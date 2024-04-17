27 Dresses From Amazon Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A gorgeous floral print maxi dress if you can't stand the feeling of being constrained by your clothes. This beauty has a smocked waist and nice flowy skirt for maximum freedom.
2. A V-neck button-down dress that strikes the perfect balance of comfortable and adorable. Here's lookin' at you, row of buttons!
3. A pleated hem wrap dress with dainty flutter sleeves that will dance in the wind as you frolic all summer long. You HAVE cancelled all other plans and pencilled in frolicking, right...?
4. A tie-waist cotton sheath dress to upgrade your office style this season. It's been a while since you got a new "I'm a boss" outfit. Treat yourself.
5. An belted midi dress with a pleated skirt that's just dripping with casual elegance. Pop on your oversized shades and a sun hat, and you'll look like a celeb on vacation.
6. A square-neck dress whose trendy long puff-sleeves are sure to be the envy of literally anyone who sees them. Don't let anyone borrow this dress, it's unlikely to be returned.
7. A strapless mini dress with a simple-yet-elegant ruffle detail that is made to be your new go-to look for drinks with friends after work. Complaining about work is even better when you're wearing *just* the right 'fit.
9. A casual midi dress you'll be so happy to have on-hand on days when you need to look cute ASAP. Sleep an extra 15 minutes and let this dress answer the question, "What should I wear today?"
10. A dreamy floral wrap dress you've been waiting to wear all winter long. Every single snowy day was worth it just for the indescribable feeling you'll get when you put this on for the first time.
Promising review: "This dress is perfect. Perfect fit. Comfortable. Light and breezy. Good quality. I have worn this dress many times and always get compliments on it. I highly recommend this dress!" —jillpoletti
Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors/prints)
11. A darling A-line dress available in a range of plaid hues that's sure to be the star of any upcoming picnics. Way to be on theme!
12. A shirred maxi dress that comes in 23 brilliant hues so to answer your question: yes, you could wear this dress for almost a month straight and technically never repeat your outfit. Thank you for asking.
Promising review: "The fabric is high quality and is not thin like I was expecting. It is well-made. I got a ton of compliments on it after wearing it once! I would 10/10 recommend this dress to anyone. It’s great for work or a casual summer outing." —John G
Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors)
13. A mock-neck ruffle dress perfect for spring days when you want a little more coverage but can't wait another second to break into your collection of flouncy favorites.
14. A ruffly lantern-sleeve mini dress that you can style normally or with the sleeves off your shoulders if you want to feel a little extra free.
Promising review: "This dress is honestly super versatile and pretty. I get so many compliments from friends whenever I wear this out. Because it's so flowy, yet a neutral color, I've been able to wear it to a bunch of different events. Worth the price 100%." —Hannah
Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 styles)