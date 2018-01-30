An Australian Migration Agent Has Been Linked To An "Inherently Suspicious" $200,000 Transaction

A registered Australian migration agent who helps Chinese nationals migrate to Australia has been linked to an “inherently suspicious transaction” of more than $200,000 that may have breached anti-money laundering laws.



In March 2015 Weili Cui and her friend Bei Jiang entered a city branch of the National Australia Bank in Sydney carrying $200,000 in cash. The funds were seized by an off duty Australian Federal Police (AFP) officer, federal agent Darren Burtenshaw. A recent Supreme Court decision found the transaction was “inherently suspicious” and ruled that an order restraining use of the funds should continue.

While the decision is not a final determination about the source or status of the cash, the case provides an insight into the methods allegedly used by some Chinese nationals to funnel funds into Australia, potentially in breach of anti-money laundering laws.

BuzzFeed News has learnt that the man who allegedly provided the funds to Cui, Junguo Wang (also known as Jason Wang) is a registered migration agent in Australia. His wife Jiang is the woman who entered the bank with Cui to make the transaction.

Wang runs a migration and visa service for prospective Chinese immigrants seeking to come to Australia, and is listed as the first director of the company First Channel International Pty Ltd. A translation of a page on First Channel's website says that the company "includes visa, immigration and investment management, education and training in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and New Zealand".

He is registered as a current migration agent with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA), which is a part of the Department of Home Affairs.