Here's How PayPal Can Help With Your Last-Minute Holiday Gifting

You know the feeling: You've spent all of November coming up with great ideas for gifts, only to realize midway through December that while the concepts were great, the execution is nonexistent (and the expenses are building up).
Now you're fumbling about, wondering how you can stretch and manage your budget at the last minute while still delivering thoughtful gifts to family and friends in time.
Fret not, weary shopper! PayPal's Pay Later options are here to provide added flexibility and payment choice when it comes to last-minute online shopping.
Digital creator Maddy Gutierrez is a self-proclaimed fashion lover, beauty expert, and Manhattan mom. With a family and busy lifestyle, Maddy relies on services like PayPal to provide convenience and flexibility amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
"I love that I have the choice to spread out payments over weeks or months, helping me stay on budget during the holiday season!" —Maddy Gutierrez
"[With PayPal] all I have to do is find the gift I want. My husband is a big techie and always wants the latest gadgets, so I picked out a new smartwatch that he will love and then clicked ‘Pay Later’ at checkout.” —Maddy Gutierrez
PayPal’s Pay Later options let you spread out payments over weeks or months, so you can pay in a way that's most convenient for you while staying in budget.
"I love the flexibility that PayPal Pay Later options offer, especially since I can choose the payment style that works best for me and my budget." —Maddy Gutierrez
Plus, you can manage payments with ease using the PayPal app or site.
Yet another holiday fear? Missing out on a deal! The PayPal Honey shopping extension helps you discover coupons and cash back deals in real time while you’re browsing online.*
And while shopping within the PayPal app, you can discover even more cash back offers, click save, and they’ll be automatically applied upon checkout with PayPal.
"And just like that…I get the gifts I want with less stress! And less stress during the holidays is the real gift.” —Maddy
*Eligible items only. Redeem points for cash and other rewards. May require account with PayPal in good standing. Terms and conditions apply.