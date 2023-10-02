Your Dog Told Us Everything They Wanted From PetSmart — Here’s Their Shopping List

Hey, dog parents! If you're looking for new products your sweet baby angel will love, PetSmart has quite the selection. With reasonable prices and a Treats Loyalty Program that offers a ton of perks (hello, free shipping on orders +$49!), here are your dog's new favourite accessories, toys, essentials, and more.
1.A Value Beds cuddler dog bed that'll provide quality rest for your furry friend without breaking the bank. Boasting a classic gingham design with easy machine-washable maintenance, this bed will give your pup a cozy spot to curl up in.
2.A matching set of Top Paw food and drink bowls that'll without a doubt elevate your dog's dining experience. They're ceramic, stylish, and are labelled as an added touch.
9.A bottle of Only Natural Pet Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil you can drizzle over your pup's meals to provide them with a natural source of omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. It's meant to support brain, heart, joint, skin, AND coat health — I mean, who wouldn't want that?
10.A Top Paw hydrating dog conditioner made with oatmeal and coconut water to soothe and hydrate your pet's skin. It's packed with a special blend of nutrients to help keep your furball's coat looking extra healthy.
11.A Joyhound plush taco that'll have them burrowing, squeaking, and hide-and-go-seeking to their heart's content. Great for puppies, but no dog will say no to a taco!
12.A Joyhound Burrow and Play Snuffle Mat that'll turn snack time into a playful, interactive challenge for your pooch. It's a boredom-busting toy that'll stimulate your pet mentally while helping your dog to eat slowly.
13.And finally, a bag of Authority Sensitive Stomach and Skin All Life Stage Dry Dog Food that's packed with nutrients to keep your four-legged friend's tummy content and skin looking fab. The number one ingredient is deboned salmon, and it includes digestion support with prebiotic fibre for doggos with sensitive bellies.