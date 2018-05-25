15 People Were Injured After A Homemade Bomb Exploded In An Indian Restaurant In Canada

Police are searching for two men suspected to have detonated an improvised explosive device in an Indian restaurant in Ontario, Canada, on Thursday night, injuring 15 people, three of them critically.
The bomb exploded in the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, about 20 miles west of Toronto, just after 10.30PM local time on Thursday.
Peel Paramedics said that three people were taken to trauma centers with "critical blast injuries".
Vikas Swarup, India's high commissioner to Canada, confirmed on Twitter that the three critically injured people were Indian-Canadian and that their condition has now stabilzed.
Peel Regional Police said they were actively looking for two men who were seen entering the building and fleeing immediately after the blast.
The Indian foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter that she was in touch with India's high commissioner and consul general in Toronto, to provide assistance to anyone affected by the bomb.
Gagan Sikand, the member of Parliament for Missississauga, said the "act of senseless violence will never be tolerate in Mississauga."
