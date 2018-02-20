This Mysterious Chinese Political Donor Is Being Sued For $1m In Unpaid Wages

A Chinese mining magnate who donated more than $400,000 to the Liberal party is facing a federal court claim for more than $1million in unpaid wages from her former mine manager.



Sally Zou - also known as Sha Zou - is an enigmatic Chinese Australian mining magnate, who holds a number of mining leases in South Australia and New South Wales. She has drawn considerable attention in political circles with a series of hefty political donations she has made to the Liberal party.

She also set a company called the "Julie Bishop Glorious Foundation", but changed it after a week and deregistered it later in 2017. The foreign minister Julie Bishop said she had no knowledge of the foundation before it was raised by news organisations.



Zou's company Aus Gold Pty Ltd donated $366,00 to the Liberal Party in the 2016-2017 disclosure period, while another of her companies, Aus Food Alliance Pty Ltd, donated a further $50,000.



But her mining operations have not gone quite to plan. BuzzFeed News can reveal her former general manager Lee Rossetti has lodged a federal court claim for more than $1million in unpaid wages.

The claim against Aus Gold Pty Ltd and Zou sets out details of how the mining operation began, and alleges a series of breaches of contract, breaches of the fair work act and breaches of Australian Consumer Law.

Rossetti, an experienced mine consultant in Australia, sets out that in a phone conversation in November 2014 Zou agreed to pay him, through her company, a salary of $250,000 per year as general manager for five years of employment to review potential mining projects in South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland.



Rossetti alleges he was paid a total of just $218,000 between December 2014 and April 2017, at which point his contract was terminated.

He alleges that Zou failed to pay him wages at the rate he was owed during this period, totaling $358,000. He is also seeking $673,972 for the remainder of the contract period after his termination.

He also alleges he was paid no superannuation at all by Zou, and is owed $118,750.

To support his claim, Rossetti sets out an alleged phone conversation between him and Zou in November 2014 where she told him: "Lee, we must get a mine going."

Rossetti replied: "Sally, iron more is no good the price trend continues to fall, nickel is no good and copper continues to head south, no good. The only thing that is good is gold."

Rossetti claims that Zou told him he would be appointed the general manager at the salary of $250,000.

When BuzzFeed News first contacted Zou, she said had considerable information she wished to share.

She then sent a message saying she had passed on BuzzFeed News' query to her lawyers, writing "I trust Australia's law."