18 Cold Weather Comforts To Keep Your Dog Happy And Healthy This Winter

1. This Arcadia Trail™ Mulitwear Dog Coat that has a removable sherpa liner and a nylon exterior. They can each be worn separately or together, so your dog can be prepared for any weather.
4. These water-resistant Top Paw® Dog Booties to help protect your dog's feet from ice, salt, and other winter hazards.
5. Plus this Vet Worthy® Paw Pad Shield to help protect your pup's feet from the winter hazards you can't control.
6. This Arcadia Trail™ Ultra Reflective Dog Jacket so whether you're on a ski slope or a city sidewalk, your dog can stay warm and visible.
7. This Arcadia Trail™ LED Dog Coat that takes visibility to the next level with a built-in LED light and reflective trim.
8. You can also try this Top Paw® Nose & Paw Dog Balm that can help soothe your dog's dry, cracked skin during harsh winter months.
10. This Top Paw® Fashion Bear Dog Sweater because what's cuter than a fuzzy dog dressed up like a fuzzy bear?
12. This Top Paw® Fashion Dog Sweater with a cable-knit style, making your dog look like they attend the cutest prep school ever.
13. Or this Top Paw® Value Striped Dog Sweater if you're going for more of an adorable sailor look for your pup.
14. This K&H Pet Products Thermal Outdoor Dog Bowl so while your dog's enjoying the snow, they can also enjoy warm water.
17. This Only Natural Pet® Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo to keep your dog smelling as fresh as spring, even in winter.
18. These Only Natural Pet® Hemp Hip & Joint Support Dog Chews that are made with hemp seed and turmeric.
Whether your dog lives for playing in snow or prefers to stay cozy comfy inside, you can find all the cold weather comforts they need at PetSmart!
