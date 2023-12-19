Skip To Content
Paid Post

Here's How PayPal Can Help With Your Last-Minute Holiday Gifting

PayPal, with its Honey shopping extension and Pay Later payment options, adds ease and flexibility to help you find the best deals while staying in budget this holiday season.

PayPal
by PayPal

Brand Publisher

You know the feeling: You've spent all of November coming up with great ideas for gifts, only to realize midway through December that while the concepts were great, the execution is nonexistent (and the expenses are building up).

Woman holding notepad and pencil thinking about gifting list
Getty

Now you're fumbling about, wondering how you can stretch and manage your budget at the last minute while still delivering thoughtful gifts to family and friends in time.

Person staring at laptop with hands covering mouth in confusion
Getty

Fret not, weary shopper! PayPal's Pay Later options are here to provide added flexibility and payment choice when it comes to last-minute online shopping.

Group of people celebrates with confetti
Getty

Digital creator Maddy Gutierrez is a self-proclaimed fashion lover, beauty expert, and Manhattan mom. With a family and busy lifestyle, Maddy relies on services like PayPal to provide convenience and flexibility amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

"I love that I have the choice to spread out payments over weeks or months, helping me stay on budget during the holiday season!" —Maddy Gutierrez

Maddy Gutierrez posing by a large decorated holiday tree.
Maddy Gutierrez

"[With PayPal] all I have to do is find the gift I want. My husband is a big techie and always wants the latest gadgets, so I picked out a new smartwatch that he will love and then clicked ‘Pay Later’ at checkout.”  —Maddy Gutierrez

PayPal’s Pay Later options let you spread out payments over weeks or months, so you can pay in a way that's most convenient for you while staying in budget.

Couple on couch using a laptop
Getty

When you check out with PayPal, you have gift options across millions of stores along with options for how to pay.

"I love the flexibility that PayPal Pay Later options offer, especially since I can choose the payment style that works best for me and my budget."  —Maddy Gutierrez

Plus, you can manage payments with ease using the PayPal app or site.

Person looks at phone while sitting in cafe
Getty

Yet another holiday fear? Missing out on a deal! The PayPal Honey shopping extension helps you discover coupons and cash back deals in real time while you’re browsing online.*

A person taps a phone with money signs in bubbles rising form the screen
Getty

You know the feeling when you’re prompted to use a coupon code at checkout and suddenly wonder if you’re getting the best price? PayPal’s shopping extension is fast, easy, and free to install, and it helps users find promo codes and cash back offers for their favorite sites in seconds. 

And while shopping within the PayPal app, you can discover even more cash back offers, click save, and they’ll be automatically applied upon checkout with PayPal.

Person smiles upon receiving package
Getty

Rewards often go unredeemed, as they get lost in stacks of emails and other digital chaos. What makes PayPal Rewards points different is how simple it is to redeem them in numerous ways, like using them at checkout with PayPal, getting cash back offers, converting to cash to pay others, donating to a good cause, transferring to your bank, and more.

"And just like that…I get the gifts I want with less stress! And less stress during the holidays is the real gift.” —Maddy

So this holiday season, take the stress out of last-minute shopping with PayPal.

*Eligible items only. Redeem points for cash and other rewards. May require account with PayPal in good standing. Terms and conditions apply. 