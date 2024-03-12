Skip To Content
    FYI, You Can Use FSA Or HSA Money At Sephora: Here Are 15 Of The Best Things To Buy

    Use your FSA or HSA funds to stock up on acne patches, sunscreen, and more beauty essentials at Sephora.

    by Rachel Dube

    If you have extra HSA funds or money in your FSA account that's about to expire, then today is your lucky day because you can now use it at Sephora. From haircare to skincare, the retailer has it all!

    Learn more about how it works here, and then shop our favorites:

    1. A Murad acne treatment that'll help zap away zits and soothe redness as quickly as they come on. A true miracle worker, IMO.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with hormonal acne for over a year now and have tried everything under the sun along with seeing a dermatologist twice. Nothing has worked. This stuff is my holy grail! Especially for cystic deep under-the-skin pimples that take forever to come to the surface. I apply this treatment at night only on problem areas, wait for it to dry then top it with moisturizer. The next day they are less swollen, less painful, and less noticeable. I have sensitive skin and this also didn’t bother my skin at all. I don’t think twice a day is more effective especially if you have sensitive skin. I’m big on reading reviews and trying anything this past year only to be let down due to it not working. If you have cystic hormonal acne I’m telling you, YOU NEED THIS!!!" —Staycee

    Price: $45

    2. A Kosas SPF 40 mineral sunscreen to protect your skin while adding the perfect glow. The best part? It can be worn alone or as a base for makeup.

    The Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 mineral sunscreen
    Sephora

    Promising review: "The best thing about this is the tiny applicator. It ensures it doesn’t dispense too much like other brands and is easier to control. I love the glow and moisturizing effect it gives too. This needs to be more hyped!" —hana2

    Price: $40

    3. A hydrating First Aid Beauty moisturizer that quenches dry winter skin with a hefty dose of moisture, thanks to hero ingredients like shea butter, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin. The cream is also safe for different skin types, including sensitive.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "My go-to! I like that it is intensely hydrating but not super thick. Some thick cream moisturizers I have used just sit on top of your skin, but this one really sinks in and hydrates. I love it!" —MegsJanet93

    Price: $18+ (available in three sizes)

    4. A clear Shiseido sunscreen stick with SPF 50+ protection that'll blend seamlessly and not mess up your makeup. It's also water resistant for up to 80 minutes, in case you're headed to the beach or pool.

    Woman in a car smiling at a blue card she&#x27;s holding up to window, implying contactless payment
    Shiseido / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "I love this sunscreen. This is a great sunscreen for reapplying it through out the day, it has a great finish gives you a bit of the dewy look. I have also put my boyfriend on this since he doesn't like applying liquid suncreen, so this is perfect. He is really happy with [it] as well." —rajul26

    Price: $32 

    5. A Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA + Azelaic Acid + Niacinamide + AHA Cleanser to help reduce excess oil, clear breakouts, and keep your pores free from gunk and grime.

    model holding tube of the Skinfix cleanser
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Out of all the cleansers I have tried, nothing works but this. This is literally my holy grail and definitely a staple in my routine. Always keep coming back to this, as this is the only thing that clears my acne-prone skin." —maxpi

    Price: $10+ (available in two sizes) 

    6. An Kate Somerville acne spot treatment that helps eradicate pesky breakouts overnight. All you need is a teeny-tiny bit of this sulfur-based treatment to get rid of all those stubborn zits.

    Bottle of Kate Somerville EradiKate acne treatment
    Sephora

    Promising review: "One of the best pimple eradicators out there. I've been using it for many years now and it is my go-to when I start to feel the pimples kicking in. Highly recommend." —RDMe 

    Price: $28 

    7. A Sunday Riley UFO facial oil for clearing congested pores, treating acne, and smoothing skin. In other words, you'll never look back once this is in your beauty cabinet.

    Sunday Riley U.F.O. Acne Treatment Face Oil bottle
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. I've been using this product for seven years now!! It is the only thing that has helped my acne. I can’t recommend it enough!!" —Lupe920

    Price: $40+ (available in two sizes) 

    8. A Saie SPF 35 sunscreen with a slight tint that will cancel out any redness. The formula is also lightweight and mineral-based without leaving a white cast, which means it'll become an instant favorite.

    Model holding tube of the Saie SPF 35 sunscreen
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This sunscreen is a game-changer. Perfect for my dry skin, doesn't cling to dry patches and makes my skin super dewy and smooth. Love the clean ingredients as well, the perfect sunscreen. Will definitely be repurchasing after I run out." —Sephora reviewer

    Price: $38 

    9. A set of Peace Out sheer acne pimple patches that help heal zits at maximum speed. Put this transparent sticker on during the day and let it work its magic sucking the gunk out of your skin.

    The clear Peace Out acne healing dots
    Sephora

    Promising review: "These are SO amazing. They sit tight on the skin and don’t move around, and pull up so much oil and buildup from the skin. These worked so great especially on my popped whiteheads, it healed them wonderfully with no scarring. So awesome." —airpear89

    Price: $19 for a 20-pack (available in two sizes) 

    10. A Clinique scrub to help remove blackheads, dead skin, and anything else from the surface of your face. Just apply this mask once a week for five minutes and let it get to work.

    Clinique Blackhead Solutions deep pore cleanse &amp;amp; scrub
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I’ve struggled with blackheads on my nose and large pores and this product is a game-changer especially when used as a five-minute mask." —TheQuirkyOne 

    Price: $28

    11. A Murad daily clarifying peel that works wonders on acne-prone skin. Reviewers swear that it made a MAJOR difference in getting rid of any acne, texture, or little bumps.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I felt like I had to since this product is so amazing! I’m 18 and have been struggling with acne since middle school. I’ve found that drugstore cleaners and even prescribed topical treatments keep my skin at bay, but far from clear. I especially struggle with textured bumps on my forehead. This peel worked like magic! After only using it for a week, my skin is more clear than ever. My acne and bumps are almost completely gone, my pores look smaller, and my eyebags are less noticeable. Highly recommend!!" —Sephora reviewer

    Price: $47

    12. A Supergoop moisturizer formulated to deliver a hefty dose of hydration in an ultra-light formula *and* shield your face from the sun. The best part? It has SPF 40 protection and absorbs easily without leaving any residue or oil.

    Supergoop Triple Prep moisturizer containers
    Supergoop / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/supergoop/p/C1FAoRfLX0q/

    Promising review: "This is the best SPF moisturizer I have used. I have combo to oily skin, especially in the warmer months. This is hydrating, but it’s not at all heavy or greasy like some SPF moisturizers can be." —RaRa84

    Price: $48

    13. An exfoliating serum from The Ordinary that'll help minimize pore size, even out your texture, and keep breakouts at bay at the same time.

    Bottle of &#x27;The Ordinary&#x27; Salicylic Acid Serum
    The Ordinary / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/theordinary/p/CXwKs3aqRVb/

    Promising review: "I’ve only been using this product for a couple of days and I noticed that my pores are cleared and less noticeable. Can’t wait for the long term results!" —Sephora reviewer 

    Price: $7.50 

    14. A set of Peter Thomas Roth acne correction pads for eliminating stubborn acne, stopping breakouts before they form, and preventing new acne from returning to your cheeks, chin, and forehead.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "Changed my routine completely. I can’t imagine not using them anymore. You can see all the dirt you collect throughout the day and it made my skin look 1,000 times better. I try out many products, but this one for sure is doing some magic." —Sephora reviewer

    Price: $48 for a 60-pack

    15. A body sunscreen from Supergoop that'll be your go-to formula if you're spending time outdoors. This nonaerosol formula is water-resistant, easy to apply, and provides SPF 50 protection.

    Supergoop PLAY sunscreen
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is my favorite sunscreen! Fantastic smell, great coverage, and super effective. Gives a great sheen before absorbing." —Pandapants79

    Price: $24

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.