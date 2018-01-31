These Australian Artists Are Illustrating Harrowing Accounts Of Abuse From Australia's Nauru Detention Centre

Leading Australian artists have brought to life harrowing accounts of abuse and assault on Australia's Pacific detention centre on Nauru in a landmark exhibition.



In August 2016 the Guardian published the Nauru files, the largest cache of leaked documents ever disclosed from inside Australia's immigration detention system. The 2,000 incident reports set out harrowing accounts of abuse, self-harm and sexual assault.

The series sparked a parliamentary inquiry into the government's response to abuse allegations, and was a catalyst for Australia's deal to resettle refugees from Manus Island and Nauru in the United States.

Arielle Gamble and Daniel New were shocked by what the files revealed, and by the words of renowned Australian author Richard Flanagan. In an address to the Melbourne Writers Festival shortly after the files were published, he said they were "an extraordinary trove of anonymous short stories ... Sometimes ... writing can panic us in the same way we are sometimes panicked at the moment of waking: here is the day and here is the world and we can sleep no longer, we must rise and live within it."

Gamble and New wanted to find other ways for people to connect with these stories. They came up with the concept of asking artists to illustrate particular files and reports.

“The concept of this exhibition came from simply being a concerned citizen and wanting to do something to help expose the abuses and inhumane treatment the men, women and children who sought our protection have endured under Australia’s policies,” Gamble said.

“Art is a powerful, visual language. It can override prejudice and fear and speak to the heart. Not everybody connects with words, and we wanted to give people another way in. We want to illustrate these stories through creative expression and use art to shed light on all we can't see.”

All We Can't See opens on Friday at the Yellow House in Potts Point, Sydney. It will showcase the work of 33 artists who took on the task of illustrating the Nauru files.