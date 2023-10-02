Paid Post

Your Dog Told Us Everything They Wanted From PetSmart — Here’s Their Shopping List

From colourful collars to toys to play fetch with, here are a few things your dog will love.

PetSmart Canada
by PetSmart Canada

Brand Publisher

Hey, dog parents! If you're looking for new products your sweet baby angel will love, PetSmart has quite the selection. With reasonable prices and a Treats Loyalty Program that offers a ton of perks (hello, free shipping on orders +$49!), here are your dog's new favourite accessories, toys, essentials, and more.

Getty Images

Your dog will thank you.

1. A Value Beds cuddler dog bed that'll provide quality rest for your furry friend without breaking the bank. Boasting a classic gingham design with easy machine-washable maintenance, this bed will give your pup a cozy spot to curl up in.

plaid dog bed
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $14.99.

2. A matching set of Top Paw food and drink bowls that'll without a doubt elevate your dog's dining experience. They're ceramic, stylish, and are labelled as an added touch.

PetSmart

Get the food bowl for $11.99+ (available in three sizes) and the drink bowl for $11.99+ (available in three sizes), both from PetSmart.

3. A pack of Simply Nourish freeze-dried dog treats that are made with 100% real salmon. They're grain-free, high in protein, and absolutely delicious.

freeze dried salmon dog food
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $12.99.

4. A Top Paw treats jar you can use to stash your pet's favourite snacks in. It'll keep their bones and biscuits fresh, and it'll look super cute on your counter to boot.

treats dog jar
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $24.99. Available in two colours.

5. A pack of Top Paw waste bags, because let's face it, you're gonna need them! They're scented, extra thick, and feature a cute lil' cactus pattern, too.

several rolls of doggy bags
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $8.99+. Available in three package sizes from 60-240.

6. And a Top Paw waste bag dispenser you can attach to your leash, so you're always prepared to stoop 'n' scoop on your daily walks.

small pouch for doggy bag
PetSmart

As an added bonus, it even comes with 15 waste bags to get you started.

Get it from PetSmart for $14.99. Available in two colours.

7. A matching Top Paw collar and leash to help transform your furry pal into a the most fashionable dog on the block. They're made from super durable nylon, which means they're built to last.

PetSmart

Get the collar for $19.90+ (available in four sizes) and the leash for $24.99, both from PetSmart.

8. A Top Paw mesh comfort dog harness that'll make your daily walks a true ~walk in the park~. Plus, they're super cute which is always an added bonus.

PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $31.99. Available in 2XS- XL in four different colours.

9. A bottle of Only Natural Pet Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil you can drizzle over your pup's meals to provide them with a natural source of omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. It's meant to support brain, heart, joint, skin, AND coat health — I mean, who wouldn't want that?

salmon oil blend shampoo boil
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $24.99.

10. A Top Paw hydrating dog conditioner made with oatmeal and coconut water to soothe and hydrate your pet's skin. It's packed with a special blend of nutrients to help keep your furball's coat looking extra healthy.

coconut water conditioner bottl
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $20.99.

11. A Joyhound plush taco that'll have them burrowing, squeaking, and hide-and-go-seeking to their heart's content. Great for puppies, but no dog will say no to a taco!

plush taco
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $19.99

12. A Joyhound Burrow and Play Snuffle Mat that'll turn snack time into a playful, interactive challenge for your pooch. It's a boredom-busting toy that'll stimulate your pet mentally while helping your dog to eat slowly.

plush pizza
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $19.99.

13. And finally, a bag of Authority Sensitive Stomach and Skin All Life Stage Dry Dog Food that's packed with nutrients to keep your four-legged friend's tummy content and skin looking fab. The number one ingredient is deboned salmon, and it includes digestion support with prebiotic fibre for doggos with sensitive bellies.

bag of sensitive stomach dry food for dogs
PetSmart

Get it from PetSmart for $25.99+. Available in three sizes.

From essential supplies to indulgent treats, PetSmart is a treasure trove when it comes to all things pet-related. So, check 'em out for high quality, affordable products you can spoil your beloved pet with.

Getty Images

Prices subject to change. While supplies last.