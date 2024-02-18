Give Yourself A Moment Of Hope And Win Tickets To See The New Bob Marley Biopic

When we think of positive icons from the last century, Bob Marley is a name that springs to mind. His music, message and character have inspired millions around the world even after his tragic passing in 1981.
Now, the world renowned reggae singer is being honoured in a biopic about his life — Bob Marley: One Love hits cinemas this Valentine's Day. Check out the full trailer here.
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, One Love follows Marley's journey through adversity to bring the world powerful songs like "Is This Love?", "No Woman No Cry" and "Three Little Birds (Don't Worry About A Thing)".
Ziggy Marley, son of the late reggae singer and One Love producer praised Kingsley Ben-Adir's portrayal of his father saying that since the auditions, the Barbie actor's performance was "artful" and "true to who Bob was".
