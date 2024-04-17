BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Dresses From Amazon Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Comfy, cute, and compliment-worthy styles ahead.

by
Rachel Dunkel
by Rachel Dunkel

BuzzFeed Contributor

,
Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A gorgeous floral print maxi dress if you can't stand the feeling of being constrained by your clothes. This beauty has a smocked waist and nice flowy skirt for maximum freedom.

Amazon

Promising review: "I love this dress! I got so many compliments on it! It fits like a dream (true-to-size) and is very comfy. I’m on the taller side and it also is long enough! I did wear a slip under it for some added opaqueness." —Rachyl Spencer

Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors)

2. A V-neck button-down dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfortable and adorable. Here's lookin' at you, row of buttons!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have bought eight of these dresses in different colors. Love them all! They are so comfy, cute, and have POCKETS! Can’t go wrong there. Great dress that I can wear with flip-flops (I live in Florida) or cute wedges for date night. Get compliments all the time on these dresses!" —Margarita - Amazon Customer

Price: $29.40 (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors)

3. A pleated hem wrap dress with dainty flutter sleeves that will dance in the wind as you frolic all summer long. You HAVE cancelled all other plans and pencilled in frolicking, right...?

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this dress! I want one in all the colors! It's lightweight and breathable. The overlay is very sheer but the under portion is perfect and you can't see through. I love the texture of the fabric and the construction is very good. I have gotten many compliments and the color is stunning. Perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater." —Holly Johnson

Price: $44.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 42 colors)

4. A tie-waist cotton sheath dress to upgrade your office style this season. It's been a while since you got a new "I'm a boss" outfit. Treat yourself.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I am a teacher and the dress is nice for the classroom! I got lots of compliments when wearing it! It looks cute and is comfy!" —Ashley Schutjer

Price: $28.79 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors)

5. An belted midi dress with a pleated skirt that's just dripping with casual elegance. Pop on your oversized shades and a sun hat, and you'll look like a celeb on vacation.

a model wearing the green and black dotted dress
Amazon

Promising review: "I got the green and black dress. It’s a beautiful dress and got so many compliments. Fit perfectly." —Jasmineeee

Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors/patterns)

6. A square-neck dress whose trendy long puff-sleeves are sure to be the envy of literally anyone who sees them. Don't let anyone borrow this dress, it's unlikely to be returned.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I ordered this dress super last minute not expecting much but it ended up being one of my favorite summer dresses. I get so many compliments when I wear it." —Wise Homemaking

Price: $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors)

7. A strapless mini dress with a simple-yet-elegant ruffle detail that is made to be your new go-to look for drinks with friends after work. Complaining about work is even better when you're wearing *just* the right 'fit.

A reviewer wearing the same strapless off shoulder ruffled mini dress in black
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wear this dress one night for dinner on our cruise and received some many compliments! Very cute fit and I would buy it again!" —HSneed

Price: $31.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and in four colors)

8. A maxi, boho-chic dress so you can keep cheery summer vibes going all day every day.

A reviewer wearing a black floral, boho-inspired, short-sleeved maxi dress
amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! When I wear it, I get compliments on this dress everywhere I go." —ABgreen

Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 12 colors)

9. A casual midi dress you'll be so happy to have on-hand on days when you need to look cute ASAP. Sleep an extra 15 minutes and let this dress answer the question, "What should I wear today?"

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is amazing, super comfy, and a great material. I wore this out yesterday and received so many compliments. A lot of my friends thought it was a boutique dress. I love the fabric!" —Connie Colbert

Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors)

10. A dreamy floral wrap dress you've been waiting to wear all winter long. Every single snowy day was worth it just for the indescribable feeling you'll get when you put this on for the first time. 

model wearing the pink floral dress
reviewer wearing the light blue and white dress
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is perfect. Perfect fit. Comfortable. Light and breezy. Good quality. I have worn this dress many times and always get compliments on it. I highly recommend this dress!" —jillpoletti

Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors/prints)

11. A darling A-line dress available in a range of plaid hues that's sure to be the star of any upcoming picnics. Way to be on theme!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is one of my first dresses from Amazon this year. I wear it frequently because I just love it and get compliments every time I wear it. It is lightweight, cool, and fun." —Leslie

Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in six prints)

12. shirred maxi dress that comes in 23 brilliant hues so to answer your question: yes, you could wear this dress for almost a month straight and technically never repeat your outfit. Thank you for asking. 

reviewer wearing the pink dress
reviewer wearing the purple dress
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "The fabric is high quality and is not thin like I was expecting. It is well-made. I got a ton of compliments on it after wearing it once! I would 10/10 recommend this dress to anyone. It’s great for work or a casual summer outing." —John G

Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors)

13. A mock-neck ruffle dress perfect for spring days when you want a little more coverage but can't wait another second to break into your collection of flouncy favorites.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Wow! Exactly the style I was looking for, great cut. The fabric is flowy and light and very comfortable. Colors and print are accurate to the picture. Love it." —Eliya_A

Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 24 colors)

14. A ruffly lantern-sleeve mini dress that you can style normally or with the sleeves off your shoulders if you want to feel a little extra free. 

reviewer wearing white dress in sunflower field
back of reviewer in the light blue dress showing the tie-back detail
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is honestly super versatile and pretty. I get so many compliments from friends whenever I wear this out. Because it's so flowy, yet a neutral color, I've been able to wear it to a bunch of different events. Worth the price 100%." —Hannah

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 styles)

15. A minidress for days when you just need a little extra boost. Adorable puff sleeves are good for that, and I bet we could get research to back that up.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

Price: $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors)

16. A mini dress whose surplice neckline and flouncy skirt are picture-perfect for spending the day at the farmer's market or a music festival.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality to. Have worn it several times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors)

17. A tie-waist sweater dress I think is giving model off duty, especially when styled in a casual off-the-shoulder way. Pair with sneaks and gold jewelry, and prepare to hide from the paps.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "OMG...I absolutely LOVE this dress. I received so many compliments. The material is of great quality, nice and thick. It’s definitely not cheap at all. I wore it off my shoulder but it will keep sliding back up. If you want the dress to be solely off the shoulder then cut the strap off the back. I’m leaving mine on bc I want the option of wearing it both on my shoulders and off." —Heather H.

Price: $45.89+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors)

18. A smocked bodice midi dress that simply screams summer. Wether you're on vacay or chillin' in your own backyard, you'll be looking better than ever.

amazon.com

Promising review: "So soft! The top is opaque, but the bottom is a teeny bit sheer — I just wore nude shorts underneath and it was fine, a slip would have been even better. Fits perfectly, looks absolutely adorable, and gets so many compliments. I'm considering wearing it for engagement photos, weather depending!" —Morgan

Price: $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in five colors)

19. A pullover hoodie dress to take your love of athleisure to the next level. A dress is probably the one kind of hoodie you don't own already! Time to complete the collection.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress! It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" —Erica Baldwin

Price: $27.88+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 36 colors)

20. A flowy maxi dress in a perfectly imperfect polka-dot pattern because life's too short to wear solids every day.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is gorgeous. I received so many compliments on it. It’s true-to-size and is very comfortable. I’m so happy with my purchase!!" —MK

Price: $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 18 colors)

21. A classic swing dress whose slightly ruffled sleeves will differentiate it from the rest of your collection. Listen, you don't need to defend your love of an A-line style to me!

A model wearing a short ruffle sleeve swing dress in a black sunflower pattern
amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable; it's like wearing your nightdress! It looks amazing, soft fabric, not see-through at all. I get compliments all the time!" —Mrs. J.

Price: $32.99 (available in sizes L–4X and in 42 colors)

22. A wrap dress I can totally see you brunching in. Picture it: You in this dress, your besties, a pitcher of mimosas, and ricotta pancakes for the table.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I really love this dress! I followed another review that said to order a size up...definitely order a size up. It fit great when it came. Received many compliments. Might order in another color." —Janelle M

Price: $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors)

23. A soft T-shirt dress so you can look casual and cute at a moment's notice. And with summer almost here, it's time to get some nice cool options for when the sun's doing its thing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this dress basically with one eye opened and one eye closed. Because I am ALWAYS skeptical about ordering things online. However, it surpassed my expectations. I got a lot of compliments while wearing it. The yellow is so vibrant and bright. The dress is super comfortable and it swings while I walk. I will be ordering three more in different colors. Hope I get a discount. 😄🤗😜" —Shenelle Wynne

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 37 colors)

24. A ruched bodycon dress that'll shepherd you through a killer night on the town. Don't worry, it's nice and stretchy so your signature moves on the dance floor won't be constrained.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So comfy!!! Lightweight, but not sheer. Great color, good stretch in the side gathering. Can't wait to order in more sizes." —Jacqueline Doty, Clarity by Jaqui

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors)

25. A cute tiered tunic dress you can style any which way, but I can't help but recommend pairing with cowboy boots. We're at peak yeehaw, lean in!