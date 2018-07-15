A Diver Who Rescued Boys From The Flooded Thai Cave Says Elon Musk's Submarine Plan Was "Just A PR Stunt"

Vern Unsworth, part of a large international team of specialist cave divers who succeeding in bringing the boys out using stretchers and a system of pulleys, told CNN that the plan had no chance of working.

His assessment of Musk's plan was brutal. When asked for his thoughts on the idea he said: "He can stick his submarine where it hurts.



"It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine I believe was about 5ft 6in long, rigid, so it wouldn't have gone round corners or round any obstacles.

"It wouldn't have made the first 50 metres into the cave from the dive start point. It was just a PR stunt."

CNN's interviewer pointed out that Musk went to the cave personally to see the conditions. But Unsworth replied: "And he was asked to leave very quickly. And so he should have been."

Musk tweeted footage of a team practising using the submersible after the complex cave rescue mission was already underway. The idea was for a single boy to be put inside the chamber and taken to safety.