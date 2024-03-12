FYI, You Can Use FSA Or HSA Money At Sephora: Here Are 15 Of The Best Things To Buy

If you have extra HSA funds or money in your FSA account that's about to expire, then today is your lucky day because you can now use it at Sephora. From haircare to skincare, the retailer has it all!
1. A Murad acne treatment that'll help zap away zits and soothe redness as quickly as they come on. A true miracle worker, IMO.
2. A Kosas SPF 40 mineral sunscreen to protect your skin while adding the perfect glow. The best part? It can be worn alone or as a base for makeup.
3. A hydrating First Aid Beauty moisturizer that quenches dry winter skin with a hefty dose of moisture, thanks to hero ingredients like shea butter, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin. The cream is also safe for different skin types, including sensitive.
4. A clear Shiseido sunscreen stick with SPF 50+ protection that'll blend seamlessly and not mess up your makeup. It's also water resistant for up to 80 minutes, in case you're headed to the beach or pool.
5. A Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA + Azelaic Acid + Niacinamide + AHA Cleanser to help reduce excess oil, clear breakouts, and keep your pores free from gunk and grime.
6. An Kate Somerville acne spot treatment that helps eradicate pesky breakouts overnight. All you need is a teeny-tiny bit of this sulfur-based treatment to get rid of all those stubborn zits.
7. A Sunday Riley UFO facial oil for clearing congested pores, treating acne, and smoothing skin. In other words, you'll never look back once this is in your beauty cabinet.
8. A Saie SPF 35 sunscreen with a slight tint that will cancel out any redness. The formula is also lightweight and mineral-based without leaving a white cast, which means it'll become an instant favorite.
9. A set of Peace Out sheer acne pimple patches that help heal zits at maximum speed. Put this transparent sticker on during the day and let it work its magic sucking the gunk out of your skin.
10. A Clinique scrub to help remove blackheads, dead skin, and anything else from the surface of your face. Just apply this mask once a week for five minutes and let it get to work.
11. A Murad daily clarifying peel that works wonders on acne-prone skin. Reviewers swear that it made a MAJOR difference in getting rid of any acne, texture, or little bumps.
12. A Supergoop moisturizer formulated to deliver a hefty dose of hydration in an ultra-light formula *and* shield your face from the sun. The best part? It has SPF 40 protection and absorbs easily without leaving any residue or oil.
13. An exfoliating serum from The Ordinary that'll help minimize pore size, even out your texture, and keep breakouts at bay at the same time.
14. A set of Peter Thomas Roth acne correction pads for eliminating stubborn acne, stopping breakouts before they form, and preventing new acne from returning to your cheeks, chin, and forehead.
15. A body sunscreen from Supergoop that'll be your go-to formula if you're spending time outdoors. This nonaerosol formula is water-resistant, easy to apply, and provides SPF 50 protection.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.