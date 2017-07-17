Hotstar Had Serious Issues Streaming The Game Of Thrones Premiere And Indians Just Fucking Went In

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is finally HERE, which means that you're probably scrambling to download a torrent right about now.
Turns out that paying up was actually the worst way to watch the premiere in India. At 7:30 am, the time when everyone was hitting Hotstar trying to stream the first episode, the company's servers choked.
People were 😡😡😡 AF.
Hotstar had actively dissed illegal torrents in the days leading up to the season premiere.
Which, tbh, didn't go over so well.
The company spent the entire morning telling customers to "clear browser cookies" to fix the problem.
How did you watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere?
