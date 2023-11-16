How Well Do You Know BTS' Iconic Concert Movie "BTS: Yet To Come"?

We all know that Army are the most devoted fans in the world. But just how devoted are you?

BTS' legendary concert film BTS: Yet To Come is available now to watch on Prime Video, and, to no surprise, the BTS Army has swarmed the site to get another watch (or five) of one of the most important performances in the group's career.

Recorded in late 2022, the film sees Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, j-hope and SUGA take to the stage and dance their way through their amazing, record-breaking discography. But what was the exact date of recording? How many people attended? What song got its live debut? How many chains was j-hope wearing?

Take our quiz to not only fill the BTS void in your heart, but prove you're the most devoted Army member out there!