a lumberjack.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For the loose, oversized look on the picture I went up one size. It's perfect, fits over regular shirts fine; the arms are a bit tight over sweaters. The body part of the cardigan is fleece lined; arms are cloth lined. The sweater is super cozy, the lining makes it functionally windproof, and so far this cardigan and a thin sweater has been all I've needed." —Scary Blonde Chick

    Price: $52.59+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 34 colors/designs)

    20. A casual pullover sweater whose color-blocked stripes are just *chef's kiss*. As the prophet SpongeBob once sang: "The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time."

    Reviewer wearing orange, white, black and gray stripes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this sweater! It is soft and lightweight while still feeling cozy. I love the colors. I typically order a size up for sweaters, and I love the fit. It is more oversized and fits more like the model. So I recommend ordering two sizes larger than your normal size." —Malachi and Kristina

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors/designs)

    21. A soft cardigan that pretty soon you won't be able to remember life without. It even has two big front pockets to hold your favorite autumn treats.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I got this sweater to wear to work, and I absolutely love it! It is super soft and plushier than I expected. I am usually cold at work, so this is perfect to add on as an extra layer while still looking stylish! I love the length of the sweater too. It's great for wearing with leggings and a tunic top or dress. Definitely happy with my purchase and would recommend!” —Amazon Customer

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 33 colors)

    22. fisherman cable turtleneck that is more than ready to accompany you on any and all hot girl walks you take through the park this fall. 

    Reviewer wearing white sweater
    Reviewer wearing sweater
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved the cotton feel of this sweater. It’s warm and cozy without being scratchy. Now I want another one." —Cindy Buell NZ

    Get it from Amazon for $33.20+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X and 21 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.