Balloon Shows And Giant Cans: This Is How Pepsi Just Launched Its New Logo Around The World

Attention, all Pepsi fans: the iconic brand is stepping into its dynamic new era with exciting culture-first experiences across sports and music. To mark the occasion, Pepsi needed a new look to match (drumroll please)...
To celebrate its first major redesign in over fourteen years, whilst embracing its “Thirsty for More” ethos, which champions any form of unconventional pursuits of enjoyment, the brand has taken over iconic landmarks worldwide to showcase its new visual identity. Here's what that looked like:
In London, a giant Pepsi can appeared beside The O2 arena in the east of the city, reflecting the brand’s long-standing support of international music acts.
Pepsi took over Ain Dubai, the world's highest observation wheel, to give consumers a cutting-edge experience to discover.
An installation was also seen above the Nile River in Egypt...
And a Pepsi can was spotted towering over the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
In Guatemala, a Pepsi can flew (via drone) through the streets.
Elsewhere worldwide, an interactive digital mural showed up in Australia.
A hot air assembly, forming a giant Pepsi logo, took over skylines in Lebanon…
... and in Ho-Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
Poland spotted a Pepsi can hovering over Warsaw...
While in Mexico, Pepsi’s installation was projected onto oneof its most iconic buildings in the city.
Thailand got a taste of Pepsi’s new look, too!
With an exciting 2024 in store, including the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® in June, Pepsi fans are urged to keep their eyes peeled for more unforgettable experiences.
Pepsi's iconic blue, white, and red logo has changed a lot over the last 140+ years, from its inception in 1893 to its penultimate rebrand back in 2008.
The new look borrows the rich legacy of its past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that isunapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi.
"People worldwide were asked to draw the Pepsi logo as part of the design process and the majority included the Pepsi name as part of our globe – remarkable given that the name and the globe have been separated for many years.”
“When we reviewed our new look, we responded to that deep love of our history and tapped into that nostalgia with a firmly modern," said Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing for Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo.
What's your favourite of the installations above? Let us know in the comments below!