Hotstar Had Serious Issues Streaming The Game Of Thrones Premiere And Indians Just Fucking Went In

"I can't see! I CAN'T SEE!" -- Everyone trying to watch Game of Thrones on Hotstar this morning.

Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is finally HERE, which means that you're probably scrambling to download a torrent right about now.

Or maybe you're not being a complete cheapskate and signing up for Hotstar Premium, which is the only way you can watch it legally in India.

Turns out that paying up was actually the worst way to watch the premiere in India. At 7:30 am, the time when everyone was hitting Hotstar trying to stream the first episode, the company's servers choked.

Hotstar

People were 😡😡😡 AF.

No, not cool Hotstar
Tushar Kanwar @2shar

No, not cool Hotstar

@hotstartweets I signed up to watch @GameOfThrones early morning but you tell "Somethin went wrong" .Now have to look for torrents .WTF .
Syed Saman Murtuza @SyedSamanMurtuz

@hotstartweets I signed up to watch @GameOfThrones early morning but you tell "Somethin went wrong" .Now have to look for torrents .WTF .

Minutes after the world,Hours before torrents My foot. Thank god its a one month free trial #Hotstar @hotstartweets
Vinay @imvin4y

Minutes after the world,Hours before torrents My foot. Thank god its a one month free trial #Hotstar @hotstartweets

This is what trying to watch your shows legally in India gets you. #GameOfThrones
Aroon Deep @AroonDeep

This is what trying to watch your shows legally in India gets you. #GameOfThrones

Hotstar's servers right now! #GoTS7 #TorrentMorghulis @hotstartweets
Rohit Awate @TheRohitAwate

Hotstar's servers right now! #GoTS7 #TorrentMorghulis @hotstartweets

There's no better way to fail than @hotstartweets did. Marketing = Lit Technology = Lol #GamesOfThrones #GoTS7 #Hotstar #SomethingWentWrong
Chandrakanth Sharma @MelomaniacGuy

There's no better way to fail than @hotstartweets did. Marketing = Lit Technology = Lol #GamesOfThrones #GoTS7 #Hotstar #SomethingWentWrong

Let just all rise up and give a standing fucking ovation to hotstar . So much hype so little work . #Hotstar #GoT
ADITYA @saditya949

Let just all rise up and give a standing fucking ovation to hotstar . So much hype so little work . #Hotstar #GoT

Come on #Hotstar this is not done #GOT
Amit Muralkar @AmitMuralkar

Come on #Hotstar this is not done #GOT

Hotstar had actively dissed illegal torrents in the days leading up to the season premiere.

Hotstar

Which, tbh, didn't go over so well.

Twitter: @AroonDeep

The company spent the entire morning telling customers to "clear browser cookies" to fix the problem.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hotstar for a comment on the fiasco.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With India