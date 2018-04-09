Russia And Syria Have Accused Israel Of Bombing A Military Airbase

Initially, the air strike on the T-4 air base in central Syria on Monday was attributed to "American aggression" – but Syria and its ally Russia now accuse Israel of ordering the raid.

Syria and Russia have accused Israel of launching an air strike on a military air base in central Syria before dawn on Monday, less than 48 hours after a suspected chemical weapons attack killed dozens of people in a Syrian rebel-held enclave. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday, quoting an unnamed military source, that "the missiles were fired on Monday morning from the Lebanese airspace by Israeli F-15 fighter jets." The same report added that Syrian ground defence weapons had shot down eight missiles before they could reach the T-4 air base, also known as Tiyas, which is in countryside between the cities of Homs and the ancient ruins at Palmyra



The Russian army also accused Israel of launching the raid, claiming in a statement that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets fired eight missiles at the base, of which three struck a western part of the base. The Lebanese army said in a statement it said that four Israeli planes violated its airspace, but did not say whether or not it believed Israel carried out the T-4 bombing. SANA said the raid had killed several people, while the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, claimed that 14 had been killed. Israel has not yet commented publicly on the air strike, but it has conducted air strikes on Syria as recently as February, when one of its F-16 jets was shot down. Earlier, SANA had attributed the attack to "American aggression", but the US Department of Defense rejected the claim and said it was not involved in any air strikes in Syria. In a statement, however, the Pentagon said it continued to monitor the situation.

Both President Trump and President Macron of France had vowed to take strong action in response to the suspected chemical attack in Douma late on Saturday.

Rescue workers and activists reported on Saturday that dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured after a poison gas was used in Douma, one of the last bastions of resistance against Syrian-led forces. Social media posts showed men, women, and children apparently foaming at the mouth, a known symptom of a chemical gas attack, although these images had not been independently verified. At least 70 people were killed in the Douma attack, the Union of Medical Relief Organizations, an American charity that works with Syrian hospitals, told the BBC. Russian officials and Syrian state-backed news agencies have denied that chemical weapons were used. Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, called the accusation of a gas attack being used as a "provocation". The UN Security Council will hold two emergency meetings on Monday in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The first was called by the US and eight other members of the council while the second was called by Russia.

On Monday a mass evacuation of Douma was underway after rebels had apparently agreed to a surrender, with thousands of people being taken to Damascus by bus. Meanwhile, in a significant development in a neighbouring but related conflict, Lavrov told reporters on Monday that Turkey will bring the Syrian city of Afrin back under Syrian control. In March, Turkey began an offensive to drive out the YPG Kurdish militia, which is closely allied to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main partner of US forces in Syria. This is a developing story – check back here and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

