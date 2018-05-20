At Least 26 People Have Died From The Latest Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

A Congolese health worker checks the temperature of passengers disembarking from a Congo Airways plane in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

The number of people who have died from an ongoing outbreak of the deadly tropical disease Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has climbed to 26, with concerns rising that it could spread to neighbouring nations.

The DRC's Health Ministry confirmed the latest death, in the country's north-western Equateur region, in a statement released early Sunday. The statement said that so far 21 cases have been confirmed as Ebola, while 21 were being treated as probably Ebola cases and four were suspected to be.

Ebola is only one type of viral hemorrhagic fever and doctors are unclear whether these cases relate to Ebola or another illness



On Friday an Ebola case was confirmed in Mbandaka City, which has a population of more than 1 million, alarming officials that the disease has spread from rural to urban areas.

The country's government has agreed to increase emergency response funding to over $4 million, AP reported. Ebola victims are being provided with free health care. Some 4,000 vaccines were ordered on Saturday – but officials may struggle to keep them cold enough to remain effective given infrastructure and organisational challenges.