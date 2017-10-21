Dear Comedy Central, We Really Need Franchesca Ramsey's Sketch Show To Happen OK?

This is Franchesca Ramsey. She's an actress, comedian, and YouTube legend.
She's known for doing lots of kick-ass stuff, like hosting MTV's sketch comedy series Decoded and tackling race, sexuality, and other uncomfortable topics like a BAWSE.
Well Franchesca just finished shooting her very own Comedy Central pilot, which means she's thiiiiis close to becoming the next best thing on TV. Plus, she'd be the first black woman to host and executive produce a sketch comedy series on the network #blackhistoryinthemaking.
She can't reveal much about the pilot just yet, but here's what we DO know: There's gonna be a whole lotta ~lewks~!
Like this classic crop top and booty shorts moment.
This faux-bang with a bomb-ass power suit situation.
And EVERY*SINGLE*THING about this timeless ensemble.
Let's not forget that Franchesca's already a certified natural hair icon, thanks to her 10+ years of making helpful loc styling tutorials on YouTube. But being the face of a national cable TV show will take her influence to all new heights.
"What I’m really excited about, aside from just the content, is the opportunity for people to see black hair and makeup and fashion that’s accessible and creative, especially when it comes to natural hair and locs," she said. "We don’t see very much of that on television, so that’s really exciting for me."