Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Make This The Cutest Holiday Season Ever With These Gift Ideas For Your Furry (Or Scaly) Pets

Festive toys, treats, and apparel for all your animal friends!

PetSmart Canada
by PetSmart Canada

Brand Publisher

The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better way to spread joy and cheer than by showering your beloved furry or scaly companions with some adorable gifts? Here are some ideas to get you started:

Dog with costume of reindeer antlers. Funny portrait of happy Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever waiting for Christmas.
Chalabala / Getty Images
gifts for dogs
BuzzFeed Canada

1. How about a holiday harness to get them in the festive mood during winter walks? From bells to ruffles, your pup will be the talk of the dog park with these stylish accessories.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

2. Or outfit them in a not-so-ugly seasonal sweater with designs from one of your favourite holiday movies, like Elf or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Family photos just got so much cuter.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

3. If the best way to your dog's heart is through their stomach, there are a ton of delicious treats to choose from. Whether they're addicted to peanut butter or can't get enough turkey from the dinner table, there's something for every taste bud.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

4. Then, from rope to engaging squeakers to stuffies, pick up a toy to help your pup release its energy after all those treats. Holiday happiness is just a squeak or crinkle away.

Petsmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

5. But if they're just as excited about jolly old Saint Nick coming as you are, your fur baby will love cuddling up with one of the many plushy Santa toys available. After all, he's just waiting to tell them they've been a good dog this year!

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

gifts for cats
BuzzFeed Canada

6. It's not a "merry Catmas" without a look that makes a splash during the holiday parties you're hosting this year. These festive sweaters will make any kitty the star of the show.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

7. If clothes aren't their thing, your cat can thankfully still look very merry with the help of these holiday collars. They come complete with a little bell, so they'll be jingling all the way.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

8. If spoiling your kitty is at the top of your holiday priority list, stuff their stocking with holiday cat toys! From bouncy springs to fluffy balls to chase, upgrading their toy collection is a surefire way to get on their nice list this year.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

9. Bring good tidings to their playtime with a tunnel that'll transport them to a winter wonderland — all within the comfort of their own home.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

10. Sure, "All through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for the cat playing with their scratcher" isn't exactly how the poem goes. But these cat scratchers will definitely hit the spot with your furry friend this holiday season.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

11. Don't forget one of these tasty treats that'll have your cat purring with joy. For the holidays, switch things up with festive flavours like cranberry chicken or pumpkin and fish.

Petsmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

gifts for small pets
BuzzFeed Canada

12. A small pet costume so even the littlest member of your family can get in on the fun, too. Whether you have guinea pigs or hamsters, these festive suits are easily adjusted with the Velcro closures.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

13. Make your little buddy's holiday merry and bright with toys they'll love playing with...and chewing on!

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

gifts for aquatic pets
BuzzFeed Canada

14. From the north pole to the bottom of the tank, bring some holiday cheer to your fishy's underwater world with an aquarium decoration.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

gift for reptiles
BuzzFeed Canada

15. Introduce your reptile friends to winter with these terrarium clings and mini stockings that are anything but frosty. They'll love joining in on the fun with a festive change of scenery.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

gifts for birds
BuzzFeed Canada

16. Don't let the holidays fly away without a gift for your bird! Luckily, these hanging bird toys will have them squawking with joy, even beyond the holidays.

PetSmart / Via ad.doubleclick.net

Check out more here.

Whether you have a purring feline friend, a wagging tail of joy, or a slithering buddy, PetSmart has everything you need to make their holidays magical.

Price and selection may vary. While supplies last.