Make This The Cutest Holiday Season Ever With These Gift Ideas For Your Furry (Or Scaly) Pets

The holiday season is just around the corner, and what better way to spread joy and cheer than by showering your beloved furry or scaly companions with some adorable gifts? Here are some ideas to get you started:
1. How about a holiday harness to get them in the festive mood during winter walks? From bells to ruffles, your pup will be the talk of the dog park with these stylish accessories.
2. Or outfit them in a not-so-ugly seasonal sweater with designs from one of your favourite holiday movies, like Elf or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Family photos just got so much cuter.
3. If the best way to your dog's heart is through their stomach, there are a ton of delicious treats to choose from. Whether they're addicted to peanut butter or can't get enough turkey from the dinner table, there's something for every taste bud.
4. Then, from rope to engaging squeakers to stuffies, pick up a toy to help your pup release its energy after all those treats. Holiday happiness is just a squeak or crinkle away.
5. But if they're just as excited about jolly old Saint Nick coming as you are, your fur baby will love cuddling up with one of the many plushy Santa toys available. After all, he's just waiting to tell them they've been a good dog this year!
6. It's not a "merry Catmas" without a look that makes a splash during the holiday parties you're hosting this year. These festive sweaters will make any kitty the star of the show.
7. If clothes aren't their thing, your cat can thankfully still look very merry with the help of these holiday collars. They come complete with a little bell, so they'll be jingling all the way.
8. If spoiling your kitty is at the top of your holiday priority list, stuff their stocking with holiday cat toys! From bouncy springs to fluffy balls to chase, upgrading their toy collection is a surefire way to get on their nice list this year.
9. Bring good tidings to their playtime with a tunnel that'll transport them to a winter wonderland — all within the comfort of their own home.
10. Sure, "All through the house, not a creature was stirring, except for the cat playing with their scratcher" isn't exactly how the poem goes. But these cat scratchers will definitely hit the spot with your furry friend this holiday season.
11. Don't forget one of these tasty treats that'll have your cat purring with joy. For the holidays, switch things up with festive flavours like cranberry chicken or pumpkin and fish.
12. A small pet costume so even the littlest member of your family can get in on the fun, too. Whether you have guinea pigs or hamsters, these festive suits are easily adjusted with the Velcro closures.
13. Make your little buddy's holiday merry and bright with toys they'll love playing with...and chewing on!
14. From the north pole to the bottom of the tank, bring some holiday cheer to your fishy's underwater world with an aquarium decoration.
15. Introduce your reptile friends to winter with these terrarium clings and mini stockings that are anything but frosty. They'll love joining in on the fun with a festive change of scenery.
16. Don't let the holidays fly away without a gift for your bird! Luckily, these hanging bird toys will have them squawking with joy, even beyond the holidays.
Whether you have a purring feline friend, a wagging tail of joy, or a slithering buddy, PetSmart has everything you need to make their holidays magical.
Price and selection may vary. While supplies last.