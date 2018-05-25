 back to top

15 People Were Injured After A Homemade Bomb Exploded In An Indian Restaurant In Canada

Police in Mississauga, Ontario, say two suspects detonated the device at the Bombay Bhel restaurant on Thursday night.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A police officer looks inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Mark Blinch / Reuters

A police officer looks inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Police are searching for two men suspected to have detonated an improvised explosive device in an Indian restaurant in Ontario, Canada, on Thursday night, injuring 15 people, three of them critically.

The bomb exploded in the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, about 20 miles west of Toronto, just after 10.30PM local time on Thursday.

Peel Paramedics said that three people were taken to trauma centers with "critical blast injuries".

Vikas Swarup, India's high commissioner to Canada, confirmed on Twitter that the three critically injured people were Indian-Canadian and that their condition has now stabilzed.

Peel Regional Police said they were actively looking for two men who were seen entering the building and fleeing immediately after the blast.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. https://t.co/yzCT59UVN6
Peel Regional Police @PeelPoliceMedia

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre.

Explosion: Multiple people injured following reports of an explosion at Bambay Bhel Restaurant 5035 Hurontario St near Eglinton in Mississauga. https://t.co/1Tb9ODag88
Tony Smyth @LateNightCam

Explosion: Multiple people injured following reports of an explosion at Bambay Bhel Restaurant 5035 Hurontario St near Eglinton in Mississauga.

The Indian foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter that she was in touch with India's high commissioner and consul general in Toronto, to provide assistance to anyone affected by the bomb.

Gagan Sikand, the member of Parliament for Missississauga, said the "act of senseless violence will never be tolerate in Mississauga."

To the victims and their families, we stand firmly with you. Such an act of senseless violence will never be tolerated in Mississauga https://t.co/6jK5RKw88M via @torontostar
Gagan Sikand @gagansikand

To the victims and their families, we stand firmly with you. Such an act of senseless violence will never be tolerated in Mississauga

Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch - RC1F1B7EA810
Mark Blinch / Reuters

Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

