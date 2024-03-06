Skip To Content
Balloon Shows And Giant Cans: This Is How Pepsi Just Launched Its New Logo Around The World

The logo last changed in 2008.

by Pepsi

Attention, all Pepsi fans: the iconic brand is stepping into its dynamic new era with exciting culture-first experiences across sports and music. To mark the occasion, Pepsi needed a new look to match (drumroll please)...

Pepsi logo with bold font and spherical design featuring red, white, and blue stripes
To celebrate its first major redesign in over fourteen years, whilst embracing its “Thirsty for More” ethos, which champions any form of unconventional pursuits of enjoyment, the brand has taken over iconic landmarks worldwide to showcase its new visual identity. Here's what that looked like:

In London, a giant Pepsi can appeared beside The O2 arena in the east of the city, reflecting the brand’s long-standing support of international music acts.

A Pepsi Max can-shaped structure is displayed on a barge at night with a city skyline background and illuminated patterns above
Viewers from nearby cable cars saw the Pepsi can arise from the water.

Pepsi took over Ain Dubai, the world's highest observation wheel, to give consumers a cutting-edge experience to discover.

Giant Ferris wheel illuminated with light display of a prescription pill bottle over city skyline at dusk
An installation was also seen above the Nile River in Egypt...

Pepsi logo displayed on a spherical drone light show above a city&#x27;s waterfront at night
And a Pepsi can was spotted towering over the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Pepsi logo projected on a cylindrical building at night with a light display above
In Guatemala, a Pepsi can flew (via drone) through the streets.

A drone flies over a crowded street by an archway as people take photos. There&#x27;s a large Pepsi can model below the drone
Elsewhere worldwide, an interactive digital mural showed up in Australia.

Person standing before a large Pepsi logo mural on an urban building wall
A hot air assembly, forming a giant Pepsi logo, took over skylines in Lebanon…

A sunset sky with numerous balloons creating a colorful pattern above a silhouette of a hill
... and in Ho-Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Hot air balloons create a large pattern in the sky above city skyline at dusk
Poland spotted a Pepsi can hovering over Warsaw...

Helicopters with large Pepsi cans attached flying over a bridge at dusk
While in Mexico, Pepsi’s installation was projected onto oneof its most iconic buildings in the city.

Billboard with Pepsi logo and repeated text &quot;ROMPELA&quot; in cityscape at night
Thailand got a taste of Pepsi’s new look, too!

Giant Pepsi can billboard with 3D effect as if spilling over the edge of a building
With an exciting 2024 in store, including the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® in June, Pepsi fans are urged to keep their eyes peeled for more unforgettable experiences.

Pepsi's iconic blue, white, and red logo has changed a lot over the last 140+ years, from its inception in 1893 to its penultimate rebrand back in 2008.

Evolution of Pepsi logo from &quot;Brad&#x27;s Drink&quot; in 1893 to stylized text in 1950
Evolution of Pepsi logo from 1950 to 2024, showcasing eleven different designs
The new look borrows the rich legacy of its past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that isunapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi.

"People worldwide were asked to draw the Pepsi logo as part of the design process and the majority included the Pepsi name as part of our globe – remarkable given that the name and the globe have been separated for many years.”

“When we reviewed our new look, we responded to that deep love of our history and tapped into that nostalgia with a firmly modern," said Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing for Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo.

