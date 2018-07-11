Here Are The First Images Of The Thai Soccer Team Since Their Dramatic Rescue

The boys' soccer team who spent more than two weeks trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand until a huge rescue operation freed them are in good physical and mental health, according to doctors.
In a video released by the Thai authorities, the 12 boys can be seen sitting in their beds in the hospital in Chang Rai. They are wearing face masks but appear to be in good spirits.
The boys lost an average of 2kg (4.4 lbs) of weight each while inside, but remarkably showed no other signs of stress or illness, apart from three who have shown signs of pneumonia and one has a cut leg, according to Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector with Thailand's health department. All the boys have been given rabies and tetanus injections.
They will nevertheless spend at least a week in hospital to be monitored.
A diver told AFP earlier on Wednesday that the boys were passed through the caves on stretchers and at some points they managed to fall asleep.
Also on Wednesday, the boys' parents visited them in hospital and were said to be overwhelmed by emotion.
