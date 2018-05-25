15 People Were Injured After A Homemade Bomb Exploded In An Indian Restaurant In Canada

Share On more Share On more

A police officer looks inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Police are searching for two men suspected to have detonated an improvised explosive device in an Indian restaurant in Ontario, Canada, on Thursday night, injuring 15 people, three of them critically.

The bomb exploded in the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, about 20 miles west of Toronto, just after 10.30PM local time on Thursday.

Peel Paramedics said that three people were taken to trauma centers with "critical blast injuries".

Vikas Swarup, India's high commissioner to Canada, confirmed on Twitter that the three critically injured people were Indian-Canadian and that their condition has now stabilzed.

Peel Regional Police said they were actively looking for two men who were seen entering the building and fleeing immediately after the blast.