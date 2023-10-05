BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
5 Complete Halloween Looks That'll Earn You A Ton Of Compliments This Year

Two women dressed in fairy halloween costumes taking a selfie outside

Two women dressed in fairy halloween costumes taking a selfie outside

by Party City

Brand Publisher

Witches, angels, and fairies, oh my! If you're still looking for your Halloween costume, check out these full looks from Party City!

Woodland Fairy

via

A woodland headpiece with flowers and vines

Woodland Fairy Headpiece

$15

Get it
green fairy wings

Woodland Fairy Wings

$20

Get it
A green bodysuit with flower accents

Woodland Fairy Bodysuit (Plus Size)

$30

Get it
Fantastically Fun

Cottagecore meets fantasy with this Woodland Fairy costume. Get the full look to bring out your magical side this Halloween.

Coveted Coven Witch
A modern-style witch costume with a black dress, hat, and parasol

via Party City

A flat top black hat with astrology symbols on the brim

Modern Witch Hat

$15

Get it
A sheer black parasol

Sheer Black Spiderweb Parasol

$15

Get it
a sheer black midi skirt with an uneven he

Adult Long Black Sheer Skirt

$20

Get it
Surprise, girl!

You may have thought you'd seen good witch costumes before, but this one definitely takes the cake. It's cute, modern, cool...everything some of those other witch costumes are missing! Take it up a notch by adding the long black sheer skirt to the look.

Haunted Grunge
A creepy white ghost-like costume with wings and a bone tiera

via Party City

A sheer white cage skirt

Haunted Cage Skirt

$30

Get it
White distressed wings

Distressed Wings

$25

Get it
A tiara that looks like it's made from finger bones

Haunted Bone Tiara Headpiece with Veil

$15

Get it
Creep-tastic

This haunting costume is enough to give you goosebumps. It's not quite a ghost, not quite a skeleton, but it is quite scary. If you want to make it even creepier, add the rib cage corset top.

Wild Wild Westerner
A cowboy with a hat, chaps, and other accessories

via Party City

A metal belt buckle with a pair of cowboy boots on it

Boots & Spurs Western Metal Belt Buckle

$8

Get it
Tan chaps with fringe on the sides

Beige Western Leather Chaps

$25

Get it
a tan cowboy hat with faux leather trim

Tan Cowboy Hat

$15

Get it
Yeehaw!

Giddy up and head on down to Party City to grab this fun Western garb. Whether you have the quickest draw in the West or not, you're sure to win any ole costume contest with this look.

Good-To-Be Bad Angel
A dark angel costume

via Party City

Black wings accessory

Black Angel Wings

$20

Get it
A black feather halo

Black Marabou Halo

$5

Get it
black and white dress with a mesh mini skirt

Bad Angel Costume

$40

Get it
Calling All Baddies

Whether you're bringing bad luck, death, or just plain bringing it, this Bad Angel costume is sure to stun at any party.

OMGOMGOMG

Find more cute, creepy, and captivating costumes this Halloween at Party City!