Pro-Brexit MPs Are Scapegoating Civil Servants Because They Can't Handle The Truth, According Former Civil Service Chief

The former head of the civil service has compared pro-Brexit MPs who have questioned the impartiality of government officials to "snake oil sellers" who can't handle their ideas being scrutinised.

Sir Gus O'Donnell, who was told the Peston on Sunday show that recent attacks on the independence of the civil service by some were unfair.

"If you were to take a civil servant and cut them half – and let's be honest there's a lot of MPs who'd love to do this – like a stick of rock, you would see the honesty integrity and impartiality. That's the point – we look at the evidence and we tell it like it is," he said.



"But if you're selling snake oil, you don't like the idea of experts testing you're products. And I think that's what we've got – this backlash against evidence and experts is because they know where the experts will go."