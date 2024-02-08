Skip To Content
    Valentine's Day Isn't Just For Those In A Relationship, So Here Are 15 Ways To Celebrate Being Single

    Turn that frown upside down and celebrate your awesomeness. 💕

    peacefuldaisy36
    by peacefuldaisy36

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Whether you enjoy being single or not, Valentine’s Day is a reminder of your relationship status, or rather, lack thereof. You can approach it a few ways: 1) ignore it completely, 2) force yourself to go on a date, or 3) make it a special day to celebrate yourself.

    I highly recommend option three. Taking time for yourself isn’t easy, but it’s important. Make Valentine’s Day the "Self-Love Day" needed to fill your cup and get all the love you deserve! And who better to get that love from than yourself?

    Here are 15 fun ways to embrace your singlehood on Valentine's Day:

    1. Get a massage!

    CBS

    Everyone can benefit from the power of human touch, and you'll also get the added bonus of some screen-free relaxation.

    2. Buy yourself something you want but don’t need!

    Target

    Sometimes we just need an excuse to spoil ourselves — because we can.

    3. Host a singles party!

    Republic Records

    Invite all your single friends and ask them to each invite someone. Get creative with fun games, good tunes, and silly decor to guarantee endless laughs.

    4. Volunteer!

    Fuzzy Door Productions

    It can be argued that giving is more rewarding than receiving. Consider organizing a clothing drive, helping at an animal shelter, or visiting a nursing home.

    5. Celebrate your friendships!

    Warner Bros. Television

    Organize a group dinner, a game night, or a movie marathon. The key is simply to take the time to recognize that having amazing friends is worth celebrating.

    6. Try a new activity!

    The Walt Disney Company

    Step outside of your comfort zone and try something completely new. It could be going rock climbing, taking a painting class, or attending a play or musical!

    7. Put pen to paper and create a "love yourself" challenge!

    Warner Bros. Television Studios

    Some ideas could be setting new goals for the future, journaling about your accomplishments, or practicing affirmations. The key is to feel like you’re infusing your body with self-appreciation.

    8. Go to a bar you’ve never been to!

    Rockstar Games

    Not only will you get to explore a new place, but chances are plenty of the people there will be single! Maybe Cupid will strike!

    9. Make a promise to yourself!

    NBC

    Promise that you will love and support yourself daily for the rest of this year. It could be a simple compliment or just ignoring your inner critic. The key is to ensure that it becomes a daily ritual.

    10. Indulge in your favorite meal!

    NBC

    Eating food we enjoy makes us feel good. Forget about your bank account and order from your favorite place or buy the groceries to make yourself a ~superior~ charcuterie spread. Or fill up your whole cart with pink and red desserts!

    11. Go to a comedy club or watch a stand-up show online!

    Digital Spy

    We often forget that laughter is the best medicine. Make this holiday the day you laugh and smile the most!

    12. Pamper yourself!

    Peacock / Via giphy.com

    This could be a spa day or simply a lazy day. The key is to feel like you’re doing something special for yourself!

    13. Dance for 30 minutes!

    Don Cornelius Productions

    Your body releases endorphins when you dance, which is why it feels so good. Make a 30 minute playlist using your favorite tunes and boogie your butt off with the volume turned UP!

    14. Make a list of everything you love about being single!

    Disney

    Sometimes we don’t know how good we have it until it’s gone. The same could be said for our single life. Embrace it while you have it and maximize it to the fullest. Write down everything you love about being single and celebrate it daily! There may come a time when you miss getting to sprawl out across the bed.

    15. Organize!

    Rosanna Pansino — YouTube

    It can be super fun to organize your life and is definitely a form of self-care for future you. Whether it’s your drawers, your desktop computer, or photos on your phone, take this time to do something you typically put off. As long as it makes you feel accomplished, that’s all that matters!

    Chances are you won’t be single forever, so now is the time to spend the day your way and celebrate your singlehood. Being single isn’t a bad thing and sometimes you need a reminder about how awesome you truly are!

    Use Valentine’s Day to give love, receive love, and always remember the importance of self-love.

