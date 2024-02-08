Whether you enjoy being single or not, Valentine’s Day is a reminder of your relationship status, or rather, lack thereof. You can approach it a few ways: 1) ignore it completely, 2) force yourself to go on a date, or 3) make it a special day to celebrate yourself.
I highly recommend option three. Taking time for yourself isn’t easy, but it’s important. Make Valentine’s Day the "Self-Love Day" needed to fill your cup and get all the love you deserve! And who better to get that love from than yourself?
7.Put pen to paper and create a "love yourself" challenge!
8.Go to a bar you’ve never been to!
9.Make a promise to yourself!
10.Indulge in your favorite meal!
11.Go to a comedy club or watch a stand-up show online!
12.Pamper yourself!
13.Dance for 30 minutes!
14.Make a list of everything you love about being single!
15.Organize!
Chances are you won’t be single forever, so now is the time to spend the day your way and celebrate your singlehood. Being single isn’t a bad thing and sometimes you need a reminder about how awesome you truly are!
Use Valentine’s Day to give love, receive love, and always remember the importance of self-love.
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?