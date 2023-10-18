BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
18 Cold Weather Comforts To Keep Your Dog Happy And Healthy This Winter

From cute sweaters to protective booties, PetSmart has what your pup needs!

PetSmart
by PetSmart

Brand Publisher

1. This Arcadia Trail™ Mulitwear Dog Coat that has a removable sherpa liner and a nylon exterior. They can each be worn separately or together, so your dog can be prepared for any weather.

Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL)

2. This Creative Solutions Pet Bed Heater to make your pet's favorite nap spot even better.

Price: $24.99

3. This Top Paw® Fashion Checkered Dog Sweater, so your dog can be super cozy and super cute.

Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99, available in 2 colors and sizes XS–XL)

4. These water-resistant Top Paw® Dog Booties to help protect your dog's feet from ice, salt, and other winter hazards.

Price: $17.59 (originally $21.99, available in 2 colors and sizes S–2XL)

5. Plus this Vet Worthy® Paw Pad Shield to help protect your pup's feet from the winter hazards you can't control.

Price: $11.99

6. This Arcadia Trail™ Ultra Reflective Dog Jacket so whether you're on a ski slope or a city sidewalk, your dog can stay warm and visible.

A pointer wearing the coat

Price: $34.99 (available in 2 colors and sizes XS–2XL)

7. This Arcadia Trail™ LED Dog Coat that takes visibility to the next level with a built-in LED light and reflective trim.

Price: $54.99 (available in 2 colors and sizes XS–2XL)

8. You can also try this Top Paw® Nose & Paw Dog Balm that can help soothe your dog's dry, cracked skin during harsh winter months.

Price: $8.99

9. This Paw Thaw® Pet-Friendly Ice Melter that's designed to be safer on your dog's paw pads.

Price: $9.99

10. This Top Paw® Fashion Bear Dog Sweater because what's cuter than a fuzzy dog dressed up like a fuzzy bear?

Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99, available in sizes XS–XL)

11. This Top Paw® Orthopedic Dog Bed with a machine-washable cover and sherpa lining.

Price: $69.99 (available in 2 sizes and 2 colors)

12. This Top Paw® Fashion Dog Sweater with a cable-knit style, making your dog look like they attend the cutest prep school ever.

Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99, available in 4 colors and sizes XS–XL)

13. Or this Top Paw® Value Striped Dog Sweater if you're going for more of an adorable sailor look for your pup.

Price: $11.99 (originally $14.99, available in 4 colors and sizes XS–XL)

14. This K&H Pet Products Thermal Outdoor Dog Bowl so while your dog's enjoying the snow, they can also enjoy warm water.

Price: $32.99

15. This Top Paw® Value Dot Print Puffer Dog Jacket with a fun pattern and easy to adjust straps.

Price: $11.99 (originally $14.99, available in 2 colors and sizes XS–XL)

16. This FURminator deMatter Dog & Cat Tool to make removing matted hair so much easier.

Price: $20.39

17. This Only Natural Pet® Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo to keep your dog smelling as fresh as spring, even in winter.

Price: $13.99

18. These Only Natural Pet® Hemp Hip & Joint Support Dog Chews that are made with hemp seed and turmeric.

Price: $19.99 (available in 2 sizes)

Whether your dog lives for playing in snow or prefers to stay cozy comfy inside, you can find all the cold weather comforts they need at PetSmart!

